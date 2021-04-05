Ger Carriere: “Seeing their habits, their attitudes, or ways of thinking”

The movement I would like to be known for is to bring attention to the importance of self healing and mental health.

She is an International Best Selling Author, International Speaker, Spiritual Business Coach and Recording Artist.

A Stylist, Movement Choreographer, Media Personality, Photographer, and Creator.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up predominantly on the western side of Canada in urban settings. I moved back to my home community of Cumberland House, Saskatchewan when I was 13, I lived in that very small community for about five years and then relocated back to rural Saskatchewan starting my career. I’m thankful for this because I had a wide variety of exposure to different cultures, different races, especially with fashion as well as developing a ‘ go getter’ attitude. I recognize very early on that in order for you to distinguish yourself you really need to stand out and go for the things that you wanted because nothing was given to you easily.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I felt a big responsibility because of the way that I grew up but also in the way of social justice, philanthropy and experiencing certain things in the world. Because of this, I felt overly responsible at a very young age, like I wanted to do something about these things. I took it upon myself as a priority to help other people who also felt that way. I feel like I have both the responsibility of the woman who has come before me, historically and in my bloodline to fulfil a prophecy of healing. To honour those hard work who have come before me and the people who sacrificed for me. To be able to speak and know that it was my responsibility to make sure that the things that had happened weren’t going to remain the same. I just made an oath to myself, that I was going to leave the world a better, more beautiful place. I was no longer going to allow certain things to happen on my watch. It is why I started my company and have decided to go into different career paths. It was based on the fact that I wanted to show other people that it is possible to be a multi-dimensional, multi-talented person and to be able to go into different areas of work that seem hard to do. I wanted to show people that the impossible is possible. By walking my talk, I am showing people that you are able to break barriers and the biggest barrier is yourself and once you master that you can master anything

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I think a really interesting story that has happened to me, is that I have had a lot of roadblocks and a lot of people telling me that I can’t do this or shouldn’t do that or even got fired from positions or had some sticky situations, where I was trying to be intimidated or pushed out of the way.

Regardless of the situation, I always looked at those things as a way of a building point that maybe if this wasn’t happening it wasn’t meant for me and that you know and in certain situations depending on what the need was for me in the long run whether it was a small job or skill I wanted to learn- I did a good job of looking things from a strategic perspective and looked at the pros and cons of everything. I did not allow people’s egos, attitudes or objectives to get in my way of gaining what I came for.

There was no other alternative for me, so I trusted and had faith that what was meant to be would be for me and that all I had to do was put myself in positions and do my best. Until It was proven not to do that anymore. My part was to show up DO the work and see it through till the end and that is what I continue to do in all of my work and all of the areas that I work in. I show up to help, with the most optimistic, go get her attitude and prove I’m going to be the first to show up and the last to leave. My reputation, that I am willing to go above and beyond regardless of it’s a good fit or not. And when I recognize that it isn’t a good fit, I am able to quickly move on to the next challenge because without the challenges in life we’re never going to grow and we’re never going to get better but also accepting and letting things go and that they just might not be for you is key!

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

To anybody who is wanting to emulate my success. I would strongly advise them not to take no as an answer! That every failure that comes up,is happening for you, not to you. Instead of taking this personally people should use those things as stepping stones to keep going and find alternative routes, and never let those failings actually happen. I really believe in the policy of failing faster, the more that you try the more you will out wit and outwork the proposed failure. I would strongly suggest people to take failure as an opportunity to find a different way around it. If this is something that you truly want. PROVE IT!!! If this is something that you know you’re destined for. PROVE IT!!! If you know this is something you were intended to do. It’s your job to make it happen. Find a way! above it, around it, underneath it, and just decide to do it. And believe you CAN make this happen. It’s your responsibility. You have to be willing to do the work. Start getting up early, staying up late, sacrificing time with family and friends. Really focus your time. Dedicating yourself! Prove your worth!

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

God wouldn’t have given me the idea, unless I was supposed to do it!

I like to make the impossible possible!! And take pictures 😀

I love challenges and rattling the chains of life and I like proving to myself that I can do whatever I want to, just by simply thinking so.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think one of the areas in my life where I felt that I needed the most help. When I was becoming a vocalist and performer. I was really good at acquiring accolades and awards in a business and professional world but I neglected that side of myself that came from an area where I was artistic and creative. When it came to wanting to write my album. I was just out of my sphere. I had no inclination as to how to come up with this thing. I was a writer first. I have listened to music all the time. It was hard for me to understand the process of even having a song made for myself.

I met a woman, working in an organization I was working in, and she said, “Why don’t you just hire a music composer?” I was like, “What is that?” She said, “This person basically composed the music for you and then put the songs together. That may be the answer for you to make this happen.”

