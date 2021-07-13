Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Georgii Kesaev on Bringing an Experienced Global Perspective to the Sports Management Industry, Utilizing Data Analytics.

Georgii Kesaev is a sports manager with professional expertise in athlete consulting, football (soccer) scouting, performance analysis, and project management. He’s now working on a start-up initiative (firld.com) with a goal of using data analysis, sports marketing and management to help sportsmen and sports clubs maximize their potential. He recently launched the beta version of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
{&quot;subsource&quot;:&quot;done_button&quot;,&quot;uid&quot;:&quot;D579F646-C6A5-42B5-8CDC-DCD2C26FE66B_1626115195634&quot;,&quot;source&quot;:&quot;other&quot;,&quot;origin&quot;:&quot;gallery&quot;,&quot;source_sid&quot;:&quot;D579F646-C6A5-42B5-8CDC-DCD2C26FE66B_1626115196299&quot;}
{"subsource":"done_button","uid":"D579F646-C6A5-42B5-8CDC-DCD2C26FE66B_1626115195634","source":"other","origin":"gallery","source_sid":"D579F646-C6A5-42B5-8CDC-DCD2C26FE66B_1626115196299"}

Georgii Kesaev is a sports manager with professional expertise in athlete consulting, football (soccer) scouting, performance analysis, and project management. He’s now working on a start-up initiative (firld.com) with a goal of using data analysis, sports marketing and management to help sportsmen and sports clubs maximize their potential. He recently launched the beta version of a project that uses a data-driven approach to estimate market values in women’s football utilizing different variables such as athlete performance, player popularity, team performance, etc.

Georgii pointed out in one of his previous interviews that when analyzing the performance of football players, statistics are usually useful; however, the human factor cannot be ignored in football decision-making, because it still remains. Therefore, his project incorporates an individual approach alongside technology solutions, providing quality estimations in professional football and analyzing the game from every angle.

By leveraging years of experience in the sports sector, his professional expertise lies in the sphere of athlete consulting as well. He has been active in contract talks for professional athletes since 2014 – when he first assisted a professional athlete in finding a sports club and represented him during negotiations.

Being a sports manager is a demanding and never-ending profession. You must be totally devoted to your clients to be a successful representative. A job as a sports manager is becoming increasingly popular, and it is one of today’s most demanding industries.

You can follow up with Georgii Kesaev at www.firld.com

    Joey Claudio, Freelance writer

    I am a professional writer.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Ali Siam
    Community//

    Siam Sports Management is Giving Back to the Community

    by Paul Ade
    Community//

    Darren Herft: How Business Leaders Can Learn from Sports Leaders

    by Sunny Jones
    Community//

    “From Athlete To Entrepreneur: 5 Work Ethic Lessons We Can Learn From Athletes”, with Steve Jones of Allied Universal

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.