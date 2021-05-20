Don’t take things personally — focus on what you can control.

I have four daughters and a wife. When my oldest daughter was just entering puberty at about 13 or 14, I said, “Who is this person?” I learned not to take things personally with my daughters. They love me. They just don’t mean some of the things that they say. Some things are out of our control. The things that we can’t control, we can’t take personally because it will distract us from doing the best on the things we can control. So don’t take things personally. That’s certainly one thing that’s hard to do sometimes.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Gene McManus, AP Wealth Management, in Augusta, GA.

With 25 years of experience helping people simplify their financial lives, Eugene F. McManus (Gene), CPA®, CFP®, Partner, and financial advisor with Ap Wealth Management, serves as a fiduciary for his clients. He is the creator of The Lifetime Financial Solution™, a unique process for identifying, managing, and simplifying life and financial goals, which he utilizes when assisting his clients. Gene is a native of Aiken, SC, and has spent most of his career in Augusta, GA, building successful accounting, financial planning, investing, and risk management businesses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks for allowing me to share my story. As a practicing CPA, I would complete people’s tax returns or talk to them. I was a good listener, and they would bring me financial brokerage accounts, life insurance proposals, and a whole host of things and ask, “What does this mean? What should I do with this?” And I would answer them with fairly detailed answers. They were very open with me because I didn’t have an ax to grind or anything to sell.

What was the aha moment that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

About 15 or 20 years ago, many CPAs were beginning to move into financial services. I went to a seminar in Denver to learn more about moving into financial services and it just clicked.

I came back and I called about ten clients who were tax clients. I said, “Hey if I went into this financial planning business, would it be something that you would engage me to do?” A couple of them said yes so I shifted my path to financial planning.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on and explain what you mean?

I was a natural-born entrepreneur. I was the son of a pediatrician who ran his own practice.

I was a rugged individualist, as Dan Sullivan, co-founder of The Strategic Coach program, would later say. I just would rather rely on me than have to rely on someone else for my success.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad was my inspiration. He was not around a whole lot, because he was involved in his business. Of course, that was a downside to it. But the flip side to it was, he was very well respected in the community. People would ask me all the time: “Are you going to be a doctor like your dad?” People just revered him. I just thought that was really neat that he personally made such an impact on people’s lives.

He wasn’t around a lot and I’m sure he wanted to be more. Our town of Aiken, South Carolina had a population of about 20,000 people at the time. And there were two pediatricians. So when one pediatrician went on vacation, that person took care of all the children in the whole town.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company is AP Wealth Management. We are independently owned and operated — not a part of some big national firm. We’ve found that, in order to fit in as part of our successful team at AP Wealth Management, team members need to have an entrepreneurial spirit. We have learned that through trial and error as we have gone through the hiring process.

Recently, we brought on a new hire. And as we hunted for that person, the “entrepreneurial spirit” qualification was an “aha” we had. We have a hierarchy and responsibilities in our company, but everybody’s on the same playing field when it comes to input that leads to making decisions, because I don’t have a good corner on all the good ideas nor does my partners, nor do the remainder of the team members.

Everyone on the team is plugged into what we’re doing and has a real good feel for our client base and our mission.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Discipline: When I went to college at Clemson University, I was probably a year too young to go to school. I had a great time my freshman year. I was not the best student (but I was certainly not the worst student). I had way too much fun. Then I realized that, in order to catch up in my studies, I really needed to turn on the afterburners. The way for me to do that as an accounting major was to discipline myself in regard to time management.

I had to work very hard for the rest of my college career to make up for my freshman year. And when I think about what got me there, it was discipline. It was being focused on a goal. It was being focused on what I wanted. Discipline certainly helped me do that.

Perseverance: Perseverance is the continuation of commitment through action in spite of the lack of immediate success. With perseverance, you have a clear understanding of your goals and, keep reminding yourself of the “why” of your goals. That all this into your purpose and passion. Persistence is also necessary. Persistence is the choice to continue something, in spite of difficulty and opposition, and struggle to achieve that goal.

To quote Calvin Coolidge: Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts.

So, it’s not so much your intelligence, it’s your desire, your persistence, your perseverance.

I’ve always been an exercise buff. There’s a Triathlon in San Francisco called Escape from Alcatraz. Years ago, I tried to enter the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon, but it was almost impossible to get into 20 or 30 years ago.

