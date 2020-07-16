Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories from the Walmart Community//

Georgia’s Victoria Williams: “I feel better about myself, and have noticed improvements in my mood and happiness overall.”

By making better choices in the kitchen, Savannah champion Victoria Williams has seen positive ripple effects in other areas of her life, from her family connections to her savings.

By

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Victoria Williams, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

A few Thrive ZP winners work in my store, and I found their stories so interesting. We often talk about Thrive with ZP in our standup meetings, and I thought it was possible that I could win, too. I started my Thrive ZP journey by focusing on my weight. I began buying healthier groceries, and stocking my kitchen with options that were better for me. I’ve become more active and have been more intentional about getting my steps in. I take the dog out for walks more frequently and find at-home workout videos on YouTube. I do aerobics and cardio. I’m eating out less, too, which has allowed me to save more and splurge less. I’ve been saving money from each paycheck and putting it in a vacation fund — we now have the money to go to Disneyland! As I’ve been making better choices, I’m also spending more time with my grandparents. I help them out with cooking as well as projects around the house. 

  • After living paycheck to paycheck, I’ve now saved about $4,000. 
  • Since starting my Thrive ZP journey, I’ve been working out three to four times a week.
  • Making better food choices has helped me lose 15 pounds. 
  • I’m spending more time with my grandparents than ever before. 

I’ve been packing healthier lunches for work. I’ve also started eating breakfast in the mornings. My diet now includes more lean proteins and veggies, and less starches. I’ve swapped in water instead of soda, and I buy less snack-y foods like chips and cookies. With these changes, I have more energy. My hair is healthier and I have a clearer complexion. I feel better about myself, and have noticed improvements in my mood and happiness overall. For me, the Thrive ZP Challenge has been a morale booster.

    Victoria Williams, Distribution Center #7086; Savannah, GA; Thrive ZP Georgia $2K Champion

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Georgia’s Deborah Jones: “The Thrive ZP Challenge has made me want to live a better life and make better choices.”

    by Deborah Jones
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Rachel Fawcett: “I Am a Firm Believer That We Never Stop Learning, and We Can Always Get Better”

    by Rachel Fawcett
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Paris Stewart: “I Feel More Hopeful and Confident About the Future”

    by Paris Stewart

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.