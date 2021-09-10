Georgina Atwell of Toppsta: “The confidence to walk away”

The confidence to walk away. If it doesn’t feel right, if a person doesn’t fit in the team, if someone doesn’t value what you bring to the table; it’s ok to say no. It doesn’t need to be a drama but sometimes you do need to have clear boundaries.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Georgina Atwell.

Georgina Atwell is the founder of leading children’s book review platform Toppsta. After a decade working in publishing, for companies including Penguin and Apple, she launched Toppsta from her kitchen table. Hundreds of thousands of parents and kids now visit the site each month to discover the best new children’s books.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The ‘CV edit’ is that I studied English Literature, joined the graduate scheme at The Penguin Group and then Apple called to see if I was interested in running their ebook store. After 4 years at Apple I left in 2014 to set up Toppsta.

However life is never that simple… Along the way I was made redundant whilst on maternity leave, told in the next job that I couldn’t progress if I wanted flexible working and was asked if I was going to be making jam when I told my manager I was leaving to start my own business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I used to work for a big corporation. I think everyone thought it was very cool what I did and it certainly opened a lot of doors. Although what I do now is on a much smaller scale, it genuinely impacts children’s lives. I get incredible messages from parents and teachers telling us what a difference we’ve made and that means so much more to me than a logo on a business card, international travel and endless meetings.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had a really important meeting with a client. I managed to get a ladder in my tights, ran out, grabbed a pair and got back into the office in time to change, only to discover that they weren’t nude but bright-Alice-in-Wonderland white tights. The client was too polite to say anything but clearly slightly distracted by them and I struggled to keep a straight face throughout the meeting. Needless to say, I always carry a spare pair now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think in any dual career relationship, you have to have not just the support but the respect from your other half. My husband Gino is my rock and I have always known that he considers my career as important as his. He accepted the lean early years, shares the childcare and domestic responsibilities and never stops saying how proud he is of me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think there are three main areas holding back women

Available time — all too often in a family, the unpaid work like childcare, cooking, cleaning, organising etc are carried out by the woman, you need time and space to come up with a plan.

Everyday sexism — even now I’m asked if my business is a ‘real’ business. Ie does it make money or is it just something I’m dabbling in at home. I had full confidence in my idea but you really have to be thick skinned when faced with some of the comments.

Support from a partner who understands that they’re going to have to compromise their career to support yours. My husband asked to work one day a week from home to support me in the early days and was swiftly told by his then manager that it would impact his career. I don’t know of many partners who would be prepared to do that but as women it happens all the time.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

More affordable childcare so women can afford to go back to work.

Flexible working as the norm, not a special request.

Placing more emphasis on what you achieve and not how many hours you spend in the office

Not assuming that all working parents want the same thing. Some want to be part-time, some want to work full time with flexibility, some don’t want to go back to work, some don’t want to travel, others can’t wait to travel. Never assume you know what they want. Don’t drop them from the team before you understand what they’re looking for.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I love what I do and if I don’t love it, I change it

I never have to ask for time off

I can work anytime and anywhere

I am there for my family when they need me

I can walk away from anything which doesn’t feel right

I get to meet other incredible founders and access an amazing community of support

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That you need to have it all figured out. I have the next 6–12 months mapped out in my head but things change all the time and any 5 year plan is a waste of time.

You’re on your own. I have never, in 7 years, been lonely. I’m always busy and constantly in contact with other people.

That you have to get funding. We’ve grown organically and though we might have grown faster with funding, I didn’t want to spend my time reporting my progress and justifying my decisions.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

If you’re thinking of starting your own business, are you someone who is

Super organised with your time

Happy to teach yourself new skills without ‘experts’ on hand

Prepared to accept rejection in the early days and not give up

I think if you prefer being told exactly what to do, don’t like uncertainty and feel that some jobs are beneath you, it’s possibly not the right path for you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

An idea you believe in, that will get you up in the morning and get you through the difficult times. Ultimately, what we’re doing at Toppsta is helping children to try new books, share their recommendations and keep children reading for their own enjoyment, long past when they’re required to read for school. I know we have helped thousands of children and that motivates me each and every day. A village of people (partner, friends, family) who you can call on in an emergency. Meetings overrun, trains are delayed, kids get sick. When my daughter caught croup at nursery, both my husband and I were unable to get back as the trains were down. My Mum stepped in (we’ve nick-named her Grambulance) and took her to hospital, dealt with the doctors and was all around amazing. A community of women to inspire and support you. I have various groups and individuals I turn to for support. I have learned so much from them all and I’m so proud to have them as friends. They each bring a different perspective and aren’t afraid to challenge my perceptions. A supportive partner, or the confidence to ask your partner for practical support if it’s not forthcoming. If I had to do all the childcare and domestic chores at home, I just wouldn’t have the time to run my business. Just as I support my husband’s career, so he supports mine. Though our skills at home are very different and we play to our strengths, we are equals none the less. The confidence to walk away. If it doesn’t feel right, if a person doesn’t fit in the team, if someone doesn’t value what you bring to the table; it’s ok to say no. It doesn’t need to be a drama but sometimes you do need to have clear boundaries.

We had a client who always liked to make late requests, change their mind, haggle aggressively. It always placed extra work and stress on me and the team and in the end I had to stick to my guns and just say this is the timeline we need, these are the costs, this is what we bring. The relationship is much better now and I think they value us more for doing that.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’m going to share an email that was sent to me recently:

“You have given (my daughter) a reading superpower of feeling like her opinion counts and she has current knowledge about authors and books and I cannot tell you the world of difference this has made to her in school. You truly have made a difference to her confidence, and I just wanted you to know that you and all connected to Toppsta are so appreciated.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would reintroduce reading aloud in every year at school. I think this would both help mental health, as children would be allowed to be still for a few minutes in the middle of a busy day, and increase the likelihood that they would read more in their free time.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That’s easy. Dolly Parton and her amazing Imagination Library initiative.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.