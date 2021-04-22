Georgia Carr: Thursday’s Elegance Of Tenderness! #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

What is the color of “soft?” How does it translate into a particular allure? What are the precious memories, associated with the term, “soft?” After all, it’s not just a term. Terms are energies. There are memories, associated with certain words. What does it mean to apply softness to one’s reality? One’s memory? Life? Livelihood? Soft is also an attitude. It requires different principles and attitudes. And also, it is intertwined with a spiritual blessing and awakening. It’s mind blowing just how far removed people have escaped from the memory of certain terms. Very mind blowing, indeed. What is considered “soft” for one person, may seem different from another! Actions connected with the term, vary from different stages, degrees, and sounds. That’s how precious the term, “softly” truly is! There is something about the awakening of “soft,” which heightens certain sensitivities! Soft has a way of penetrating into different territories, than what we could even imagine! Mentally. Physically. Emotionally.

The energies of “softly” or “soft” carry a great deal of intimacy! Through these energies we become aware about certain layers of tenderness and awareness about our emotional psyche. Soft seems to whisper truths into our ears. Somehow, we feel dedicated to seeking that truth, when something is whispered to our deepest core. Sometimes the truth may be scary. If spoken boisterously, we may run from it! That’s why it’s so important for us to return to the intimacy of whispering or conveying truth, with a certain degree of gentility. It always helps those, whom we are trying to reach. People will open up more when we have done that.

One of the most gentle moments of experiencing softness is through physical connections. There is a touch of stillness, which permits us to hear a soft texture and nature. Should a singer decide to perform the element and very texture of softness, we can understand it even better, when it is performed, just right! Not every singer has the ability to sing the theme of softness. Some may ruin its very artistry if they are not singing it right. Certain singers have to be skilled in that vocal ability for conveying stories and dances with the telling of softness. It’s the right touch! It’s the right mood! Furthermore, soft points us into many directions. Interesting enough, we have to go in, in order to experience it!

When it comes to the intricacy of love, how far does our softness convey into? How does it move into another layer of comfort and desire? Is it a way that a person touches us? Is it the kiss? Does it manifest into a different tier when it comes to truly making that connection with another human being? And, just what about the physical intimacy? If a person has not mastered the very tonality and timber for, soft, it could ruin the entire vibe for the audience. Suddenly, people can be turned off by the very musicality for singing softly. Nevertheless, if you find a certain singer, who has the talent for whispering the very gentility of softness, you have stumbled upon an intriguing treat, indeed! Such a voice is a rare gem. You may not even know who the person is. They may not have been one of the most famous ones remembered. Nevertheless, what makes it intriguing is that once you have stumbled upon them, you are sure to never forget just how softly, they sing! For one soft lady, we have none other than. . .

Georgia Carr