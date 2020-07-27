Violet McLean set the bar for her family to get healthier in 21 days.

Two Thrive ZP Stars, Tammy and Latoya, came to my distribution center to talk about the Thrive ZP Challenge and helped me download the app. Seeing all those stories of people just like me inspired me to set some goals and go for it. I completely changed my diet and adopted a vegan lifestyle. Being from the South, this was no easy task, but with a little research and trial and error, I learned how to bring traditional flavors into healthier foods. My kids are eating healthier too. I was motivated to lead by example for them. Kids will imitate everything you do, for better or worse, and I wanted to instill those healthy values now.

I started juicing and gave up soda.

I experimented with spices and new ways of cooking traditional foods to make them healthier.

I stayed strong in my commitment to myself. I’m in it for longevity.

Over the years, I’ve struggled with my blood pressure and I wanted to get that under control through better lifestyle choices. I began working out with a friend, and now we hold each other accountable. She helps me with my exercise and I help her on the food side. After my first Thrive ZP Challenge, I can now say I have lowered my blood pressure with better choices instead of medication. All these things add up — I’m juicing, I use my smartwatch to track my activity, and my family has started a savings account. Twenty one days goes by so quickly, and before you know it, you have created all these new good habits. I still can’t believe I did it. If I can do it, anyone can.

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Francis I. Igwebuike, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.