Geri Lynn Utter: “Surrounding myself with empowering, life-giving people”

As a part of my series about the “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Optimize Their Mental Wellness”, I had the pleasure of interviewing clinical psychologist Geri Lynn Utter, Psy.D.

Geri Lynn Utter, PsyD. is a Clinical Psychologist who specializes in working with individuals diagnosed with both substance use disorders and severe mental illness. Throughout her career, she has conducted psychological evaluations for the Courts on incarcerated individuals in an effort to ensure they receive the appropriate mental health and drug and alcohol treatment during and post release from prison. Currently, Dr. Utter works on the Medical Affairs team at Orexo Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and manufacturing medication designed to help individuals with opioid dependence. In April of 2020, she released her first book, Mainlining Philly: Survival, Hope and Resisting Drug Addiction which came from her desire to share her story and instill hope. The book is based largely on experiences and challenges that she faced in life due to her parents’ struggles with drugs and alcohol abuse and also encompasses a short Addiction Handbook designed to offer psychoeducation about addiction and mental illness.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Believe it or not, I initially started my career in advertising sales. I worked as a sales rep for a variety of radio stations in the Philadelphia market and was content working in the advertising/marketing field. However, due to concerns in my personal life, related to my mother’s opioid abuse mixed with the pressure of having to take care of my 10-year-old half-sister, I sought out therapy as a way to cope with my situation. As a young adult, I was still learning how to adapt to be a working professional in addition to supporting myself in every way (i.e., financially, physically, mentally, etc.) So, reaching out for help, from a psychologist, gave me the opportunity to be vulnerable and express the fear and emotions associated with the challenges in which I was faced. Having the opportunity to be on the receiving end of therapy is what inspired me to pursue a career in the field of psychology. Initially, I wanted to become a psychologist in order to help other people experience the gift that I received when I was in therapy — which is great! However, throughout my graduate studies the knowledge I gained related to the human psyche (what makes people tic and why they do the things they do) played a large part in my healing process related to the struggle my parents experienced with drugs and alcohol and other mental illness (i.e., trauma, depression, anxiety). Gaining a genuine understanding of my parents’ mental health concerns played a significant role in the kind of work I do today as a psychologist who specializes in working with individuals with substance use disorders in conjunction with other concerns such as depression and anxiety.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Honestly, I have many interesting stories that revolve around the folks I have worked with; however, as a clinical psychologist I have also had the opportunity to inspire advanced research and treatment within the substance use disorder and mental health space by working in medical affairs within the pharmaceutical industry. As a practitioner, you are on the frontlines, in the trenches utilizing your training to help your clients. Being able to help clients on your caseload is very gratifying. However, working in medical affairs affords me the opportunity to also help folks with substance use disorders and mental health concerns, through a different lens that does not involve direct patient or client contact. Scientific research and new product development have the ability to help hundreds of thousands of people and instigate positive change within the treatment space. The practical knowledge I accrued as a clinician has afforded me the opportunity to work closely with scientific researchers in an effort to offer novel and advanced treatments to improve people’s mental health. For me — being able to use my education and training to impact treatment as a practitioner, researcher and educator in the field of psychology is interesting!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The field that I work in and the populations I have chosen to work with are filled with heavily charged emotions. Mental health professionals work tirelessly to make others feel comfortable and safe to share some of their most vulnerable and heart-wrenching experiences. So, there is a level of seriousness that we innately carry as guardians of our clients’ feelings and emotions. However, there is a time I remember, when I was moderating a group therapy-session with adolescents between the ages of 14 and 17 years old. At this time, I was very pregnant with my first child. The room was decorated with about 10 or so folding chairs, laid out in a large circle to support the group format. I was the last person to enter the room and make my way toward one of the folding chairs. With my center of gravity being a bit off due to my growing belly, when I turned to sit down, I wasn’t paying attention, and landed right on my butt- missing the chair completely! The kids and I got a good laugh that day before starting group! They rushed to help me up, but I was laughing so hard that I needed a minute to get my bearings before attempting to get back up on my feet! What I learned from that experience is to not take myself so seriously all of the time and that it is “ok”, even beneficial for clients to see the “human” in me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Throughout my graduate studies, I had to participate in clinical practicums or rotations where I was exposed to different populations of individuals. On one of my rotations, in Juvenile Court, I met Dr. D’Alessandro, who doctoral students affectionately referred to as Dr. D. While working within the Juvenile Court setting alongside Dr. D, I would conduct psychological evaluations on adolescents (ages 12–17 mostly). Dr. D passed on many pearls of clinical wisdom as it related to Rorshach interpretations and semi-structured interview questioning. However, what I remember the most about him was how humble he was, in spite of the depth of his clinical knowledge. He treated doctoral trainees with respect, but also encouraged us to share our thoughts and ideas with him. Being able to learn in that kind of environment really afforded me the opportunity to confidently expand upon my clinical know-how. Ironically enough, I stayed in touch with Dr. D and have consulted with him on cases throughout the remainder of my academic career and beyond. After graduating, I was presented with an opportunity to conduct psychological evaluations on incarcerated adults. I needed help and supervision with an opportunity of this magnitude, and without a second thought, I picked up my cell phone and called Dr. D. And, without hesitation he agreed to work with me as a colleague to help individuals within the criminal justice system get access to the mental health treatment, they require in order to reduce their risk of recidivism.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

