“Get a website designer”, With Douglas Brown and Coleen Haines of Your Town Media Training

As a part of my series called “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Consulting Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Coleen Haines.

Coleen’s career encompasses 20+ years of a diverse communications background, including expertise in media training, web and print content development, public speaking, and award- winning video production. Coleen has perfected strategic communications with detailed knowledge of crisis communication, project management, research-based decision-making, and more. She is the founder of Your Town Media Training LLC helping cities, counties, and government agencies communicate clearly and effectively with their constituencies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I love what I learned while working in television news, and so much of that knowledge happens so quickly. The trick: paying attention long enough, working with great people, and being able to learn from that industry to help others. Having a great background in the television news industry and making the switch to public relations in public service makes me a trusted source for other government agencies to reach out for help.

I started helping some former colleagues on the side and realized that I needed to branch out and start my own legit consulting and media training business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

In my new role as owner and founder of my own consulting firm, the most interesting thing so far is speaking at a conference and having people approach me afterward and say, “Oh, I’m using that thing you just mentioned…,” that always makes my day, or if people just ask, “Help us!”

It’s really moving to know that people listen, care, and see you as a professional in that field to approach you and thank you for your help.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I worked with Eric Schudiske (Founder of S2S PR) at a CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, during our careers in television news. We have kept in touch throughout the years, even though we’ve lived so far apart (Wyoming to Washington). Not only has Eric been a great friend — I knew he’d be a great mentor for me along this path. I reached out to Eric and told him I wanted to start my own PR firm, and he was nothing but thrilled! He has helped me so much with content ideas, next steps, and more.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Yes, there are two paths you can go by, but in the long run, there’s still time to change the road you’re on.” — Led Zeppelin

As I am entering my mid-40s and starting a consulting firm, while working a full-time government position; I can’t think of how this quote has been more relevant to me and my life, since I first heard it in my teens. I’ve had a great career, with many changes. It’s important for me to know that I can make drastic changes and still land on my feet. I came from a tv news background, made the all-to-typical jump into public relations, and have an interesting path leading up to me starting my own consulting firm.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

I advise government entities and innovate the way they communicate. I provide media training, message development, and crisis communication for television, radio, online, and more. Whether it is their first on-camera interview, or the need to brush up on skills, I can tailor training for anyone.

I’m trying to address transparency in government and help local municipalities and agencies gain that trust and credibility within their communities. Using social media and having some basic skills of where to begin with messaging about day-to-day operations help government, when a crisis hits. It’s important to already be that trusted source for information before that crisis hits; a crisis is no time to build your audience.

I also train Public Information Officers (PIO), or help local governments hire for that role. I always say communication is key, and you have to make sure your communications expert is looped in with information where you’re trying to get public buy-in. I always say, “You have to bring me in, when the plane is taking off…. it’s hard to bring me on during a crash landing.” — no one likes playing clean up, especially if it was unavoidable; oftentimes it is. I want to make better communicators of our government agencies, whether they are a small municipality or large law enforcement agency.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I am a woman-owned company and have a diverse news background containing national events that resonate with my audience. Because of that background and ability to work in different regions, I can address tough situations, with tough audiences. The last conference I spoke at, I was able to gain the trust of my audience, after being there only a few days visiting with attendees, and speaking for roughly an hour (audience was mostly law enforcement from 14 different states); I decided to bring up the conversation of, “defunding the police.” There were definitely a few raised eyebrows in the room, at first, but once we started getting into the “meat” of the conversation and what kind of messaging these agencies were going to speak about if that question were asked. It’s important to talk about tough situations and to be prepared. No one likes being caught on their heels.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

I thrived on learning all I could — especially about trends, and where the career would/could take me and my passion for teaching others. I remember people being so nervous being on-camera for their first time, possibly only time; whether they were a spokesperson or not, I always thought, “I bet if they had a little training beforehand, they’d feel more confident about what they are saying.” A lot of experts go on camera for the first time and come off looking…. not so great…because they were just unprepared and didn’t know what to expect; tv lights can be blinding and hot, and some people don’t understand camera angles. I tell people, “You have a role in how you look on camera, too. You share that responsibility, so know how to direct that camera person, in an appropriate way.”

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

Teaching is my passion. Teaching people who want to learn, get better and be better at their craft of speaking, messaging, or building that credibility within their communities. What teacher or communicator doesn’t love seeing the “light bulb go off,” or having someone let them know they, “used that trick you taught me.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

It is the 20th Anniversary of a horrific drunk driving crash this fall, in Wyoming. I produced the Telly Award-wining documentary, “Living with Loss — The Families of the UW8,” during my time working for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. With my firm, I’m currently working with folks from agencies to see how they can respectfully hold the 20th Anniversary and involve the right people.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

I’ve spoken at the same conference twice, which has generated leads, and it’s also good to keep in touch with other presenters to see if your expertise fits well at other conferences they attend. Other colleagues can also offer up testimonials for your work and partnering with other agencies and guest bloggers is also a good way to keep your name circulating in the right circles.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

My best advice for clients is to make sure they are asking all their questions they want answered — no topic is off limits. I’ll go back to the airplane, “Bring me on the flight, when we’re taking off…not when we’re crash landing.” It’s best to deal with those tough topics or rumors head on before they spin out of control. I’m always accessible to clients, but it’s best to take advantage of that contracted time, rather than being billed for extra time during a crisis that could have been avoided.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Consulting Business”. Please share a story or an example for each.

Have more website content than you think you need. I had some content when I first started my website, but always feel like I’m behind with launching campaigns and getting new blogs together, even though I have plenty of ideas. It’s often hard to sit down and “bang out” a blog, while I’m still working my “9–5.” Oftentimes, one blog or step leads to another, so I can have a folder of content to use as needed, but I just feel like I could always use more. Get a website designer. I had dabbled in web design years ago and panicked when I finally had to come to grips that I couldn’t do this on my own, if I wanted to launch my firm with a professional, credible website. Updating a website, which is intuitive, is not building a website from scratch. Thankfully I could reach out to a close friend who hooked me up with his web designer for help. Set your budget in case you can’t do things “in house,” and realize the costs in advance. I didn’t realize the costs of buying a web domain, email client, purchasing the EIN, setting up a business license, other needed software, BUSINESS CARDS! The list grows, and grows, so it’s best to think ahead and plan your budgeting and realize priorities and cuts you may have to make along the way for “wants.” Thankfully I had clients already, so I didn’t start my company, “in the red,” or having to take out a loan. Manage your time well, especially if you’re still working your full-time job. Ethically and legally, I must keep the two separate and make valuable use of my time during “off” hours. I also have to schedule that much-needed personal time for myself and catching up with friends. Some weeks my current role in government calls for longer days, so I have to take advantage of my weekend time for calls, writing, email campaigns, research, and website updates. Remember: you’re growing responsibly (which means slowly). I have to remain on a timeline and an income, while trying to work a full-time job, and make my firm be successful. I want to start getting more clients, but I know I need to do it responsibly and carefully. Thankfully I have great mentors who are helping me through this big process.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I want to inspire and see happen is continued transparency in government, and that is through great communication; internally and externally. There are easy ways to accomplish this transparency, and it’s important for the different levels of government (cities, states, agencies, etc.) to take that task head-on and form a communications plan and follow through on a constant basis. Public Relations isn’t only during a crisis; it’s constant.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Brene’ Brown. Although, I heard of her years ago, I only really found her during the pandemic, and working at home. Watching her Ted Talks, reading books, blogs, anything was so inspirational for me, and I knew what kind of leader I wanted to be, and have.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!