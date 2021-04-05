Gerald Toliver Jr. – Entrepreneurship is a learning process

Growth in business is never by mere chance; it is the outcome of forces working together to your benefit. The universe never conspires against a hard-working person, but it also doesn’tgo out of its way to line up the pins. At times, conditions are never perfect- you will inevitably have bad days while in business. The secret- not focusing all your energy on fighting the old, instead focusing it on building the new. These are affirmations that Gerald Toliver Jr. has used to grow his thriving business, Boss Auto Group.

He is the founder of Boss Auto Group, an establishment that sells new and used vehicles of all models to customers in the American market. The automobile company customizes and details all ordered cars based on the preference of its clients. Similarly, a detail search can be carried out to locate exterior and interior parts of vehicles as requested by customers. Gerald Toliver Jr. says that ambition has propagated him to redefine his goals, and tailor all operations of this business to modern business cues that guarantee inevitable success.

Gerald Toliver Jr. was always fascinated by cars. His dad was a car dealer, and he made him more curious about related dynamics. As he grew older, things begun to make sense. He simply needed to respond to this calling and make the most of himself. Before he started Boss Auto Group, he asked himself, “What do I need to start this business?”. After engaging his father and other mentors on the same, he resorted to actualize three important aspects. Firstly, he had to know his product or service more than anyone else in the market. Secondly, he had to know his customers,their preferences, needs and wants. Finally, he needed to possess and show a burning desire to succeed.

Aside from knowing so much about cars, Gerald Toliver Jr. reiterates on the importance of opening the door for every customer who enters the premises. Customer service begins from the initial perception that he has about a customer’s demeanor, and this is the reason why Boss Auto Group does not judge clients based on their personal appearance, background or personality. This is a practice that has greatly contributed towards improving the integrity of the establishment. Gerald Toliver Jr. has also assembled a team of professionals who are sincerely interested in serving and respecting the traditions of the company. Some of them left their former workplaces to work for him. His team has made him successful, and this is what business is all about- relying on the right people and motivating them to be better.

Entrepreneurship is a learning process. Gerald Toliver Jr. knows that he has lots of wisdom to pick up from different experiences that he might have in the future. He is currently focused on putting all his efforts and resources together to purposefully acquire new clients and most importantly, retain them.