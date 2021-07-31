Geoff Crain of Kingstar Media: “Preparation”

Preparation. Planning is very important. Establish the strategy, creative and media plan. Optimize. Constantly look for ways to improve performance. From creative iterations to landing page improvement, there are several ways to improve a digital campaign.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Geoff Crain.

Geoff Crain is the Digital Director at Kingstar Media, one of North America’s top digital marketing/video production agencies. He has been in the digital industry for 15 years. He started on the brand side buying digital media for Johnson & Johnson and Coca Cola. He moved into the performance marketing space in 2013 where he worked for 6 years buying high volume digital media on a CPA/CPI/CPL for a variety of clients. In 2019, he joined Kingstar Media. In total, Geoff has purchased over 200M dollars worth of digital media.

Clients have included Spotify, Google, Trivago, Match, Navage, Simply Fit Board and Copper Chef.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In my first job out of University, I worked at McCann Canada. I was part of the digital team and worked on the Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson accounts.

I purchased media from Yahoo, Google, Bing, Facebook and other media networks. This was my first introduction to digital media buying.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The funniest/most embarrassing mistake was replying all to an HR email. It was supposed to be a solo reply because it posed personal questions, but I mistakenly let the team of 100 people know!

I learned to always review emails 2/3 times before sending them and this includes looking at who it was addressed to!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My father has been instrumental in my professional and personal growth.

He is a successful entrepreneur and I have learned so much from him. But the one thing is his patience.

I remember sitting in his office as a teenager and overhearing him on a conference call. The people on the other line were angry and rude. He was able to remain calm and patient and work through the problem.

That taught me that emotions can run high during business meetings but remaining patient and calm will always allow you to think clearly and overcome any problem.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Loyalty. We have multiple employees that have been with our company for over 10+ years. In an industry with so much turnover that is very rare.

I think the reason is that we have a tight-knit group who generally care about one another. Business is important, but we are not heart surgeons and often personal issues take priority over work.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence. Over the past year with the COVID lockdowns, some of the days and weeks felt like they dragged on forever. I was very impressed with my persistence to go to work every day and put in 100% effort.

Compassion. I am aware that there are things in life much more important than work. Especially during COVID, many people have struggled with mental health, and it is important to recognize this and be compassionate. I have found it has gone a long way in keeping loyal.

Resilience. We work in advertising, over half of the ideas and concepts we put forward do not work. This year we worked for a month creating a website, creative and media plan for a campaign. We had all the confidence that it would be successful and unfortunately it was a failure. However, the process was correct, and we put it into place for another product for the same client and it was a massive success.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are constantly ideating on new products and services. One is an insurance service that uses an algorithm to pair a plan to the consumer’s needs. This is all done online and does not require an agent.

Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

The biggest mistake is not establishing KPIs before launching the campaign.

Companies need to know what they can pay to acquire a consumer. This will allow them to set CPCs and budgets that are realistic to achieve the KPI.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Here are all the important aspects of the blueprint:

Establish positionings: Why people should buy the product and what makes it unique. Examples: Why the product is different from the competition and how it solves a problem.

Campaign plan: Shows all targeting, ad copy and URL structures. Examples: A detailed Excel document that specifies everything involved in the campaign so that it can be copied and pasted onto the ad network.

Set KPIs: Understand the target CPA, ROAS & AOV. Examples: A ROAS of 3.0 means 300 dollars in revenue for 100 dollars in ad spend. Understanding these metrics allows you to determine the media cost you can pay to acquire a new customer.

Launch campaign: Copy and paste as laid out in the plan. Set conversion objectives accordingly.

A/B Test: Test different creatives, landing pages and targeting tactics to see what is the most effective. Facebook offers A/B testing campaign where you can 50/50 split the traffic to different objectives.

Optimize daily: Pause or scale ads/campaigns depending on performance. Look at campaign performance at least 2x a day. Pause poor performing keywords or ad sets and increase budgets on those that are delivering well against your target KPIs.

Detailed reporting: Report on all metrics and dig into data to look for ways to improve. Facebook and Google both offer detailed reporting metrics that allow you to build reports based on impressions, clicks, CTR, sales, AOV & ROAS.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Facebook is the best platform to increase sales. Their optimization tactics allow small and big advertisers to profitably scale campaigns.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

You need to know:

What your target KPIs are

What your target market is

How much creative do you have to leverage

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

What email platform to use How to build an effective headline to increase open rates How to structure creative so that it is fit for mobile viewing

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I like tools like Hotjar that allow you to track user behavior on a site. This allows you to improve conversion rates.

Also, Facebook’s dynamic creative allows you to test multiple creative iterations to find out what is the most effective.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence. You are going to fail often. You will always need to iterate and continue to test. Data analysis. Understanding metrics is key. You need to know CPA, CPC, AOV, ETC. to run effective digital campaigns at scale. Preparation. Planning is very important. Establish the strategy, creative and media plan. Optimize. Constantly look for ways to improve performance. From creative iterations to landing page improvement, there are several ways to improve a digital campaign. Great creative. Today’s digital marketing space is crowded with thousands of advertisers. To stand out from the crowd, you need creative that drives engagement. Constantly test creative daily to improve performance.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Facebook and Google offer many training courses and blueprints. But the best way to learn is by doing. Make mistakes, learn from them, and constantly test new ideas!

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement to promote physical activity in the workplace. A healthy mind gives the best chance for success. If a company can do yoga, running or some type of physical exercise as a team I think it would go a long way in the overall success of a company.

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoff-crain-39958726/

www.kingstarmedia.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!