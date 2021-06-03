Geoffrey Scheer: “Find your medium”

Find your medium. Are you a book fiend? A serial TV binge watcher? A theater nerd? A film junkie? Does poetry thrill you? Whatever it is you love, there’s a good chance that’s what you’ll be happiest writing. I started writing plays because that’s where my training and early experience lay, but I’m much happier bingeing a series on Netflix than I am sitting in a theater. For me, writing for TV just feels right.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Geoffrey Scheer, an award-winning playwright whose works have been performed around the country, reviewed in the New York Times and published by Samuel French. He recently shifted into television, serving as head writer for the series “Mediterranean Life” and “Beach Around the World,” both appearing on HGTV. His most recent script, “Calamity Jen,” won the award for best TV Pilot at the Chicago Screenplay Awards and is now an official selection at this summer’s New Media Festival in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Thank you so much for talking to me! It really started for me in seventh grade. I was selected to be part of a writing program for young playwrights at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. At the culmination of the program, one of the plays I had written was given a staged reading at their Theater Lab. That led to a broader interest in theater, primarily as a performer, but I eventually found my way back to writing.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

This may come off as a conceit, but I always feel that the most interesting story is the one I’m working on currently. And once I’m done with it, I’m casting about to find the next idea that will get me excited.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Money. When you’re working in theater, even if you’re “successful” (getting produced, earning royalties), there’s just very little money in it. Most authors talk about the frustrations of having your work rejected, but how much more frustrating is it to feel you’re doing well and you still can’t pay your bills? Frankly, I’m not at a place yet where I can say I “write for a living,” but I’m getting closer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Soon after I made the shift back to writing, one of my plays made it into a competition in New York and I had to produce an actual performance of it. On my first meeting with the director, he asked me what I was looking for in the production, to which I answered, “Uuuhhhhhhh …”

With no clear guidance from the playwright, my director went with his own interpretation and changed it from the fast paced comedy I had intended it to be into a slower, more reflective drama. I was afraid it wouldn’t work and tried to insert myself at the last minute to bring back the funny. What should have been a very simple production process took an ugly turn.

Honestly, at the time it wasn’t funny at all. It strained my relationship with the director — a good friend whose work I did (and still do) admire — and I nearly sabotaged my own play in the process. But a good lesson did come out of it: know how to articulate your vision, especially when you’re working in a collaborative art form such as theater, TV or film.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m juggling three original TV pilots right now, but the one I’m most focused on is “Calamity Jen,” which centers around a young actress who joins a touring theater troupe. The hook is that the country they’re touring is a lawless, climate-ravaged, post-apocalyptic America.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I have a whole five season “bible” for this show, laying out my vision of where the series would go if it ever were to be picked up. I think the arc of the main character — who goes from a former actress just struggling to survive to something much bigger — would be fascinating to explore.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Ultimately, this is a show about hope. The actors in my fictional troupe may not exactly be “A-listers” and the shows they perform might not be Tony awards caliber, but they’re people who continue to find a way to be creative and put something good out into the world even when times are at their darkest.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Find your medium. Are you a book fiend? A serial TV binge watcher? A theater nerd? A film junkie? Does poetry thrill you? Whatever it is you love, there’s a good chance that’s what you’ll be happiest writing. I started writing plays because that’s where my training and early experience lay, but I’m much happier bingeing a series on Netflix than I am sitting in a theater. For me, writing for TV just feels right.

2) Find your voice. I used to think that being a “serious” writer meant writing “serious” material — heavy dramas that could reduce an audience to a puddle of tears. And, hey, if that’s your thing, more power to you! But that’s not really who I am as a person. I’m much more likely to try and find the humor of a situation than to wallow in its darkness, and the more my writing reflects that aspect of my personality, the more satisfying I find it.

3) Make it your job, even when it isn’t. “Look the part, be the part.” “Perception is reality.” “Fake it ’til you make it.” Whichever euphemism you choose, if you act like a writer, you’ll feel like a writer. And then, with a little luck, hopefully you’ll be a writer.

4) Practice, practice, practice. It seems obvious, but it bears repeating. The only way to become good at anything is to keep doing it and doing it. It takes a long time to get to those 10,000 hours, so get cracking.

5) Be open to criticism. This is a really hard one for me. My first instinct when someone criticizes my work is to become defensive. But once I get past that instinct, I usually see the value in their opinion. Even if I ultimately don’t apply the criticism, it helps me understand some aspect of my writing that needs work and how a reader perceives my words.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Writing when I don’t feel like it. There’s no sense waiting for inspiration. Sit down and do the work.

The idea for “Calamity Jen” was born out of Covid-induced boredom and frustration. But once I had the idea crystallized, I still had to set it down on my laptop. If I had waited to “feel” like writing, it would have taken me years to finish it. Instead, by carving out a set time each day, I had the first draft finished in under a week.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love long-form TV, and what a time for that genre! Give me a story that develops over a full season and I’m a happy man. Some of the best shows to do that in recent years have been “Breaking Bad,” “The Good Place,” “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” … I could go on and on.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have this crazy notion that everyone should get a refresher course on the scientific method. How much better might the world be if we all stopped acting on our preconceived notions and unconscious biases and instead embraced the core principles of the scientific method? Hypothesis (you don’t know the answers, you just just have a guess!); Controlled Test (design an experiment to put that hypothesis to the test!); Gathering Data (what were the results of that test?); Analysis (what do those results mean?); Publication (put your theory out into the world and see if it stands up to scrutiny!).

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!