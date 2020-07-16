Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Victoria Williams, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

A few Thrive ZP winners work in my store, and I found their stories so interesting. We often talk about Thrive with ZP in our standup meetings, and I thought it was possible that I could win, too. I started my Thrive ZP journey by focusing on my weight. I began buying healthier groceries, and stocking my kitchen with options that were better for me. I’ve become more active and have been more intentional about getting my steps in. I take the dog out for walks more frequently and find at-home workout videos on YouTube. I do aerobics and cardio. I’m eating out less, too, which has allowed me to save more and splurge less. I’ve been saving money from each paycheck and putting it in a vacation fund — we now have the money to go to Disneyland! As I’ve been making better choices, I’m also spending more time with my grandparents. I help them out with cooking as well as projects around the house.

After living paycheck to paycheck, I’ve now saved about $4,000.

Since starting my Thrive ZP journey, I’ve been working out three to four times a week.

Making better food choices has helped me lose 15 pounds.

I’m spending more time with my grandparents than ever before.

I’ve been packing healthier lunches for work. I’ve also started eating breakfast in the mornings. My diet now includes more lean proteins and veggies, and less starches. I’ve swapped in water instead of soda, and I buy less snack-y foods like chips and cookies. With these changes, I have more energy. My hair is healthier and I have a clearer complexion. I feel better about myself, and have noticed improvements in my mood and happiness overall. For me, the Thrive ZP Challenge has been a morale booster.