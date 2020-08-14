Georgette Pascale: “Make everyday a masterpiece”

My dad also told me to always reflect. Is it really going to matter in 6 months? I try to take this advice both in the business world and also in my personal life.

With two decades of experience in PR including corporate, healthcare, e-commerce, music, technology, travel and consumer, Georgette believed there was a better way to do business than the traditional brick and mortar agency model. In 2005 she launched Pascale, a virtual communications and digital marketing agency.

For 15 years, Pascale has worked in Health Care Professional and patient-facing PR and digital marketing, connecting and educating the global healthcare community through insightful conversations and fresh perspectives. With ever-present optimism and drive, Georgette directs her team to achieve unparalleled results for the wide range of Pascale’s healthcare clients spanning the globe.

Georgette holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In January 2020, Georgette acted as the keynote speaker and moderator for the 2020 Reputation Strategy Summit. In 2018 and 2019, she was selected as a speaker at the Vanguard Forum for Healthcare Leadership. Georgette has been named one of PharmaVoice’s “100 of the Most Inspiring People”, one of Vision Monday’s “Most Inspiring Women” and OWL’s Catalyst of the Year, along with being the former President of OWL: Advancing Diversity in Leadership.

Georgette lives in Fairfield, Connecticut with her three children, dog and a myriad of other animals. She has combined her passion for people and love of boxing, holding a position on the Boxing is Love board, among other not-for-profits she’s involved in. She enjoys traveling, having a good laugh, and connecting people.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Connecting people has always been my thing. I’ve always liked facilitating conversation and educating others, which is great because that’s what the communications industry is all about.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The way we work. Pascale is unique as we’ve been ahead of the curve with virtual culture and team structuring. We are sharp, nimble, and able to adapt quickly. The work we do is groundbreaking as we really like to compete with ourselves to produce the best possible product.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

So many people, honestly. Some are my family and friends, others are strangers I come across that inspire me. Sometimes it’s my favorite Dunkin Donuts employee, other times it’s someone interesting I sat next to on a flight. From a professional standpoint, I’m inspired by the people I’m on boards with. I don’t have one true mentor because there are so many people that inspire me.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My former boss told me you can’t manage secrets. You have to make people be honest and open with you. My dad told me to make every day a masterpiece. This is something I live by, I take things as they come. My dad also told me to always reflect. Is it really going to matter in 6 months? I try to take this advice both in the business world and also in my personal life.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I couldn’t exactly tell you, and that’s the joy of it. I think it’s all about being inquisitive and keeping an eye out for new opportunities to continue building. I really enjoy speaking to people within the industry and sharing examples of how we work, which often leads to new opportunities. Ultimately, it’s all about my forward-thinking, amazing team. I always say I’m only as good as my team, and with them I see a bright and busy future.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I know I’m not the norm on this question, but I actually don’t. I find the dialogue with the folks on the different boards and organizations I’m involved with have deep impact, though. I’d say the people I’m surrounded by in life are the best educators.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It sounds silly, but I would tell people to be kind. I tell my kids this everyday. It can solve so many issues universally, even with the pandemic. It really is what the revolution should be, along with educating yourself. Being kind and educated will help people to gain a greater understanding.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Again, my favorite quote is from my dad: “Make everyday a masterpiece.” I try to live my life by this everyday by looking for opportunity and positivity in every moment.

