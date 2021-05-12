George Purnell of Koop+Kraft: “Don’t be a perfectionist”

Don’t be a perfectionist. Get stuff done, as something 80% right is better than something that doesn’t exist yet because you’re worrying too much about whether it’s perfect.

As part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restaurateur”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing George Purnell. He is 28 and runs two businesses in Hampshire, UK. The first is a restaurant and cocktail bar, Koop + Kraft, which he founded in 2018 and a healthy meal prep company, Prepped, which he launched in February this year. In 2019, George was named “One to Watch” on the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator #30under30 list and was named Best Local Restaurant for the area in September.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

I worked my way up from being a part-time waiter to running the restaurant that I was working for in just two years. I knew straight away that it was a job I could really see myself in long-term. I worked myself up from manager of one restaurant, to manager of two and then became manager of six. After four years, I decided it was time to put everything I had learned into practice and opened my own restaurant. I gained so much inspiration from the restaurants that I managed and took all of those pieces of inspiration and put them together to create my restaurant — Koop+Kraft.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

I was looking for an area that I could innovate in and I knew of so many places that did upmarket, high-end burgers, but nowhere that did the equivalent of chicken, so after doing some research, I decided to create meals that combined fast food-style meals and luxury.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The thing we laugh about most is the number of mistakes we made in the first year. We’ve come a long way, but we definitely look back and are embarrassed at some of the decisions we made — we winged it in the first year. We didn’t take enough inspiration in the first year, we thought we knew best and didn’t care about what anyone else was doing. We thought we knew it all, but we knew far from it! We’ve learned from all of those mistakes now though and have put our egos to the side to reap the benefits.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

In the first year I tried to juggle all of the things I now outsource within the business. For example, I was trying to do all of the marketing myself, while waitering and running the restaurant and I was spreading myself too thin and the quality of the work wasn’t quite there. I started to slowly bring people in who were experts in these areas, who improved the standard so much, so I was able to focus on improving the everyday running of the business.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It’s got to be ‘Instagrammable’ — if it doesn’t look good on Instagram, it won’t sell as well. Social media is the new word of mouth. If you want people to talk about a dish, get them to take a picture of it. If you want them to take a picture of it, make sure it looks good. It needs to have popping colours, look tasty and have that ‘food porn’ aspect to it. If you want to know what looks good on social media, have a look through hashtags and popular accounts and take inspiration from the ones that get the highest engagement. Of course, you can only get so far with looks, so the taste needs to be at the same standard — people are less likely to endorse it if the taste isn’t there.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

From a selling point of view, I’d look for something that’s going to be ‘Instagrammable’, but also have the highest margin. I try to use the chef’s skills with less popular ingredients to create something that people can’t create at home without time, effort and money.

For me, I like something that isn’t too indulgent, but hits the spot. I want something that’s going to keep me satisfied for a long shift or day and will give me enough energy to focus on work.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I try to consume as much hospitality-related content, from relevant people, as possible. I’m always listening to podcasts, reading industry magazines and browsing social media looking for the latest trends. I take my inspiration from hospitality businesses that are smashing it, I look at what’s working for them and try to incorporate that into my business, while putting my own spin on it and making it unique to my brand.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

We’re currently working on the expansion of the restaurant and its sister company, Prepped, which is a healthy pre-prepared meal service aimed at those healthier eaters. We’re opening another kitchen locally for takeaway so that people who aren’t currently in the catchment area for deliveries from our current restaurant can enjoy the meals.

We’re also soon to be launching a new venue — an indulgent stuffed cookie shop. We love putting our own unique twists on savoury meals at Koop+Kraft, so thought we’d do the same with sweet meals. Who doesn’t love cookies?!

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

I’d say to avoid burnout, get experts in to do the jobs that are the most time and energy-consuming, for example, we use experts in finance, social media, graphic design and PR and I find this frees up a lot of time to allow me to work on the things that I think are relevant to drive the business forward. However, it is important to have a personal life. Hospitality is renowned for having unsocial hours, so making the most of your days is important. Make sure you take time for yourself and get a good work-life balance, while not letting the business slip too much.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

I knew it was important to love what you do, but I wish someone had told me just how important it was. Now I feel like it is non-negotiable — you have to love what you do, otherwise it’s not for you. Hospitality is a demanding industry, so it can be challenging, but if you truly care about what you do, then the challenges will be worth it. Finance matters. It’s really fun eating food, making dishes and greeting customers. It’s fun to have a busy, popular business, however, it’s all for nothing if you’re not on top of your finance. Don’t procrastinate — hospitality moves quickly so you have to be able to react quickly to what is happening without delay. If you keep putting plans in place to do something, but keep delaying that task, maybe it’s best that you don’t do it in the first place as the passion isn’t behind it. If not, outsource it to someone that does have passion. Don’t be a perfectionist. Get stuff done, as something 80% right is better than something that doesn’t exist yet because you’re worrying too much about whether it’s perfect. Use experts and don’t be afraid to pay someone to do the jobs that you can’t do. Surround yourself with experts while you’re becoming an expert yourself.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

One dish I’d say people would have to try would be the Dirty Chix — a buttermilk chicken breast stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon. It looks good, it tastes even better, it’s something that we would consider to be very ‘Koop+Kraft’ and aligns with our vision of innovative chicken recipes. It’s something you’d struggle to make at home, so people have to visit us to get it, which makes it even more of an indulgent treat.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I feel that our industry produces a lot of unnecessary food waste, which contributes to a large carbon footprint and is generally feels wrong, knowing that there are lots of people that struggle to afford enough food to feed themselves. I feel that this is something that should be more widely spoken about and more people should be putting in systems to prevent unnecessary food waste within their restaurants. For us, we provide portion sizes that feel indulgent and will leave our customers satisfied, but without being too big and resulting in people not finishing their meals, to prevent wasting as much food as we can. Current legislation prevents us from doing it, which is why we can’t do anything about it now.

