George Negron: “Good air quality is a must”

Hotels have been extremely affected by travel bans and lockdowns, so they are going above and beyond to make their guests feel safe by addressing one of the main issues: poor indoor air quality. Portable air purifiers do not replace HVAC systems, instead, they serve as a support system to increase air exchange rates in enclosed spaces.

As part of my series about “developments in the travel industry over the next five years”, I had the pleasure of interviewing George Negron.

The VP of Operations at Timilon Corporation, George Negron, who has been in the indoor air quality remediation space for over a decade. He has helped and educated 1000’s of businesses on the current guidelines and being able to apply and optimize the airflow in their current spaces.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I guess I should start off with what really drives me each day, and that is the ability to help and connect with people. This goes far beyond selling or providing a Customer with a solution but moreover providing them with something that has an impact on their health, business, and quality of life.

When you couple in my passion for “doing the most good” with a strong desire to bring technological innovation to the forefront, I guess it makes a lot of sense how I ended up where I am today, most importantly with Timilon Corporation.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

That is a great question. Since I work for a Global Corporation, I have been very fortunate to conduct business all over the world. It is an amazing opportunity when you get to experience other cultures and see first-hand the positive impact that your technology has had on their business and lifestyle. I have forged many friendships that span across the globe and the joy that comes from helping others never gets old.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I recall a time in Slovakia when I entered a restaurant that no one spoke English. In fact, the entire menu was in Slovak. I quickly turned to my Google translator and thought I was ordering a burger. What I got back was far from a burger and looked to be a seafood dish. I am not a big fan of seafood but in lieu of being rude, I powered through and ate the meal.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

I believe in the business you must be passionate and enjoy what you do to effectively get others to buy into your technology and/or services. The first person that you need to convince, or sell, should be yourself. If you look in the mirror and do not love what you do, that should be all the convincing that you need to find something that does inspire you. I know this advice may not be applicable for all, but for the younger generation, I think it is crucial that they follow a path that lights a fire in them and not go down a path that is entirely focused or predicated on how much they earn. I suggest whatever you do: work hard and be great at it — the rest will come with time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am where I am today because of the many great people who have paved the way for me. I am inspired by great business minds like Napolean Hill, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Shonda Rhimes — to name a few. All have played their own role in how I conduct myself professionally and how I approach each day as another day to make an impact on what I do.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?

At EnviroKlenz, the goal and vision have always been dedicated to helping people live healthier and more productive lives by providing clean air through a suite of products and solutions. Living through this pandemic has taught us all the importance of air quality and air filtration. A hotel can see hundreds of people per day walk in and out of their establishment, and consumers now want to see safety measures and precautions put into place.

The EnviroKlenz technology works to attack and break down airborne contaminants and pathogens through the EviroKlenz patented earth mineral technology. The process is non-invasive and does not emit any chemicals and by-products back into the environment. The air system is 3rd party validated in the reduction of viruses and microorganisms. For hotel patrons seeing an EnviroKlenz air system running in the hotel lobby or in a hotel room should provide them with the peace of mind that the very best technology is being put into place to improve the indoor air quality.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?

Good air quality is a must both pre- and post-pandemic. Hotels are concerned with the cost factors that can be involved with retrofitting the existing HVAC system.

An ancillary effect on patrons is also the visibility of portable air purification systems that provide a level of comfort and public perception that the business is taking necessary measures to protect the enclosed air space.

The EnviroKlenz® Air System Plus safely and effectively combines advanced chemistry technology, germicidal UVC, and HEPA filtration to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses, and other allergy triggers.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

Hotels have been extremely affected by travel bans and lockdowns, so they are going above and beyond to make their guests feel safe by addressing one of the main issues: poor indoor air quality. Portable air purifiers do not replace HVAC systems, instead, they serve as a support system to increase air exchange rates in enclosed spaces.

I believe that moving forward, businesses will be expected to have an indoor air quality plan in place. Guests will be overly and justifiably concerned with hygiene and sanitation procedures, as well as pay attention to measures that go above and beyond to care for their safety.

Studies have shown that Americans spend 90% of their time indoors, so taking care of the indoor air quality in businesses is essential for the overall well-being of guests and employees. On top of that, the current pandemic has brought awareness to the potential dangers of airborne pathogens and contaminants.

As you know, COVID19 changed the world as we know it. Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers will prefer to travel?

You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “perfect vacation experience”?

My perfect vacation experience would be in a place where I can explore a new culture without worrying about my safety, probably a resort in a remote island with my family. I think now, more than ever, I would expect excellent customer service coming from the hospitality industry, and I would be looking for new safety measures that were put in place to accommodate staff and guests during the pandemic.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a decision-maker at EnviroKlenz, I am able to utilize our resources and give back to the community as much as possible. Our mission here is to provide indoor air quality to as many people as possible, so we have multiple programs in place to assist consumers and businesses owners in improving their indoor environments.

One of our most recent initiatives was to donate one of air systems to a local teacher who was raising money to buy an air purifier to keep his students protected when returning to school. We also have educational and awareness programs in place — air quality has always mattered; we are lucky that now we have the venues to speak about it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, I would make every child understand the importance of a positive mental attitude. Often, we are forced to believe that we are a product of our environment and that we have to live by our own means. We do not encourage the younger generation to dream enough and to take it a step further to not only dream big, but also believe that that dream can come true with hard work and discipline.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @enviroklenz

Facebook: EnviroKlenz

LinkedIn: EnviroKlenz

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!