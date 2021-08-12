Gerry Romanelli of TRIOSE: “More visibility and flexibility of supply chain networks ”

More visibility and flexibility of supply chain networks — The healthcare supply chain is an outlier when it comes to visibility into manufacturing and distribution networks. In other industries, the person with the supply chain spend has much more control of the outcome.

Gerry Romanelli joined TRIOSE, Inc. in 2016 and currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer. Romanelli’s 30 years of experience in transportation and logistics shape his understanding of the latest products, services, and standards in the market. Romanelli is responsible for designing and implementing the Business Development strategy at TRIOSE, leading the sales, marketing, and customer service teams.

Prior to joining TRIOSE, Romanelli was with UPS for 28 years, leading multiple sales divisions, including UPS Supply Chain Solutions, UPS Freight, and Enterprise Healthcare. Immediately prior to joining TRIOSE, he served as Vice President of Sales for Livingston International.

At TRIOSE, Romanelli has a focus on creating innovative solutions with measurable results and positive change. Romanelli believes in working closely with customers to create modernized supply chain solutions that positively impact the customer’s bottom lines, including the last mile support initiatives for Pharmacy iQ and expanding the Freight 180 initiative. He has also led the TRIOSE expansion beyond traditional healthcare and into the non-acute sector to include dental practices.

Prior to my time at TRIOSE, I worked in the logistics industry for 27 years with UPS, and the last five years of that time was dedicated to healthcare. I developed a passion for making a difference in healthcare, and I wanted to use my knowledge of logistics to support that goal. This combination ultimately led me to TRIOSE, a company committed to making a difference in healthcare by helping health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs so they can return time to serving patients.

Truthfully, every day is interesting and exciting at TRIOSE. That said, the pandemic was an especially fascinating moment in time for us. A month after the pandemic began, TRIOSE closed down the brand new office we had just moved into. To ensure everything was running smoothly for our employees as they transitioned to remote life, I chose to continue coming into the office. Most days I was the only one there, so I would ride around the halls on a hoverboard. I felt a bit like Matt Damon in “The Martian,” but it was better than being at home trying to take calls with six barking dogs.

I am not sure how funny this is, but when I was first promoted to manager in my mid-twenties, I was very excited to have people report to me. I proudly used the term “my people” to my dad who took me to task for it. He explained that they were their own people, and they only reported to me. I have never used that phrase since, and that moment has always stuck with me. Not only did it teach me to refer to people as coworkers, but it also taught me to think of them that way as well. We are no better than one another, we just have different roles.

I am a big fan of the book “Life’s Little Instruction Book,” so picking just one quote is difficult. If I had to choose, it would be “commit yourself to constant self-improvement.” Whether we realize it or not, we are all imperfect. I certainly know that I am. Anyone who thinks differently is as good as they will ever be. Each day, I try to think of how I can improve myself both professionally and personally. My second favorite is “don’t cut what you can untie.”

TRIOSE has recently commissioned a research study to better understand the supply chain needs of our healthcare clients. It’s the first time we are doing an in-depth research project of this magnitude, so we are very excited about it. We hope to learn, improve and create new solutions to better serve the healthcare supply chain industry.

An ongoing project that I’m passionate about is TRIOSE’s corporate social responsibility program, Give Five. We give back to the communities we serve through five pillars: national charity partnership, local volunteerism, veteran support, environmental sustainability and ethical conduct. We continue to make a positive impact and provide meaningful contributions to causes that matter to us through this program.

An excellent healthcare provider is agile, anticipates client needs, proactively provides services and solutions and is committed to guaranteeing performance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges unlike anything our world has seen in a long time — or ever. However, many of these challenges have been universal issues for as long as healthcare has been in place. The pandemic was the impetus to refocus attention on issues that can no longer be ignored.

Offshore manufacturing and lack of strategic sourcing expertise are two specific areas where the healthcare industry has had the greatest setbacks.

Anytime you partner with an offshore manufacturer, you can experience production and shipping delays. It may be cheaper in the short term, but hospitals and health systems need to consider the long-term effects of these delays. Early onset COVID-19 restrictions created immediate delays in shipping products from overseas to the U.S. Because most of the PPE used by healthcare is manufactured in China, this created a serious shortage of critical supplies.

Almost every hospital/health system is affiliated with a GPO and Distributor. While the financial benefits of GPO membership and Distributor relationship greatly outweigh the cons, hospitals often outsource important functions, including strategic sourcing skills. When systems could not secure PPE and even hospital beds from traditional suppliers during the pandemic, hospitals were at a loss to secure their own sources of PPE. This left the healthcare system vulnerable to scams and inflated pricing structures that benefited manufacturers.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example. Answering this is a stretch for us as much of the credit goes to the carriers.

