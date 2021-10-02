Genevieve Rivera Of American SPCC: “Help others”

Help others. Most of us would agree that helping others creates a sense of satisfaction and happiness. Doing this on a regular basis or when you’re feeling down can be very powerful. Especially during times of extreme hardship like many are experiencing now, having a positive impact on someone’s life could be a real win-win.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Genevieve Rivera.

Genevieve Rivera is the executive director of the American Society for the Positive Care of Children. American SPCC aims to prevent child abuse by empowering parents, guardians, teachers and caregivers with the tools, resources, knowledge, and positive parenting support to break generational trauma and build brighter futures for our youth.

As a mom, Genevieve understands the challenges that new parents face. She believes that understanding, educating, and raising awareness of how adults play a role in child development is the first step in ending the epidemic of child abuse in America. Through in-depth volunteer work and nonprofit management, she has witnessed firsthand how families and caregivers can build stronger bonds and break patterns of generational trauma when appropriate resources and support systems are in place.

Genevieve is committed to advancing American SPCC’s mission and empowering communities to see that change is possible and that we all have a role to play.

Genevieve is Brain Story certified and holds a degree in marketing and media communications.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks for the opportunity to chat with you. I grew up in a multicultural family — my father being Hispanic and my mother white. I lived in a small village of 600 people, surrounded by open land and dairy farmers. When I was 9 year old, I was adopted by my step-father. At that time, this kind of adoption was rare. That may be why my 4th grade teacher asked that I stand in front of my classroom to announce my new last name, which felt very embarrassing at the time. Being the only Latina in my school, I was often teased and got used to feeling uncomfortable and self conscious.

Coupling this experience with my home life, where I had more of a strict and authoritative upbringing, I knew I wanted a change of pace and to feel more freedom during my college years. Moving to a big city at the age of 18 drastically changed my perspective on myself and the world. I didn’t feel alone anymore and found much more acceptance. This is when I started to think deeply about how important our upbringing is when it comes to how we see ourselves and our place in the world, and ultimately experience self-acceptance and joy.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It was ultimately another turning point in my life where I felt I needed to reevaluate my priorities. Although I took on an intensive internship role with a large school for deaf and blind children, I had found myself working in the fast-paced world of business several years later. I enjoyed the work itself, but I hadn’t realized just how much the demands of the job were affecting my well-being until I had my first child.

I was talking about this situation with people in my professional network when one friend encouraged me to pivot. He reminded me of my unique situation: I was a proven marketer with passion and experience serving young, vulnerable populations. What if I blended these two by entering the nonprofit sector? And would I have more balance in my personal life this way? That’s what led me to join the American Society for the Positive Care of Children (American SPCC). Four years later, it was one of the best choices I ever made. Each day I’m helping make a difference in families’ lives while applying mindful positive parenting strategies into my own family life. I’ve also achieved more equilibrium thanks to a team who understands the importance of a healthy work-life balance.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The same friend who encouraged me to make the leap into the nonprofit world continues to be my biggest supporter. He has helped me see the importance of a growth mindset, focusing on solutions and not dwelling on the problems themselves. Looking at challenges this way has been incredibly powerful for leading an organization.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

A recent example that comes to mind is after a team conversation about public speaking. We were discussing filler words and how to remove them from our vocabulary. One that I kept using was “actually.” I was a big advocate for this initiative among our team. Then I was interviewed by a reporter about our ACEs resources and guess what quote was used? One where I said “actually.” My team got a good laugh at it, and I suppose I did too.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As a mom with a background in marketing, communications, and nonprofit management, I’ve been combining my professional and life experiences to help build the recognition and reach of American SPCC. The organization turned ten years old this year and as we build out our Learning Center of parenting resources, my goal is for American SPCC to become a go-to place for parents and caregivers to turn to easily at any time of the day.

Some of the ways we are building on this goal is by constantly adding new, relevant material to our online Learning Center. Whether it’s resources to build stability in the home during the uncertainty of COVID or how to practice positive parenting, we are continuously creating tools that are quick and easy for parents to read and implement in their everyday lives.

We also have an ongoing partnership to promote the Happy Child App, which is a free, research-backed tool where parents and caregivers can learn how a child’s brain development is affected by relationships and life experiences. There are small, digestible lessons that explain the science behind these connections and it’s exciting to see how many lives have been changed by this powerful app.

We also continue to address Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs. This topic has been gaining popularity across the U.S. and I think the pandemic has shed light on toxic stress and how important it is for adults to address mental health and help children build resilience. If people haven’t heard about ACEs before, it’s worth taking the 10-question quiz that helps you understand whether you had any ACEs growing up and how you can move forward with that knowledge.

I’m also passionate about our work that helps community members and loved ones recognize the signs of child maltreatment and neglect. When people have the knowledge to spot the signs that a child is suffering at home, we become part of the solution. And when we can identify and report these signs early, we have the power to save lives.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Positivity. I start each day with gratitude and on a positive note. Life will always ebb and flow; tribulations will never be fully avoided. You can either get bitter or get better. The choice belongs to you. This awareness and mind-set is life-changing Being solution-based. In this line of work, it can be easy to feel down or even defeated at times. We’re constantly monitoring stories of child abuse and at times the challenges seem insurmountable. But then I stop to remember that’s exactly why I’m here: to be part of the solution, no matter how hard the problem may be. Listening and learning from others. I’ve learned a great deal from American SPCC’s team of passionate volunteers and board members who all come from a wide range of backgrounds but share their passion for helping children succeed. I believe a leader is only as successful as their team, and achieving that success together requires mutual passion, dedication, and open communication.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Some people look at joy as an extreme feeling of happiness. While that can sometimes be the case, I think it’s important to realize that joy also comes from simple things. A hug from a loved one. A parent helping their child solve a problem. Walking in the park with a friend. Having your favorite meal.

