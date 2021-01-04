GENTLE REMINDERS!

The post for the one’s who are trying to be sane during this pandemic.

To the one’s who have lost their job, the one’s who have graduated this year or the one’s who are struggling financially, emotionally, mentally.

Pretty sure that most of you’ll would be doing it already..

I have tried these. It’s certainly has been helpful so far. Just trying to stay afloat.

★ Declutter your living space.

★ Take out sometime and help a dear friend or a family member whose situation would not be as good as yours.

★ Talk to a friend who understands you and won’t judge. Thank him/her.

★ Start Engaging with Meaningful Content. *Switch to LinkedIn from Instagram/Facebook*

★ ‌Learn a Skill that can be Monetized.

★ Network with Fellow Executioners.

★ Offer Feedbacks/ Testimonials to any Service/ Product that you consume. Businesses need it more this time.

Below are the one’s I’m struggling to achieve. Might achieve once I grow older. Hopefully.

★ Shed out your Inhibitions.

★ Seek validation from people who matter to you

★ Have Faith in yourself.

★ Don’t doubt your capabilities.

I know it’s pretty late. But it took me a while to figure out myself.

I hope you do too! 🙂