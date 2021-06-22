George Khalife, George The Jeweler: “Don’t be discouraged by your competition or even be phased by what everyone else is doing”

My general advice for anyone trying to make a name for themselves in whatever business they are in is to not quit. There are times you’re going to be rejected and turned away, but you need to keep going and keep trying. I also can’t stress enough how important it is to maintain your presence on social media. It’s a free platform to get your work out there for everyone to see. I think of it as the new-age business cards. Industry-specific advice would be to keep your social media up and going, connect with your clientele and continue to reach out and try and make connections. Don’t be discouraged by your competition or even be phased by what everyone else is doing. Especially in the fashion industry, people get their biggest style inspiration from seeing their favorite celebrities and influencers posting. Knowing how to use social is imperative. Just keep doing you, educate yourself and seek and take the opportunity. You will grow.

As a part of our series about “How To Succeed And Thrive As Both A Celebrity And An Entrepreneur”, I had the pleasure of interviewing George Khalife, best known as George The Jeweler, who is a celebrity jeweler based in Detroit, Michigan. Over the last 5 years, George Khalife has maintained a role as a favorite in the industry, designing, styling and manufacturing custom pieces for an A-list filled roster. Known mostly for his custom gold pieces, what he loves about creating jewelry is his ability to make his clients feel special and beautiful. He calls it ‘The Art of Layering’ in which he specifically chooses lengths, stones and styles for the person to highlight and accent the decalage. George has established himself as a go-to for celebrities and stylists in Hollywood. He has created a successful line called House of Fine Gold with singer and actress Christina Milian. His clientele includes Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Maeve Reilly, Khloe Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson, Sophia Richie, Zayn Malik, Jenna Dewan, Nicole Williams, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Ashanti and more. His pieces have been featured in Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, Forbes and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

My family has been in the jewelry business for generations. It originated in Beirut, Lebanon. My dad brought it over to Detroit in 1976, opening Gold Corp inc., which is now the largest wholesale jewelry store in Michigan. I learned everything I know from him and took that to the next level with my creativity, knowledge of the internet and social media. I now sit as Junior Vice President at Gold Corp Inc. and have created, manufactured, and distributed multiple lines of fine jewelry all over the country, and worked and built relationships with internationally recognized celebrities and influencers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s hard to talk about just one person here as there have been so many supportive people in the process. Number one, my partner Chris who always is pushing me to be my best and inspiring me when I’m drawing blanks. My assistant Amanda who has optimized my business process works so hard. My publicist Kyra for all the tough love and reminder that I can achieve anything I put my mind towards. My sister Karina gave me the initial push that got me started in this industry and who is always there for me. My mom for everything she’s done period and especially for all those moments where she calls me excited that she’s reading about me in her magazines. Lastly, my dad for guiding me and supporting my every move even if he didn’t always agree. There is nothing more satisfying than a proud parent and seeing their faces light up when you accomplish something great. If you surround yourself with positive people who push and inspire you and you will find the path to greatness much easier to walk.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I honestly try to be as careful as possible and check all my work multiple times because a small mistake in the jewelry business could potentially mean a huge loss. One time I sold a pair of diamond earrings that were mistagged and didn’t realize the mistake till after the client left. Ended up being a 4000 dollars difference. I ended up telling the customer the whole story and we laugh about it now. I now always check everything twice.

As a celebrity, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

My general advice for anyone trying to make a name for themselves in whatever business they are in is to not quit. There are times you’re going to be rejected and turned away, but you need to keep going and keep trying. I also can’t stress enough how important it is to maintain your presence on social media. It’s a free platform to get your work out there for everyone to see. I think of it as the new-age business cards. Industry-specific advice would be to keep your social media up and going, connect with your clientele and continue to reach out and try and make connections. Don’t be discouraged by your competition or even be phased by what everyone else is doing. Especially in the fashion industry, people get their biggest style inspiration from seeing their favorite celebrities and influencers posting. Knowing how to use social is imperative. Just keep doing you, educate yourself and seek and take the opportunity. You will grow.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. You have been successful as both a celebrity and an entrepreneur. Most celebrities don’t make that transition successfully. We’d love to learn your secret. How do you do both?

