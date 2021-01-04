Contributor Log In/Sign Up
GENTLE REMINDERS!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The post for the one’s who are trying to be sane during this pandemic.

To the one’s who have lost their job, the one’s who have graduated this year or the one’s who are struggling financially, emotionally, mentally.

Pretty sure that most of you’ll would be doing it already..

I have tried these. It’s certainly has been helpful so far. Just trying to stay afloat.

★ Declutter your living space.
★ Take out sometime and help a dear friend or a family member whose situation would not be as good as yours.
★ Talk to a friend who understands you and won’t judge. Thank him/her.
★ Start Engaging with Meaningful Content. *Switch to LinkedIn from Instagram/Facebook*
★ ‌Learn a Skill that can be Monetized.
★ Network with Fellow Executioners.
★ Offer Feedbacks/ Testimonials to any Service/ Product that you consume. Businesses need it more this time.

Below are the one’s I’m struggling to achieve. Might achieve once I grow older. Hopefully.
★ Shed out your Inhibitions.
★ Seek validation from people who matter to you
★ Have Faith in yourself.
★ Don’t doubt your capabilities.

I know it’s pretty late. But it took me a while to figure out myself.

I hope you do too! 🙂

    Yashika Karkera, Freelance Content Writer

