Geraldine Keogh of The Dessert Ladies: “Network, network, network”

Network, network, network. You can’t reach your goals in isolation: you must build good relationships with fellow business owners.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Geraldine Keogh.

Geraldine is the CEO and co-owner (with her daughter Lindsay) of The Dessert Ladies, America’s first and only mother/daughter producers of gourmet dessert bar events. Her corporate clients include Mercedes Benz, VH1, Ford, Ally, Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, and the Super Bowl. Geraldine’s (and Lindsay’s) newest venture is Biens Chocolate Centerpieces, an e-commerce offering that’s the world’s first customizable chocolate centerpiece for customers around the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always liked working for myself. When I moved to the USA from Ireland in 1985, I originally started and operated a day care center.When I retired from that, I began helping some of my girlfriends market their chocolate business. They didn’t want to continue so my daughter Lindsay joined me in the venture. 12 years later, we now have two successful companies — The Dessert Ladies and Biens Chocolate Centerpieces.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Delivering a five-tier wedding cake to a yacht in the rain in NYC while on a gang plank with slippery shoes — whoops! Watching as our beautiful creation fell and sank into the Hudson River was quite a hoot. A lot of important lessons were learned that day…

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My daughter and business partner Lindsay. She manages to work tirelessly to advance both companies even though she has two little daughters of her own. And of course, my super supportive husband who has believed in our vision from day one.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Access to capital is the single biggest challenge for most women business owners. Also, women rarely get to focus exclusively on their companies. They are constantly being pulled in so many directions — family, home, childcare, eldercare, school routines, even things as basic as meal planning and shopping. Men seem to have the luxury of being able to focus 100% on the actual running their businesses. Not so for the ladies!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We’re endlessly told that small business is the backbone of the country. If this is true, then the establishment of government programs that provide seed startup money for women entrepreneurs is necessary. Women are resourceful, and given the opportunity most will work ridiculously hard to succeed. Access to daycare and afterschool care for female business owners who are disadvantaged moms would also be a big help.

Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

As a female founder, you get to determine your dream and level of success. You also get to support and lift other women by giving them good paying jobs. You have the opportunity to create new products and to learn new skills that you never thought possible (driving a forklift was a surprise to me but I mastered it because I needed to unload freight in a hurry!).

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a female founder?

I honestly never consider or pay attention to myths. I believe that female founders can do anything that they put their minds to. I refuse to give any brain power to the concept that there is something out here that we cannot achive.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a regular job as an employee?

No, not everyone has what it takes to be a founder. The level of grit and belief in yourself is not possible for everyone. Trying to be super successful is hard work and a lot of folks don’t or can’t go the distance. While determination, confidence, and the energy/ability to network like a pro are very important traits of a founder, I believe that the willingness to keep learning is the most important trait. A founder will go the extra mile and work long, often unpaid hours, while most employees prefer to clock in, fulfill their job description, and clock out at the end of the work day.

Based on your experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?”

1. Always be learning. Sign up for every free business coaching and education program that you can find. There are lots of them: Goldman Sachs 10000 Small Businesses, SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative, local business school training, online webinars, etc.

2. Treat your employees well: they are your best assets.

3. Be prepared to sacrifice personal time, resources, and pretty much everything else to make your success happen.

4. Network, network, network. You can’t reach your goals in isolation: you must build good relationships with fellow business owners.

5. Be honorable, don’t make promises that you can’t deliver, and keep your word to your investors, partners, customers, and vendors.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I serve on the boards of directors for a number of children’s charities. I also donate time and product to multiple local philanthropic agencies.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

“Kindness Counts.” If we all approached everyone with the same amount of kindness that we expect from others, a lot of the awful things that happen to people might not happen at all. We’d be more patient, more forgiving, and more empathetic.

Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S., with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Sara Blakely, the Founder of Spanx. The growth of her company is amazing and I would love to learn from her.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.