I kind of had the opposite transition where I am really good at what I do and that allowed me to create a name for myself and become recognized internationally. I would say that a lot of it has to do with striving to be the best and treating everyone with kindness. I take the time to respond to everyone, even if it’s not immediately, and I treat all my clients as friends first and they love that. You have to treat people how you wanted to be treated. They trust me, I trust them, and it becomes a relationship. Once that relationship is established, they will stand behind whatever business moves you make.

In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy leader with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

Sleep! It’s really hard to work when you’re tired. I end up not wanting to work or do anything, it’s really bad! So, I make sure I get enough sleep everyday otherwise my day is a mess. My second is to eat balanced! I try to eat as healthy as possible, without sacrificing too much! For example, if I eat a really heavy meal like pizza for lunch I try and balance it out by eating a lighter dinner like Caesar salad with grilled chicken or something. I don’t make myself crazy over it, but if you eat right you just feel better, your brain works better.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I actually have ADHD and it becomes really hard for me to focus on a task when everything around me isn’t aligned perfectly. I find two things especially helpful in this area. My first practice is to take a phone break every once and a while. Sometimes I find myself on the phone and social media so much I start to get irritable and people can feel that. It’s good to have that time away from your phone where you can just focus on yourself. Put your phone down and out of your mind for a little, it feels good. My second practice is trying to handle or purge toxic situations as fast as possible. Everyone encounters toxic people and situations in their life, it can be really exhausting and really stressful. A lot of the time I found myself trying to avoid confrontation and it ended up prolonging the stress and the problem grows even larger. Don’t do that… I’ve found that handling these situations as soon as you can allow your mind to not be overwhelmed with stress and more time for healthy creativity.

Can you share with us two routines that you partake in to help your heart or spiritual side to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I strongly believe that all work and no play is not the way to go. My mom always told me that laughter is healing for the soul. I live by that. No matter where I am, I try to always have fun and keep everyone’s spirits up, especially at work. It’s important that my employees are happy and having fun with me. In my option, it’s just as important as maintaining a professional environment. As much as I’m the serious and focused boss, I’m also fun to be with. I’m also a live-in-the-moment kind of person. I try to make the best of every day and appreciate what each day brings me as opposed to sitting and stressing about what included be doing or the future. Try and laugh at least once a day and try and appreciate all the little moments your day brings you.

All of us have great days and bad days. On days when you feel like a rockstar what do you do? What does that day look like, and what did you do to get there?

The days that I feel like a rock star are the days that I am booked with clients back to back. Whether it’s selling a diamond engagement ring or layering chains for new clients — the smile at the end of each appointment is what makes me feel the best. The productivity and getting it all done is an incredible feeling as well.

In contrast, on days when you feel down, what do you do?

The days that I feel down, I try to take a step back and remind myself stressful situations are temporary, and I am in control of my mindset and business. As an entrepreneur we are faced with all kinds of stressors. Allow yourself a moment to feel what you need to feel, but always look at any situation with optimism. It is a blessing to run your own business and know that only you have the power to change whatever it is you are feeling.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

The biggest resource to me is my family and team. There is no guide to follow or podcast to listen to when it comes to enhancing your own creativity. I believe having a strong mentor, for me it is my dad, and a team that helps optimize your day to day will give you the best chance to thrive.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Honestly no! Whenever I’m getting a massage or carving out that special time for myself, I try and unplug and enjoy those moments with myself as much as possible.

You’re a high achieving creative authority and leader, and yet, you may have family and loved ones that require a different side of you at home. How do you leave the high powered executive at the door, and become a loving caretaker at home?

I believe that life is all about balance. Being able to separate work and home and not bringing any negativity into the home that might have stemmed from work is huge for me. It’s a lot easier said than done, but being able to relax and unplug and treating your home like your sanctuary is so important for your own mental health and your relationships.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Kris Jenner. Period. She’s. Genius. She created an empire for her entire family out of nothing. And I respect that. She works hard and I just want to have a cup of tea with her. We’d have so much to talk about.

