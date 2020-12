We are honored to have SHURE be a Lead Sponsor of the world premiere of the Sounds of Healing virtual concert on December 19th.

In this video, take a look behind the scenes as the performers from across the world prepare together.

Register to attend at https://soundsofhealing.gatc.org.

#GenesisAtTheCrossroads

#AmplifySoundsOfHealing

#SaffronCaravan

#YouthPerformers

#GenesisAcademySummerInstitute

Monday9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday9:00 am – 5:00 pm

SaturdayClosed

SundayClosed