So, about three years ago, I got an email for a lottery pick to participate in the triathlon, and I just tossed my name in there and I won. I was like the dog that finally caught the car. I got it. So, I asked my wife, “What do you think about us going out to San Francisco and me swimming San Francisco Bay, and then biking and running out there?” And, to my surprise, she said, “It sounds like a good trip.”

I didn’t swim on a swim team growing up. I certainly knew how to swim. That was one of the things that our parents made us do. However, for the triathlon, I had to learn to swim in 58-degree water across San Francisco Bay.

I asked a friend who’s a very good swimmer for help and started swimming with some folks and learned I was not very good. I can swim capably, but not enough to swim a mile and a half in 58-degree water. I kept to a training schedule, kept to my goal and the execution of it. And one of the greatest things I’ve ever done is swim San Francisco Bay. Read more about my triathlon experience in my blog, ESCAPE from Alcatraz.

Honesty: I’ll tell the story first. My grandmother said, don’t tell a lie because you’re going to have to tell more lies to make up for the first lie.

I’ve never forgotten that. And I think that if you’re not honest, it’s going to catch up to you as my grandmother said. If you’re not honest, people are going to pick up on it and they don’t forget that. Just be honest in the first place and people will be comfortable with you, but more importantly, you’ll be comfortable with yourself, if you’re just honest.

My mentors throughout my life, the people I respect the most, are just disarmingly honest to the point where you go, wow they shared that with me and, and, it creates a bond. It’s about being vulnerable and it’s fabulous.

When I bring someone on our team, I take that same position because I just tell the truth about where I’ve been successful and where I haven’t been successful. And I think it helps me make peace with some of those things. But I think it also encourages our team, because they’re going to have failures and they’re going to have things that don’t go their way and they can say to themselves, “Okay, this is alright. I’ve seen someone who’s successful, who’s had these challenges and also the triumphs.”

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. Let’s reverse that question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In our business of financial planning and investment management, there are third-party asset managers where you outsource investments. You might think that someone in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo Paris, or Switzerland, will make better decisions about your clients’ investments. And one point, we outsourced our investment management to a third-party administrator.

What we discovered after doing that was that we were just a number. Our client was also just a number in a huge pool of investors. It did not work out. Hiring the third-party asset manager didn’t bring the value that we wanted to by doing that. We were under the misconception that because we were outsourcing to a third-party company, that our performance would be better — then our clients would be better served. But what we realized was that every client is different. Just like when any of us walks into the doctor, our weight is different. Our family history is different. Our genetics are different. Our health history is different. And so it’s not one size fits all. You can’t be dumped in with a thousand other people who have some similarities. What we found was there’s just no cookie-cutter approach to investment management. Listening to our clients and understanding the behavioral finance aspect is incredibly important. That could not be incorporated when you outsource investment.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Work to live, not live to work. As I referenced earlier, my dad was a sole practitioner and worked all the time and I didn’t see him. We had a fine relationship, but I realized that there’s more to life than work. Family comes first because if your family is not happy with you, it doesn’t matter what you do at work or how much money you make at work. If your family and your home life are not good, the rest of it doesn’t matter.

So, at AP Wealth Management, we really, really, really say work is secondary or even third to taking time off, spending time with your family. A happy team member is a good team member. We encourage team members to take vacations, to take time off, to take time away from work because it regenerates your brain cells. And that’s incredibly important.

You may miss a week or two or three of work, but when you come back, you’re so much more revitalized. You’re so ready. And you also bring back good ideas because you’ve let your brain rest.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility and authority in their industry? Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Be honest and transparent. We all want the people that work with us or work for us to be really smart people. And if they’re smart, they’re going to figure out how the business works. Smart team members will begin to understand the business and how it functions. Give them a head start on that by being honest and transparent initially. If you are honest with them, it will engender trust.

Right now, one of our biggest challenges is finding suitable team members for our group. We want really smart people — not necessarily book-smart, although that can be important. We want smart people in that they think creatively, think on their own, and can handle difficult situations.

You should be honest and transparent with those smart people about the challenges of your business. Because if we hire someone and we portray that we have the perfect business, a smart person’s going to know that can’t be true: there are always challenges in a business.

