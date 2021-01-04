Georgette Pascale of Pascale Communications: “Evaluate what works best for you”

This is super individualistic as well. It’s all dependent on your lifestyle and your goals, and then evaluate what works best for you. For example, maybe you need to be very hands-on with your children right now, but can shift your energy as time goes on and they become more independent.

With two decades of experience in PR including corporate, healthcare, e-commerce, music, technology, travel and consumer, Georgette believed there was a better way to do business than the traditional brick and mortar agency model. In 2005 she launched Pascale, a virtual communications and digital marketing agency.

For 15 years, Pascale has worked in Health Care Professional and patient-facing PR and digital marketing, connecting and educating the global healthcare community through insightful conversations and fresh perspectives. With ever-present optimism and drive, Georgette directs her team to achieve unparalleled results for the wide range of Pascale’s healthcare clients spanning the globe.

Georgette holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In January 2020, Georgette acted as the keynote speaker and moderator for the 2020 Reputation Strategy Summit. In 2018 and 2019, she was selected as a speaker at the Vanguard Forum for Healthcare Leadership. Georgette has been named one of PharmaVoice’s “100 of the Most Inspiring People”, one of Vision Monday’s “Most Inspiring Women” and OWL’s Catalyst of the Year, along with being the former President of OWL: Advancing Diversity in Leadership.

Georgette lives in Fairfield, Connecticut with her three children, dog and a myriad of other animals. She has combined her passion for people and love of boxing, holding a position on the Boxing is Love board, among other not-for-profits she’s involved in. She enjoys traveling, having a good laugh, and connecting people.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career?

I was interning at a PR firm years ago when I realized how much I enjoyed the communications industry. I’ve always been passionate about connecting others and facilitating conversations, so it all just clicked for me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

Nothing too funny, but when I was in labor with my first child I was actually on the phone working on a deal with a client. My company was so small at the time and I remember thinking, “wow I can’t believe I am actually doing this.” But I did what I had to do for my business.

What does leadership mean to you? As a leader, how do you best inspire others?

Leading by example, always. It’s simple when you lead by example you can share your vision with others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There was never one particular person, but rather everyone along the way has motivated me. From those who believed in me, to the naysayers, I was motivated to be better and do better. If anything, I say it’s my team that has gotten me to where I am today.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now shift to the main core of our discussion. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your life into your business and career? Can you articulate what the struggle was?

I don’t believe in the word balance. I think you have to do what you have to in the moment and go where things take you. If you want something to work, it will. Some things are harder than others. You either have it in you or you don’t.

In order to give greater context to this discussion, can you share with our readers what your daily schedule looks like?

My schedule is all over the place. It varies everyday and I like it that way. My personal routine is integrated with my professional, which is also mixed with my self-care time. I make the most of every minute. When you get unexpected downtime always use it!

Did you find that as your success grew it became more difficult to focus on the other areas of your life? Can you explain?

Yes and no, it is very individualistic. Things matter differently each year as you grow and mature. Things that you once thought were so great may not be part of your aspirations anymore. Overall, you stress a little less as you grow, which is really the whole point of maturing.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal/family life.

I wouldn’t say there was one particular tipping point. Rather, it’s how I have taken things and reacted to them. I had to decide what I really wanted and what I really didn’t.

Ok, so here is the main question of our interview. Can you share five pieces of advice to other leaders about how to achieve the best balance between work and personal/family life? Please share a story or example for each.

This is super individualistic as well. It’s all dependent on your lifestyle and your goals, and then evaluate what works best for you. For example, maybe you need to be very hands-on with your children right now, but can shift your energy as time goes on and they become more independent.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote from my dad is “Make everyday a masterpiece.” I live my life by this everyday. I try to look for opportunity and positivity in every moment, and believe everyday is really what you make of it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would tell people to be kind. I tell my kids this everyday. It seems silly and simple, but it can solve so many issues. It really is what the revolution should be, as it allows people to gain a greater understanding.

What is the best way for people to follow you online?

Connect with us on Instagram @pascalecom, and check out our website pascalecommunications.com and virtually awesome video to learn more about what we do. You can connect with me on LinkedIn at Georgette Pascale or Instagram at @ms.georgettepascale.

