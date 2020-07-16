Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Deborah Jones, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

One of my co-workers entered a Thrive ZP Challenge and was talking about it. Hearing that inspired me to join. I downloaded the app and got excited reading all of the stories. My Thrive ZP Challenge has been going great so far. My main goal has been to focus on my family more, especially with the coronavirus going on. I’ve also been more active. I do exercise videos at home each day, and now I always have energy. I track my steps, too. Before, I wouldn’t drink any water. Now, I drink at least two water bottles each day. I make better choices by cutting back on the sugar I put in my coffee, eating fresh fruit as snacks, and cooking more at home. I’ve saved money by bringing lunch from home instead of buying takeout.

I lost eight pounds in just 21 days.

Since starting Thrive with ZP, I walk six to nine miles each day.

Now, I bake instead of fry my food and use healthier oils.

My workout regimen involves 30 to 60 minutes of at-home workout videos every day.

The biggest surprise that’s come as a result of my Thrive ZP Challenge has been getting closer to my family. We are getting to know each other better and helping our children and grandchildren get closer. We hold family group prayers and communicate more frequently to make sure everyone is healthy and doing OK in this time of COVID-19. My sister has noticed the positive changes I’ve been making, and now we’re working on being healthier together. She joins me on walks, and we both watch what we are eating. My husband has also been supportive and is making better choices for himself. To me, the Thrive ZP Challenge has made me want to live a better life and make better choices. It’s fun and helps keep me motivated and accountable.