What are the most common mistakes you’ve seen CEOs and founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

They focus on the short term. They focus on the sale of the revenue rather than the culture and the team. At AP Wealth Management, we like to take the long view because the long view allows us to invest in our business. And if we focus first on the culture and the team and what we’re trying to do — the culture being a family first, or life outside of work first and then work secondarily — the rest of it seems to take care of itself.

At AP Wealth, we strategically plan on an annual basis and we get input from everybody. What do they want? Do their goals and aspirations align with what we want to do at AP Wealth Management? If they don’t, it becomes obvious quickly that they don’t align. Plugging those folks into that process from the beginning, and then checking in on that process, allows us to all be honest and transparent.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of the interview about how to successfully ride the emotional highs and lows of being an entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and it’s filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it wouldn’t be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, that you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly can you explain why this is different from someone with a regular job?

Whenever I talk to an entrepreneur, particularly a budding entrepreneur or someone who is new to a particular career, one of my favorite expressions is, “the highs are high, and the lows are low but at the end of the day, it’s the only way to fly”. That is because when you are successful, there’s no better feeling than getting that new client, getting that new relationship, bringing on that new team member, seeing that success that you have been instrumental in, laying the groundwork. It’s ecstasy. It’s really great.

Then sometimes you’ll lose a client. Sometimes something bad will happen. Sometimes a string of bad things will happen. And you got to have the fortitude to say to yourself, “this is a low point, but I remember that high point, and boy, that sure was great.” For some people, clocking in for a regular job makes sense. But for someone like me who is an entrepreneur, that high, that success is just worth every load that comes along.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Our first big client came from a referral. I planned to fly up and back on the same day to a neighboring state to have about an hour and a half meeting. We had a great meeting, and I just listened more than I spoke. At the end of that hour and a half meeting, I got the paperwork signed. I brought in the biggest client we’d ever had, and that client is still with us today. In retrospect I realized that leading up to the meeting, I was making it more difficult than it was. I walked out of there and I kind of looked around and said, “Is that it?” That was it.

I was incredibly nervous walking into the meeting because it was a huge opportunity for us. I’ve always calmed myself by saying, “All we want to do is get in the batter’s box” — a baseball analogy. We may not get a hit, but if we get in the batter’s box enough, we’re going to get some hits. All we’ve got to do is bat 300.

I was well-prepared for that meeting. And when you prepare for a meeting, or anything important — like the escape from Alcatraz triathlon, by the time I swam that day, by the time I got to that meeting, I knew I was prepared. I had the confidence from preparation, and I walked in there and I was not nearly as nervous as I would’ve been.

Quick sidebar: after that big win, I walked up to the counter in the airport, and I couldn’t get my ticket for the airplane. I thought, “What the heck’s going on?” The ticket agent said, “Mr. McManus, your return flight doesn’t leave until tomorrow.” And I said, “Oh, I think I can pay for a ticket today. Let’s just buy one because I just closed the biggest client we have ever had.”

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low and vulnerable as a result of your business?

About 15 years ago, I had gone on a vacation to the beach with my family and came back in a great mood. You feel good, but you know you’ve got a lot of emails to return. You’ve got a lot of things to read, and a lot of catching up to do. How many of us have said, “Gosh, I wonder if it makes sense to take a vacation?” In my stack of letters I was reading, I saw that I was terminated by the client. I let myself think for about 30 seconds, “Boy if I had not gone on vacation, this wouldn’t have happened.” As it turned out, it was a great thing. It was great for both parties. It worked out well. I had a mentor a long, long time ago that looked at me and said, “Hey, Gene clients are going to come. Clients are going to go. Team members are going to come. Team members are going to go. You just have to take care of both and hope for the best.”

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I just stuck to my habits: taking care of people — whether it be clients, team members, or family members. Take care of people, have empathy, listen to them and stick to your habits.

You’re going to lose a client, oftentimes because of things that are out of your control. Stick to your habits and don’t take it personally.

Here’s the main question of our interview. What are your five things you need to successfully ride the emotional highs and lows of being an entrepreneur? Please share a story or an example of each one.

1) Don’t take things personally — focus on what you can control.

I have four daughters and a wife. When my oldest daughter was just entering puberty at about 13 or 14, I said, “Who is this person?” I learned not to take things personally with my daughters. They love me. They just don’t mean some of the things that they say. Some things are out of our control. The things that we can’t control, we can’t take personally because it will distract us from doing the best on the things we can control. So don’t take things personally. That’s certainly one thing that’s hard to do sometimes.

