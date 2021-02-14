George Rutler on Biggest Reason to Believe

Technology is changing the way people live their everyday lives. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that religion has a hard time keeping up. On the other hand, religion is more relevant today than it ever has been in the past. Religious leaders, including well-respected leaders of the Catholic Faith such as George Rutler, have spent their lives trying to share the word of the Lord with the masses. Religious leaders have seen a lot of changes take place in society over the years. However, there is still a huge reason for people to believe in a higher power, even as modern technology has provided us with various conveniences.

People Need to Believe in a Meaning Behind Their Existence

When people lie awake at night, they often Ponder the meaning of their existence. They wonder if there is a higher power out there. Why are people leaving here in the first place? What are we supposed to do on this tiny blue rock millions of miles from the Sun? There has to be a reason we are here, right?

That is why many people believe in religion. That is why people should continue to believe in religion. If we think that we live in a world with intentional design, meaning that our world has been created by someone or something, we believe we have a purpose. For example, research studies have shown that if people are told that there is a pattern present among dots distributed at random, people will believe it and find a way in there somewhere, even if the dots are random.

The same is true with religion. Ultimately, people have a bias for believing in a higher power. They even believe in the supernatural. In a way, isn’t that what God is? If we think we have been put here for a purpose, we can find comfort in our presence. There has to be a reason for everything that is taking place.

The Social Structures of Religion

People should believe in religion because we are social creatures who adapt, interact, and communicate with each other in a supportive way. When we act in this manner, we may form closer attachments to some individuals than others. Later in life, we continue to rely on these relationships. One of the most important relationships we have is our relationship with God. Furthermore, our relationship with God can guide our relationship with other people. This includes our co-workers, family members, friends, and significant others. All of this is important for helping us manage our relationships as we move forward in life. George Rutler knows that countless lessons throughout the Bible teach people how to manage relationships with other people.

Religion Can Help You Find Inner Peace

Another reason why people should turn to religion is that this can help them find inner peace. It feels like everything is up to you; this can be incredibly daunting. You may not know what to do next. You may believe that you are not going to succeed. If you can surrender yourself to a higher power, it will feel like a significant relief. Instead of your life being about controlling things, your life will be about accepting things instead. That way, you do not have to understand everything. Ultimately, not everything can be understood anyway. You can simply let it be.

People Feel Less Lonely with Religion

Have you ever felt alone out there? Do you ever feel like nobody is supporting you? If you are struggling to find a way to deal with loneliness, religion can be helpful. With faith, you are never truly alone. There was always a higher power that was there helping you. This higher power can also help you find a sense of purpose. You become one with a being that represents all of your higher values. Therefore, there is a better version of yourself that you can strive to achieve. Ultimately, this higher power may give you a sense of confidence to take chances that provide you with a better life.

In the end, George Rutler and other religious leaders understand that religion has to modernize to keep up with the changes that are taking place in society today. At the same time, religion does still has a role to play. There is always a case to be made for faith in the modern era.