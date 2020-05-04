Gentle Breezes For Higher Grounds!

A new month has come. Old patterns are laying down. If only people took new months as seriously, as new years. Understanding that each month is a new progression of who we are. In fact, each day within that month is a new transition of our Being. We are slowly and steadily growing. If we want to delve further even more, we can say that every second and minute is a form of growth and transformation. Understanding that time moves, gives us the inspiration and dedication to work every part of its Being. Appreciating the smallest particle of, time.

Reflections and desires on this new month of May 2020 has been a spiritual journey. Continuing the celebration of my 35th birthday is one that allows me to experience just how time is interconnected. Its a nourishing attribute when it comes to creating and being productive with time. A new month is an opportunity for establishing and working towards new goals. Each month is precious and sacred. Each day, minute, and second is lovely for bringing things into fruition. It feels Divine and nutritious in knowing that we can create a new image of our existence into this current month.

The first day of May was an initial push. Propelling myself to create goals and finish projects, which had continued to linger in the month of April. Reflections of April are abundant, as I observe what it is that has been accomplished. A continued celebration of my new age, and feeling as if I am moving into a new and more powerful direction, is one of the allures of this new month. Even during these current times, as summer is right around the corner, moving into an arena of spiritual, physical, and mental existence is one of the nutritious endeavors of this new month. Work is fine. Nevertheless, improving physically, is another attribute, in this regard.

One of the auspicious phenomenons concerning the month of May is that it is a month of, change! Real change. Meaning that whatever it is wishing to be achieved and acquired, during this particular time, can happen! Whatever we seek to bring into fruition can take place in more ways, than expected. Whatever we wish to attract can happen in many ways, we may ever know.

Of course, there are challenges with this new month. As with any new month, there are certain barriers, needing to be melted, in order to get through. Summer months, or those leading into the hot season, are unique in their barriers. Hot and intense! Everyone knows that heat generates fatigue. In order to work through that level of fatigue, we must not only channel our mental sector, but also connect with our physical one. Filling ourselves with whatever nourishment, is needed, in order to bring forth a new energy of wonder and aesthetic for what is being produced! That all requires more effort, than what is required. It translates into doing things, and sticking to them, even when we don’t want to do it. Once we decide to work through that energy, we come to understand that it was merely weakness leaving our bodies. Becoming evermore confident and comforted in our willingness to have worked through, complacency. Working to have overcome, the mediocre. Continuing to move and generate ideas and productivity, even when we are too tired to do so. And, I don’t mean tired, as in, we have overworked ourselves. I refer to that kind of tired, which keeps us immobile and refusing to take things to the next level.

One of my goals has been to get myself back on the course of running. Resuming my workout and running practices. Increasing my intake of vitamins, minerals, fruits and vegetables. Whatever was necessary in being able to rejuvenate, and sustain, a level of energy in propelling myself to that higher ground, would be done. That is the first decision, needing to take place. Doing it, being consistent, and sticking to that plan. Getting to a higher level would not be easy. In fact, it is the difficulty, which makes it great. May is a perfect month for doing so. For some reason, it is that turning point for those of us, wishing to fulfill our dreams, in the new!

What makes achieving a greater and higher level into the month of May, that more challenging, is this current period of living during an epidemic. Translation: The climb and expansion will be even, greater! The greatness will be that more, glorious because of living in a time of impossibilities. At least that is what our minds have been telling us. They say the world has stopped. Yet, time has not! The problem with too many people is that they are using the current corona epidemic, as an excuse to be immobile. Wallowing in the rigid barriers, as opposed to utilizing the aura of creativity to break through them. This not only requires change, but in transforming the current auras as spaces for opportunity. That demands an appreciation for this given space in, time! Cherish the current time, even if means that we are physically limited, in the exploration of its existence. There is a unique arena, concerning this specific period. Because we are in greater proximity to stillness, we are closer to experiencing the mysteries of this particular, moment. Its exciting! Its a euphoria!

We are living in an auspicious time, believe it or not! Those individuals who have adjusted their labor and persona to these current auras, understand that. In addition, there are many opportunities, which are allowing us to pursue our heart’s desire. Options giving us the ability to shake up what no longer works, and center ourselves back into the right position. The month of May 2020 is the time period, examining who will take greater steps, climb higher mountains, and break through constraints of the past. It is during this time period, where a shift and cracking of outdated models will take place. Individuals not wanting to break through, will be forced to, if they wish to survive the intensity of this period.

The beautiful thing regarding this intense journey is how there are treasures to be discovered. Whether those jewels are the inner core or outside. Such gems are part of the rewards for freeing oneself from the chains of the mediocre. Furthermore, it is about pushing forward, continuously, every time. Never being satisfied in one level. Maintaining one’s spiritual hunger in desiring to know more about the Universe. The places we know, and those missing our acquaintance.

May 2020 will consist of a number of breakthroughs, for those desiring them to happen. It will be the month of finding solutions for the impossible. Going to those invisible spaces, where others will not go. Facing the fears of having to enter, while navigating them, alone. It will be an intense journey. Yet, tension is necessary in removing energies, which weaken the very dreams and aspirations we are hoping to achieve. Getting there will not be smooth. Nevertheless, once we navigate these intensities for a long time, they are no longer, rough. In fact, after a long period of walking through those ragged moments, those harsh winds become pleasant breezes once we have reached a greater level. A higher level! A higher love, of Universal mystique!

