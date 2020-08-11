Geneveive Cruz: “You have to pay your dues”

Patience: Those who don’t will find themselves frustrated in life and confused about what they are doing in this industry.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Geneveive Cruz. She is the Designer and Merchandiser for Bump-Biddy and Nikxie. Born in Los Angeles, Geneveive’s craftsmanship and exquisite attention to detail have been honed by years on the cutting edge of women’s contemporary fashion.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was pretty much born in a clothing factory. Coming from immigrant parents from Cuba who met in the Fashion District in LA in the ’70s and decided to continue their parent’s paths of fashion. I can say it’s in our DNA.

As a 5-year-old, I remember helping at my parent’s factory and pattern room, well I least I thought I was helping!

All I knew was that I wanted to do what my mother and grandmother did. I took my High School Proficiency test at 15 and was accepted to attend FIDM so I took that leap. I was lucky enough to have aunts also in the industry that while I was at FIDM I interned for Koral Industries, so when I graduated at 18 I landed my first paid Assistant Designer job.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I’ve had many interesting things happen since I started, however, I have to say the one that hits the most in my heart, is the experience I just had this year with this whole pandemic at our company. After almost 24 years experience in the fashion industry, I have never experienced so much unity and love within co-workers where we all got together and worked all together with no levels of life or position and we all worked together doing things that such as pack masks, customer service, cleaning our factory, reaching out to all front-liners and many other tasks that we have never done. Our factory was scared but yet we learned that true feeling of unity and that’s priceless and I will always have this fond memory of Bump-Biddy, Nikxie, and Curvy Sense and hopefully, my children could share my stories to their children.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

That’s an easy one…. I was doing cost sheets and I learned from the God of all cost sheets. He told me to measure the lace trim to enter the exact amount plus 10% and to take my time and double-check my work. Guess what… I didn’t. I rushed because I wanted to go home. I enter .01” instead of 10” Well long story short I cost them 15,000 dollars for my careless and rushed mistake. Was not that funny back then like it is now ..oops

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I feel our Company stands out because we understand the customer and their needs and we also have been in their shoes. Every design is thought out to an occasion and a feeling I want them to have when they wear it. I’m a mother of 2, a beautiful daughter of 15 and when I was pregnant with her I was not able to dress to feel beautiful, it was just not available. With my 4 year old, I did and I love every second of it. I want all pregnant women to feel beautiful and I do not want then to think they have to change their look.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Pace yourself. Do not try to learn everything in one sitting. We all have to crawl before we can run.

This industry is hard and very stressful. So I always say a simple 30 minutes to yourself like a lunch away from your desk does miracles.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I can honestly say that throughout my career, I have taught many young and striving women and men the little knowledge I’ve experienced. When I felt that they were ready to spread their wings, I helped them find jobs that I felt where the next level if they were no more room to grow in the current company we were both in. I have 4 great Women who were my assistants many years ago and now one is a fashion director, two are Senior Designers and Head of Marketing for a clothing company. I feel like such a proud mama.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You have to pay your dues.” Yes, I feel even though I had an advantage coming from a whole family in the fashion industry and still started from the bottom and learned every aspect. There was no job too small or big. I just wanted to learn and grow.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I feel we have this new generation with amazing, innovative minds that we will start seeing new developments such as new fabrics never seen before that we designers will have a field day with… Soon to come.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Patience: Those who don’t will find themselves frustrated in life and confused about what they are doing in this industry.

Thick Skin: The fashion industry is fast and cutthroat, having thick skin will help you through.

Drive: Fashion is in your bloodstream.

Love: Because if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life.

Team Player: Fashion takes a village to execute and you need to surround yourself with a team that cares and loves what they do.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I feel it’s not the industry it’s the people in it …

We all need to improve and also combine old basics to the new ones because fashion should be fun!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Share an idea and execute it together.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@bumpbiddy and @nikxie_co