The pandemic has illustrated the power of remote healthcare. As stay-at-home orders overtook the nation, Americans with chronic conditions still needed to stay in touch with their physicians. Luckily, most patients had positive experiences with telemedicine, and insurance trends show an increase in telehealth reimbursement going forward. Increased use of telehealth medicine creates efficiencies in delivery of care and reaching underserved areas more effectively.

When it came time to distribute the vaccine, our supply chain really stepped up. Each vaccine type had different transportation requirements and needed to be delivered within very specific time constraints. Overall, I think our healthcare supply chain was agile, responsive and innovative in how they delivered vaccines across the country and to other parts of the world.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Historically, the U.S. healthcare industry has been slow to embrace change. The following changes need to be made:

More visibility and flexibility of supply chain networks

The healthcare supply chain is an outlier when it comes to visibility into manufacturing and distribution networks. In other industries, the person with the supply chain spend has much more control of the outcome.

More U.S.-based manufacturing

Healthcare facilities or even government agencies should provide incentives for manufacturers to build domestic outposts for supplies, like PPE, ventilators, and even hospital beds, to negate some of the risks that result from offshore sourcing. Costs of goods may rise as a result, but ease of access wins the trade-off.

Creative partnerships for sourcing supplies.

Clinical leaders need to closely evaluate new supply sources to ensure efficacy and safety standards.

There was a story in the news about Vanderbilt University Medical Center and how they were running low on hand sanitizer early on in the pandemic. A Jack Daniel’s whiskey manufacturing plant converted their operations to making hand sanitizer for VUMC. It’s an unlikely partnership, but it’s creative and shows flexibility on both VUMC and Jack Daniel’s side.

More data-driven decision making

In order to improve decision making, supply chain information service teams need to make sure data is available in real-time and is easily accessible. Presenting data in easy-to-understand formats will also help speed up the decision-making process. Building seamless connections between data platforms can also promote more transparency throughout the supply chain and encourage more organizations to take risks.

Reconsider just-in-time delivery

Typically, healthcare runs on lean inventory management practices, including just-in-time delivery. This approach has gained traction, because it keeps costs down and does not require large warehouses to store inventory. However, as we learned with the pandemic, it also leaves healthcare systems vulnerable to shortages and disruptions, which can cost much more in a crisis or emergency.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We need to make better use of the capabilities of all members across medical teams. During the height of the pandemic, some states relaxed license requirements of nurse practitioners and physician assistants so they could expand their practice across state lines. Decreases in reimbursements and high loan costs have made it less desirable to become a doctor. Without a better education cost model the situation will only get worse.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

I believe promoting physician diversity, equity and inclusion are incredibly important aims for the healthcare industry. At TRIOSE, we strive to lead by example through our own practices and commitments. The more we all actively participate in prioritizing diversity, the more inclusive and welcoming the industry will be.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

I believe we can all help to relieve stress in the field. At TRIOSE, our continued support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a prime opportunity. Pediatric cancer didn’t go away during the pandemic, but funding did, creating additional stress on the system. When charitable contributions slowed down, TRIOSE was there to help. Our continued and increased support helped fund multiple projects that focused on better research (CCDL) and pediatric cancer families in need.

The first big data lab of its kind dedicated to childhood cancer, the CCDL launched the beta version of refine.bio, a tool designed to collect all publicly available childhood cancer data in one convenient location. Researchers across the globe are able to efficiently access and analyze this data to identify common patterns to help accelerate their research. Since its launch, they have harmonized more than 1.3 million data samples for immediate use, data that initially cost 1.3 billion dollars to generate. In total, that’s saved decades of researcher time that would normally be spent reformatting that data. Additionally, the CCDL conducts data science training workshops across the country for childhood cancer researchers. By teaching basic data science skills, they are enabling researchers to perform rudimentary analysis of their own research, saving them precious time and helping uncover the potential of their current research pursuits. In turn, they can focus more time on projects with the most potential to help kids fight cancer.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and/or d) leaders do to help?

We all have the potential to affect change in the industry, and we have to work alongside each other to promote physician diversity and alleviate physician burnout. Individuals must collaborate with peers to design creative solutions that can lead to widespread change. Corporations must instill more data-driven, transparent and efficient processes that reach more people and offer safeguards for emergencies and unexpected events. Communities must invest their time and resources into the projects and organizations that are making significant contributions in our world. And leaders must practice by example to pave the way for a better healthcare future.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be to put people first — above bottom line costs. Every day, I’m inspired by TRIOSE’s desire to remain a human-powered business even as most of the industry becomes more reliant on technology. Health care is for humans, and when work is done person-to-person, the best results are achieved and more lives are improved.