Another woman, I shared the fact that I was afraid to step out there and to be intimate with myself and share a piece of myself in that way because people were allowed to rip me apart. It was as if I was pulling my heart out of my chest and giving it to people and allowing them to say it was worthy or enough and that was hard for me. as it was the most purest and softest side of me.

She said that in a room of 100 people there’s gonna be 99 people that’s going to hate you they’ll be sitting right up front, talking badly about you and saying that you suck but in that room there’s still 1 person who is loving you and needs to hear what you have to say. I needed that, I needed someone to say to me, “so what you’re saying is that the work is not worth it to do it for that one person.” That conversation made a world of difference for me and being able to rise up and to really have the courage to be able to be the person I needed to be. I needed to believe that I could touch others through my voice, and having that conversation was really pinnacle in terms of me stepping out and really embodying this person that I always secretly wanted to be

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Not only do I bring attention to mental health issues, philanthropy, history, and culture Indigenous worldview with my business, music and influence but I also bridge a gap when it comes to business professional development training, entrepreneurship, as well as fashion creativity expression. I feel like what I’m doing is very innovative. To be able to be a hub of all of these different elements. I really believe the Indigenous worldview is the medicine wheel teaching is going to change the world. The full experience of intellectual, spiritual, emotional, and spiritual have been integrated into my business. We are all complex individuals. Each person must have a multitude of information. In order for us to want to actually be involved in something. I am not only drawing attention to these things. I am also walking my talk by showing people it can be done…You are able to do these things. I’m not just talking about it and preaching about it, I’m showing people that through my work. I, myself, am able to do this. If I’m able to do this so can you you.

What is close to my heart is the women’s shelter when it comes to charities. My contributions now and in the future will be contributed there and creating scholarships for artists, entrepreneurs and innovators as well as creating hubs in the future.

I, myself, went through these kinds of institutions and took advantage of these types of opportunities and they all lead to my excellence. They really helped give me an opportunity to learn. To help better the circumstances by building a foundation for a family who is struggling and going through things. Nobody should have to go through some things. These types of help are a source of hope. I know that these organizations really help people to be able to set themselves up. To have more opportunities in the future and this is my way to give back. I have a lot of different things that I’m working on to help my community but these are some that I have on my mind right now.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Being an Indigenous person in Canada, there is a lot of ostracization, a lot of stuff that we as a race have to go through. Being that we are the original people of Canada, I find it very disheartening that we are a people that have been historically stamped. We are these types of people that live in TVs, and live in the woods, and live off the land but there’s no present day, thriving or successful images. It’s my priority to teach people that we are these things. We are alive. We are duplicating in size. We are smart. We are making contributions to mainstream society. I feel it is my responsibility to teach people that this age-old idea of what Indigenous people are especially stereotypical ideas; it’s my job to teach people that that is not the case at all. We are people that should be invested in. That should be taken seriously. We have a vast array of wisdom and knowledge to offer the world. We, ourselves really believe that about ourselves. We add a lot to economic success and are very self-sufficient, we just do things differently. I like to be the underdog with a lot of the things that I do. I find that people just underestimate me and the fact that they do that it just makes it that much sweeter. When I’m able to rise up in an occasion or in a conversation to add to the conversation. People just don’t think that I had that capacity. That’s where that rebelliousness comes out and being rebellious is indigenous. That is who we are as a people. That is why this cause is very near and dear to me. I would like to do whatever I can to ensure that the narrative is rewritten of the idea of Indigenous people and that we are heard, and considered in any and all rooms.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Back when I was in high school, I attended what we called the Forum for Young Canadians. It was a week where I spent with a bunch of non-Indigenous kids. Each one were from rural settings, were very rich, very educated. I was this little girl from a reservation in the middle of nowhere. The week that I was there, I was wondering, ‘Why am I here?’ It was just a lot of learning and being in situations that I knew nothing about.

It wasn’t until that last day when we got our last assignment. Because I was the only Indigenous person. They put me with the Indigenous kids. We had to put together a speech that was talking about what we face in our communities. We were arguing a point to bring it to legislation. Being who I am, I showed up early. The kids said to me, ‘We know you’re from a reservation.’ They thought I was just like everybody else. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t come from there. Not only did that strike me as odd. I understood that I was different. When it got to the point where we had to do the assignment. I was very vocal and took the leadership role. ‘What are you guys facing right now?’ They were just sitting there. Finally. I said, ‘This is what we face…’. I made this list. The momentum started to build. They started to say, ‘Yeah, that’s what we face.’ At the end of it, I was deathly afraid to be ripped apart by all of these non-indigenous kids. I said, ‘No matter what happens, I’m not gonna go up there and do the speech. Someone else has got to do it. All right? I’ll put it together, but I’m not going up there and speaking.’

