General wellbeing guidelines for the pandemic phase – Sarahbeth Hartlage shares valuable insights

We have almost spent a year fretting about the pandemic outbreak. The COVID-19 outbreak occurred when people were least expecting a pandemic to create havoc around the world. On one end, it resulted in infections and deaths, and on the other hand, it led to economic instabilities. As a result, people witnessed complications in their job. There were factory and office shutdowns, making many people lose their job or work on a contract basis. Some people noticed pay cuts as well. All these resulted in mental stress and tension. It is necessary to opt-in for wellness guidelines to lead a good life.

Wellness guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

Today, everyone has witnessed the severe after-effect of the pandemic. However, people must stay well and remain safe. Even in 2021, people are still anticipating the flattening down of the pandemic curve. It might take some time for that to take place. However, in the meantime, people must say yes to wellness guidelines and stay well. Sarahbeth Hartlage shares some of the easy and general wellbeing guidelines.

Making a conscious attempt to live well

It’s natural to get affected by pandemic news updates! However, it’s essential to attempt to lead a good life. And for that, it is necessary to reduce the level of mental stress and anxiety. You can do this by stop focusing on news updates that might cause worry and tension. Instead, think about ways in which you can better your life. For instance, you can focus on the vaccine news updates and their success instead of the pandemic infection. It will make you hopeful and allow you to concentrate on the positive aspects of life.

Take time to meditate

Currently, most of us are in flight or fight mode! Our brain is either trying to focus on excess fear or is trying to escape from it by doing something drastically different. It is necessary to stay calm and relaxed. One of the best ways to do this is by meditating. Most people have found the required solace and respite by meditating during this pandemic phase. It can help to balance the breathing process within and also results in inner calm and relaxation. It also helps to bring in mental clarity and allows you to live life in a balanced way.

Start praying

It is necessary to shift your mental chaos and focus on things that bring you peace. One of the best ways to do that is by praying. You can write a prayer or read a prayer from a prayer book every day, in the morning, or at night. You can pray for your dear ones and also for the world. People say that prayers can result in miracles and make people feel great peace and tranquillity. It will also help you start feeling a sense of gratitude and grace to ease your excess stress and tension.

The pandemic phase isn’t easy for anyone! It’s a testing time, and it’s essential to do everything to stay well. The wellness guidelines mentioned above will help you to feel relaxed and calm.