But these joys are something thousands of kids across the U.S. rarely get to experience. Their home lives are unstable and for some, physically dangerous.

This is the grim reality I consider within my work each day. In that sense, I’m keenly aware of how children and adults can experience negative life events that make finding joy difficult. Moving to the positives, I also understand how building resilience and finding the right support can lead to drastically better outcomes, including a sense of stability, peace, or joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

While there could be several valid explanations for this phenomenon, I would imagine many people’s feelings of unhappiness stem from their childhoods.

That’s because research has shown a powerful connection between childhood trauma and poor outcomes later in life. Whenever a child experiences adversity, a biological stress response is triggered in their brains. And if you think of this like a car, the more this response is triggered, the more wear and tear it will experience.

Data has connected these forms of toxic stress with adults who experience a range of negative outcomes including economic instability, impaired social skills, alcoholism, anxiety, depression, drug abuse, eating disorders, obesity, suicide, and even some chronic diseases. For the millions of Americans experiencing these types of situations, whether linked to their childhood or not, finding happiness can be understandably challenging.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

That happiness is extreme pleasure or perfection. We have the ability to define what happiness is, and for me that’s times of contentment, relaxation and acceptance in addition to belly laughs and moments that make me smile. Often, I think we focus too much on the extremes and chasing a sort of high. If we are able to stop and see the happiness in everyday moments I think more people would consider themselves joyful people.

That you are alone. I think one of the best things to come from the open dialogue that’s taken place around mental health in recent years is that people are starting to see that they aren’t alone. For myself and for others around me, I know there’s been a sense of relief when we understand the people around us are struggling too. On the other hand, social media often paints people’s lives in an unrealistically positive light, which can lead to comparisons and a feeling that we’re missing out on a sort of happiness others appear to have.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Expecting fast results. Work takes time, especially when that work is on yourself. It takes time to first recognize what’s holding back your happiness then execute on the steps to move yourself forward. And when it comes to addressing deeply rooted mental health concerns, this process can require patience and perseverance. But few people would say it’s not worth it. Remember the end goal.

Setting unrealistic expectations. This goes back to the idea of re-defining what happiness looks like. If your goal is to achieve the income, status or goals that other people have and then assuming that will change your mood for the better, you’re likely to be disappointed. The same goes if you expect to feel like you’re on Cloud 9 every day. A more realistic goal might be to take part in therapy to address past trauma that’s affecting your mental health or relationships. Or it might be to work on positive habits that allow you to reduce negative self-talk.

Resistance and pessimism. When it comes to finding happiness, we are often our own worst enemy. We have the power to be our biggest cheerleader or roadblock. I often stop my thoughts in their tracks the moment I can tell I’m being too hard on myself. And instead of thinking negatively, I start to come up with solutions to whatever the real problem is.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Be honest with yourself. Be transparent with your emotions and know that it’s okay to feel them. Emotions are our body’s way of calling attention to a need for healing. It’s important not to suppress these emotions, because you have to feel them in order to release them. Give yourself and others grace. Practice more forgiveness, for both yourself and for others. I think much of our unhappiness comes from harboring negative feelings that are based in the past. Focus on what you can do moving forward. Notice the details of the moment. During the ups and downs so many of us are going through this year, it’s easy to feel that everything around us is chaotic, frustrating, or even depressing. But keep looking for those small moments of good. I promise they are there. Accept the journey. Adding more joy to your life won’t mean wiping away your struggles. When we can accept our negative emotions, feel them, but then let them go, we start embracing the journey of being human in a complex world. Help others. Most of us would agree that helping others creates a sense of satisfaction and happiness. Doing this on a regular basis or when you’re feeling down can be very powerful. Especially during times of extreme hardship like many are experiencing now, having a positive impact on someone’s life could be a real win-win.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Be there to listen as much as you can, and do so without judgment. Help them find resources out there that could help them, especially those that are free and easy to access. Encourage them to seek professional help when it’s needed and remind them there’s no shame in doing so.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Instead of addressing the concerns brought up by suffering adults, I’d love to see us focus more on children. Imagine if we spent more time, energy and money on ensuring children had a safe place to live, learn and grow: many of those future problems later in life wouldn’t exist. It’s the idea of focusing on solutions to the problem before it ever becomes a problem. Our children don’t have much of a voice when it comes to public awareness, policies, spending, or even the way they are treated, so it’ll require the work of adults to make this fundamental shift. I really do believe a brighter future is possible, and that it will always start with our children. When we can provide caregivers the tools to help children feel loved and supported, we can help break patterns of trauma that are often passed on from generation to generation.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love the opportunity to sit down and thank Oprah. Her reporting and advocacy has shone a brighter light on the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences. She’s also passionate about redefining the way we look at troubled kids and adults who make bad decisions and agrees that it’s time to start asking “what HAPPENED to you” instead of “what’s WRONG with you.” She sees the power in addressing the root cause of so much suffering, much of which can be traced back to a person’s childhood.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We’re always posting new content on AmericanSPCC.org — just check out our Learning Center section at the top of our homepage. You can also follow us on our social channels. We’d love to have you join us on our journey towards building brighter futures for kids.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!