What ended up happening was the person who was supposed to do the speech didn’t speak at all. I showed up early and put together a small little speech… just because I was bored. I had the time, so this boy ended up having to use my speech… that I put together within two minutes. We were the last to present our argument. That kid got a standing ovation, and had a bunch of press, along with attention. He was standing right at the front, and I walked right up to him, grabbed that piece of paper from him. I was like, ‘Give me that!’ From that point in my life, I decided that I was never going to do that again. Which was to never allow somebody to use my words and use my passion. I would have to do the grunt work and since making that decision, I have been doing just that.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One individual really sticks out for me in that, she hired to work with me in my coaching program. She came to me dealing with health, weight, and self worth issues. When she was done working with me she was on 20% less and weaning off all her medications, she was travelling, lost the weight and actually went skydiving!!!! In her testimony, she was exuberant, smiling and expressed the newness in being able to celebrate herself and spoke about her new found happiness. This is what makes the world of difference to me, to empower others by holding their vision until they are able to carry it on their own. This and other beautiful testimonies of how my work is touching others is why I do what I do. It makes it all worth it.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

The best way people can support me is to actively support my work. Share things, talk about things, pipe up in conversations. Do something, before you know it’s too late. When you are in a position to be able to do something. It’s each and every single person‘s responsibility to do something about it, so that would be my suggestion. People use the old excuse which is, ‘Oh, I didn’t know about it!’ The thing is people know about the issues. It’s that when you, yourself, do not do something about it. You are perpetuating the cycle, so you’re actually participating in it. Which means that you’re allowing it. Again, my suggestion to people would be to actually do something about it. If you believe in something make it known, show up, do something.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Things I wish somebody told me- I shouldn’t spend more money than I have. I understand that in order to make money you have to also spend money. I depleted myself because of my lack of planning. Not having education in money and how to budget properly. I feel that really deterred a lot of my successes, and actually having the impact that I wanted to. It kind of slowed down my progress because of mismanagement.

The second thing, to believe in myself! and to acquire the skills to be able to believe in myself.0 doing those things diligently.

The third thing was to have people around you to help you to believe in yourself, and to support and hold you accountable to making those things happen.

The fourth thing would be to rest. Sleep. Take care of yourself because if there’s no you… there’s no anything else.

The last thing, I would say, know yourself, know your strengths, know your weaknesses… really be self evaluating. Hold yourself accountable to acquiring the skills that you need. If you don’t know the answer, it’s OK. You’re not a bad person. You’re not invaluable. You just need to be willing to take your pride a notch and ask questions. Put yourself in a position to be around people who can actually help you. Ask the questions that are not being answered. Be willing to be courageous and brave. Put yourself in a position where you are actually understanding rather than walking around not knowing what you’re supposed to be doing. Just because you wanna be prideful, that is my biggest suggestion, is don’t be afraid to look stupid.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would like to be known for is to bring attention to the importance of self healing and mental health.

I feel that a lot of people can do a whole lot of self healing if they knew how to. If people are willing to be introspective and actually understand their standards, their morals, understanding where they came from, determining those things that have been passed on to them. Whether it’s biologically, environmentally, and in looking at their patterning.

Seeing their habits, their attitudes, or ways of thinking. Really determining whether or not that’s helping them. Then if it isn’t then they should be doing the work to acquire the skill to be able to re-pattern themselves.

Mental illness & disease… are based on you deciding to want to feel that way. If people understood that, they had the power to reverse those things. To change those things. Imagine it is as if people knew what is possible, like if we were people, that knew this about ourselves. The problem is that we want to be balanced, we want things easy, we want to know the answer, or have the guarantee.

Tupac, said this thing, which was… ‘I can tell you that I’m gonna love you. I’m gonna give you this money. I’m gonna take care of you. I’m going to protect you, all you have to do is come with me and do the work.’ People will stay where they’re at because they’re getting a little bit of money, either getting a little bit of their needs being met. That’s guaranteed so people are too afraid to step out of that box. They know it’s going against the thing that’s guaranteed for them, even though it’s minuscule or hardly meeting their needs. And the amount of luxuries and opportunities, they can have, If they were just willing to do the work. They will choose the comfort of what they have always known, That’s the problem today

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Gary V because his innovation is unparalleled with any other entrepreneur of this time. Not only does he have a no bullshit attitude, like mine. He knows how to reach and speak to people. He is a charismatic, results based leader. One that is heartfelt and passionate about his craft. He is a person that inspires me, as his hunger supersedes anything he world on and does it unapologetically. In order to be able to fuel the flame, as to what it is that I want to become in the future, which is an entrepreneur just like him.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success