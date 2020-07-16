Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Denise Coursey, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

I learned about Thrive with ZP at my orientation. Then a fellow associate, Carl Smith, helped me download the app. Carl was a big motivator for me. I have struggled a lot with weight issues, and the Thrive ZP Challenge looked like something I could actually do. I have focused on being more active overall. My kids and I take walks together, do yard work, and play in our pool. We make sure to eat dinner at home at least five times a week. We have focused on eating healthier snacks, meal planning once a week, and cutting out sugary snacks. So far, I have lost 22 pounds and have saved over $800. We used the extra money for gardening projects and for making face masks for my associates. And after 20 years, I quit smoking!

We spend time together as family by being active now — my garden has never looked so good!

By eating at home and meal planning, we save $200 a month.

As a family, we have lost close to 100 pounds!

My co-worker Carl has been my inspiration. He continues to send me fun videos and keeps me going, even when he has his own struggles. That’s what this is all about — giving and receiving support to become the next person that inspires my friends, family, and co-workers. It makes everyone want to do and be better.