George Floyd: Something Bigger

There is no doubt that violence can be a remedy, but it has never been a cure.
Like many parents, I really want a “cure” to be found for all of the wars involved in the one George Floyd’s death represents — racism, classism, political, cultural, ideological, and so on.
But violence isn’t the answer. Burning isn’t the answer. Spewing hatred, spreading destruction, frightening our children…isn’t the answer.
Killing others by forgetting that Coronavirus still lurks about isn’t the answer.
We all need to take a breath today so that our nation can breathe more peacefully, wholly, and righteously tomorrow.
Justice needs to be served, no doubt, but let not our actions currently delay or mitigate that justice in the larger sense of the word, long term. Or make a mockery of the tragic death of a man and symbol.
Derek Chauvin was wrong in his behavior. But that doesn’t warrant other knees to be placed on the necks of the innocent in response. We needn’t invite anymore George Floyd-like deaths to occur.
Otherwise, we will be throwing away any good that could possibly come from this hideous killing.