THERAPY! When you are in a highly cerebral field that requires you to hold the intense emotions and feelings of others, it can be draining. Because of this, we have to ensure that we are in the best “headspace” possible because we are dedicated to the mental well-being of others. It can be compared to the education you receive as a passenger on an airplane — “Make sure you secure your oxygen mask first, before you help others.” Actively participating in your own therapy and ensuring your own mental health will help to decrease burnout and even improve the manner in which you interact with your clients.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Demonstrating compassion both for yourself as a leader and for your team is important in developing a fantastic work culture. All too often we find ourselves consumed by our work. It can be challenging to strike that work/life balance. I know there are times when I struggle with this myself. As a psychologist, I naturally want to help people. However, there are times when I have to remind myself, that taking care of myself and my family takes precedent over work. Over the past year, I have struggled with this because being at home did not seem to equate to working less. In fact, I found myself working longer hours. Stress and work-related burnout started to rear its’ ugly head and I had to “check-in with myself” and change by internal dialogue from “work, work, work” to “take a break, have fun with your kiddos and husband, etc.” In fact, while I was writing this, my 6-year-old daughter came upstairs to my office, because she had a break from virtual learning, and instead of shooing her away, I stopped, chatted with her a bit and watched her do like 50 cartwheels. The point being, be dedicated to your work, but don’t be consumed by it. Work is one aspect of you. Don’t deprive yourself and the rest of the world from what you are capable of contributing outside of your career.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

You are exactly right; mental health and wellness is a huge spectrum. Just because an individual has not been treated and diagnosed with a mental illness such as Major Depressive Disorder or Generalized Anxiety Disorder, does not mean that they are inoculated against experiencing any kind of psychological pain or discomfort. I’ll use myself, for example, as I would consider myself “mentally healthy”- I’m a psychologist for crying out loud, lol! There are days when the stress of the job, parenting, and self-induced pressure become too much, and I need to do a “mental” check-in with myself. People have been stressed to the max over the past year (due largely in part to the pandemic), and this has created feelings of anxiety, fear, frustration, grief and depression for even the healthiest of individuals. For myself, there are days when I noticed fluctuations in my mood where I would go from feeling optimistic (i.e., “We are gonna get through this!”) to feeling extremely irritated and on-edge with anyone who came across my path. So, what did I do — I checked in with myself and came up with a list of easy, self-care techniques that I could implement in order to help myself.

