I recognized that I’m getting a little bit older, and I want to be around for a long time, so I wanted to take control of my weight. My department manager, Tameika Smith, won $10,000 from a Challenge and told me I should go for it. I started by focusing on Fitness and Food. On my off days, I make sure to get at least 1,000 steps, but on days that I’m working, I get anywhere between 15,000 and 34,000 steps. I also tried a fast where I cut out meat and ate a whole lot of vegetables. Now, that’s pretty much what I eat for lunch and dinner. In the mornings, I have fruit smoothies. If I get hungry during the day, I’ll grab a pack of unsalted peanuts for the protein. I’ve cut back on soda and energy drinks, so I’m drinking a lot more water than I did in the past. Now that I’m eating more fruits and vegetables and drinking more water, I have as much energy as I was getting from the energy drinks — without the crash at the end of the day.

Since starting Thrive ZP, I’ve lost almost 20 pounds.

With my Better Choices, I’m sleeping through the night and feel more focused throughout the day.

I used to feel fatigued from eating chips and fried foods; now I’m full of energy.

Going forward, I want to make Better Money Choices and build my credit score.

My birthday fell in the middle of my Thrive ZP Challenge. Usually, I’d like to treat myself to a steak, but I stayed motivated and decided to hold off until I’ve reached some of my weight goals. I’ve also motivated my sister on her own weight loss journey, too. We challenge each other and share recipe ideas. I’ve learned to make healthy food options my new comfort foods and keep going when things get tough. If you push out negativity, you can get through it.

—Lawrence Atkinson, Supercenter #3008; Atlanta, GA; Thrive ZP Challenge Georgia $2K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Lawrence Atkinson, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.