I moved. Whether it was 30 degrees or 80 degrees outside, I tried my best to engage in physical activity everyday for about 45-minutes. Getting outside works wonders as the sun possesses mental health benefits related to reducing feeling of depression. And, if going outside was not an option, I would try to workout at home using free workout apps like Darebee.com that offers free mini workouts that you can do anytime, anywhere. Having someone that I could talk with about how I am feeling. For me, I found myself talking with my best-friend, Sue and my husband as I can always be myself around them — no need for filtering or sugar-coating my feelings with them. Therapy- there are times when I have sought out my own therapy because I truly understand the benefit of it. To clarify, everyone can benefit from therapy — you do not need to be in state of desperation in order to reach out for therapy services. Sometimes, you just need a little extra support from a non-bias, outside person, who just happens to be trained on how the human psyche works 😊 Surrounding myself with empowering, life-giving people. Constantly hanging around “glass half empty” folks can be contagious. I want to use my free-time, what I like to call “me-time” with people who are going to energize my mind and leave me feeling refreshed. Sleep — I know this might sound silly, but I try to ensure that get enough sleep every night. Being sleep deprived can lead to many issues such as a weakened immune system, mood disruption (i.e., feeling depressed), poor decision making, etc. So, in order to ensure that I get enough sleep, I try to decrease the amount of time I spend in my bed outside of sleep hours. For instance, lying in bed for hours before your actual bedtime may interfere with your ability to fall asleep more easily. I try not to bring my phone to bed with me either, because I have noticed that night-time social media scrolling has kept me up longer!

These “self-care” tips are applicable for individuals across the spectrum of mental health.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people to plan for after retirement. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas, you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

Retirement can be a traumatic life transition for many folks — that is often unexpected! You have folks gearing up for retirement, counting down the days until they can be freed from work-related stress, drama, and responsibility. It sounds like bliss and it can be, but just like anything else in life you have to plan for it, in more than just the financial aspect. Now, that you have freed up nearly the majority of your waking hours, what are you going to do with them? I think the key to maintaining your mental acuity and well-being is to stay active and stay engaged with others. Physical movement, perhaps by walking, swimming, or even dancing will help to keep both your mind and body in good shape. Combining socialization with physical activity is a plus, too! For example, my mother-in-law is in her 70s and one of the sharpest people I know. She stays physically active- she has a black Labrador Retriever, named Abbey, that she walks 2–3 times per day. Abbey is also an excellent companion as my father-in-law passed away. She is active in the community, volunteering for Kiwanis International, the local public school district’s Equitable Practices Board and she is also an active YMCA Board member. Some retirees may also enjoy traveling; however, the frequency and extent of travel is contingent upon one’s financial means. I understand that not everyone can afford by-coastal or transcontinental travel but taking mini-trips to a local beach town helps to change up the scenery and a bit, not to mention the benefits that the sunlight offers both physically and mentally.

I think the take home message in everything I have shared is to continue to find purpose and joy in life, no matter what it may be — spoiling grandchildren, traveling, socializing, gardening, volunteering, reading, etc.)

How about teens and pre-teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre-teens to optimize their mental wellness?

For pre-teens and teens who are interested in optimizing their mental health or who may have mental health concerns, the message I want to share is that you are NOT alone. When you look at your peers you may think that they, “have it all figured out,” but believe me when I tell you — they don’t. Adolescent years are some of the most challenging because you are still trying to figure who you are, while navigating the pressures of being a pre-teen/teen. You want to be accepted by your peers and sometimes you are placed in situations that test your beliefs against what the “rest of the crowd is doing.” Experimenting with drugs, alcohol and sex are some of the big “mental tests” that you will face within your peer group. So, what can you do — “Stand your ground. Surround yourself with life-givers not life-suckers.” In other words, “Don’t waiver in your beliefs and you learn fast who your real friends are, because they will respect your decisions and still be your friend, even if your decision is against or different from the more “popular choice” taken within your peer group. It takes confidence and belief in your self-worth to stand-up. But I am here to tell you, you got this! Now, there may be some bullies or troublemakers along the way who are intimidated by your strength and confidence to go “against the norm.” This is expected. Use your voice and stand your ground.

We all need help navigating through life no matter who we are or how old we are — I know I still do. With that, talk to people who can help and support you, whether it is a teacher, guidance counselor, coach, parent, older sibling, grandparent, aunt, therapist — you get the picture. Open your mouth and share your feelings. You may be surprised with what you learn from others. Also, put yourself on a “social media diet” every now and then. Being sucked into the phone and all of the drama associated with it can be taxing on your mental health. Put it down and give yourself the opportunity to actually do something like shoot some hoops, kick around the soccer ball, play an instrument, bake a cake, draw/sketch, whatever. Physical activity is good for your body and your brain; it can improve your mental health. And finally, ask for help if something is going on — whether you are depressed, being bullied, assaulted, having dangerous thoughts, etc. You can start here — 800–442–4673 the Hopeline or 877- YOUTHLINE. These services are free and will connect you with compassionate volunteers who are ready to listen and help. Website: http://www.hopeline.com/

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

I think the first time I read Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankel, I was in school pursuing my graduate studies. At that particular time in my life, it was chaotic. I was taking care of my much younger, half-sister full-time because my mother was struggling with opioid use disorder; I was working full-time in advertising, supporting myself and my little sister and trying to figure out my place and purpose in the world. Bottomline — I was overwhelmed and unsure of how I was going to manage all of the responsibility that life was throwing my way. My professor gave an assignment where students were tasked with writing about one of modern-day psychology’s most influential existentialists. Not putting a ton of thought into my selection because I had not yet read Dr. Frankl’s book — I chose Man’s Search for Meaning. According to Dr. Frankl, life’s meaning was derived from: purposeful work, love and courage in the face of difficulty. With every page I read, I felt inspired — empowered to grab my own life by the horns and stare down whatever obstacle life threw my way. I made a promise to myself, not to let myself down and to pursue my career and what I wanted out of life. Dr. Frankl was one of the few survivors of the Nazi concentration camps in WWII. He was subject to some of the most heinous crimes against humanity, yet he found purpose in his life and existence, in even darkest of times, and channeled the value of his own life’s worth in order to survive when the odds were stacked high against him. As I continue to move through life, I find purpose in my journey on this earth and use life’s experiences (good and bad) as a way to help and inspire others like Dr. Frankl.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow- this is an excellent question! It would be the “Get Real” movement. I think it is part of human nature to idealize others, compare yourself to the idealized version of others you have created, then attempt to achieve success based on your idealized version of success. For some this can be motivating and for others this can be defeating as it all relates back to how you value yourself. In making these social comparisons, while still trying to protect your own ego, you can lose sight of your purpose as a human being. And what is that purpose — to find enough meaning and love for yourself that translates to the innate desire to help others. However, what often happens is we seek out material things in an effort to make ourselves feel good. Then, we take it a step further by-passing judgement on others who don’t have as much. Judging others is stigmatizing, as it creates barriers to mental health treatment. People with mental illness (i.e., severe depression, trauma, thought disorders) as well as substance use disorders struggle in silence because they are often disenfranchised due to the behaviors they demonstrate, correlated to the nature of the disorders they have. For example, “She is a drug-addict, so she is a bad person, who comes from a terrible family and has no moral compass. I’m a much better person than that.” When I come across folks who think that substance abuse, mental illness and poverty makes another person less than, I say to myself “ get real!” I don’t care what you have, who you know or where you are from — you are a human being — who is vulnerable to mental illness, substance and alcohol abuse, and even poverty! Let’s do away with the judgement — humble ourselves — and “Get Real”. Because if we “Got Real” there is no telling what good that could do for the rest of the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

There are two that I reference as my internal mantras. The first is, “You have only failed, if you have failed to try.” I always remind myself of this as there have been a ton of opportunities or challenges I was fearful of taking advantage of out — fear! I do what we all do, and I doubt myself. I think, “You can’t do this, the person next to you is much smarter and qualified than you.” I let my internal, negative dialogue run the show sometimes and that can be very dangerous — lol! So, when that starts to happen, I remind myself, do your best and try. If you fail, you can learn from it, get back on the horse and try again.” Just look at some of the most successful people of all time. Sylvester Stallone was literally starving and had to give his own dog away because he couldn’t afford to feed him while he was writing the script for, “Rocky.” And, even after he sold the script to the movie, he had to fight to be cast as the “Rocky” because producers wanted to hire an actor that was better established at the time. He didn’t give up. He was told “no” 100 times, before getting that one “yes” which changed the trajectory of his entire life. And the second life quote that has gotten me through some of the toughest times in my life, is one from my dad. Every time I would doubt myself, he would look at me very sternly, almost as if he thought I was absurd having such a thought — and say, “Kid, you can do anything you put your mind to.” I play that over and over again til’ this day and I am a grown woman. I said it to myself when I took my licensing exam (multiple times, by the way), when I started every job that was “out of my comfort zone,” when I was in labor with both of my children, and even when I read the eulogy at his funeral. It truly amazes me the influence your parents can have on you — throughout your entire life — both good and bad — even after they leave this world.