2) Communicate clearly and regularly — it makes everything better.

Clear communication can prevent issues that can surprise you in the future. Even though we are all busy, one of the things we do in our office is prescheduled team member reviews. These reviews are not about us telling people what they did. It’s a time to pull off the interstate and sit on the side of the road, so to speak, and watch the fast cars go by and just have a conversation about how things are going.

The feedback goes both ways. The review engenders good communication and can prevent problems later. If the team member is not happy or we’re not happy, the review is the time to talk about it.

It’s the same with clients. We try to over-communicate with our clients and be very clear about everything because we want to know if there’s a problem or if there’s something going on. When you communicate clearly and regularly you engender trust and people perceive that you care. I had a client come in and say, “Hey, as we bring more money to you, we end up paying you more in fees.” And I said, “Hmm, well, let’s think about this. We want you to bring in more money and we want to help you. That makes that a good relationship for both of us. Why don’t we just go to some sort of flat fee rather than a percentage of assets, which is typical in our business agreement?” We knew the client would bring in more assets. We’d still make revenue. And the client felt better because there was less uncertainty on how their fee would fluctuate. Had we not had that conversation with a regularly scheduled review, the client might’ve just left.

3) Be a lifetime learner — curiosity will help you over time.

We all age and we all mature. And the world changes around us. In our business life, we don’t know what’s around the corner. We’ve been successful so far, but Wayne Gretzky said it best (and I’ll paraphrase here): You’ve got to skate to where the puck’s going to be good in hockey. So, we always think about what’s the next iteration in our business. What’s the next thing that’s going to happen? That doesn’t mean we’re going to figure it out. But if we’re thinking like that, if we’re inquisitive, if we care about where the business is going, then oftentimes ideas will spring into our head. Some will be good, and some won’t be good. But be a lifetime learner and don’t ever give up on thinking about the future and how to improve things and thinking about where the puck’s going to go, business-wise, life-wise, and in all areas.

4) Partner up — there is synergy in teams.

I mentioned that my dad was a sole practitioner. I was a sole practitioner for many, many years. Then I started a program called Strategic Coach, which has been great for me. In this program, I realized that I’m good at some things, which we call in Strategic Coach language a “unique ability.” I also realize that I’m not good at other things.

When I team up with others, I can clearly see that two plus two certainly can equal five. So that’s been brought forth to me and the team members. I don’t have all the answers. There are certain things I like doing, and there are certain things I’m good at, but then there are other things I don’t enjoy doing and other things that I’m not good at.

When we bring a client on, if I’m the relationship person, we say, “Hey, I’m going to be your relationship person, but I don’t have a corner on all the good ideas. We want other people to bring the best to you. Sometimes that’s not going to be me.” So, when we partner up the synergy in teams works its magic. For example, we use Morningstar Office, cloud-based software that analyzes portfolios for us using all sorts of algorithms and professionally developed settings. My partner, Pat Fair, who is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional (CFP®) like me, understands that tool and knows how to use Morningstar Office to bring benefit to our clients. I don’t need to get involved in the analysis of the back-office software that we use or how it works. I just need to know that it benefits us. I don’t have the capacity nor the brainpower to analyze and use that. The old expression “Don’t teach me how to build a watch, teach me how to tell time,” is the perfect analogy to Morningstar Office.

5) Save for a rainy day — you’ll be glad you did.

Sometimes your lows are emotional. Sometimes your lows are financial, and you may hit a streak where the income is not coming in. Maybe it’s under your control or maybe it’s not, but you can make good decisions when you have saved for a rainy day because you don’t make decisions out of necessity. You can make decisions from a perspective of abundance, not scarcity. For example, after September 11th, 2001, and the terrorist attacks on the East Coast, the financial markets went haywire. I was just beginning this practice of financial planning and I had saved for a rainy day, which was the way I was raised. However, in our line of business –which includes investment management — the firm’s revenue is very dependent on the value of the assets under management (AUM) that we have. And if you recall, the stock market in 2001 closed down for almost a week.

We had never been through that type of distress before. Nobody knew what was going to happen, but I called almost every one of our clients who had a long-term time horizon and I said, “Hey, I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in the next 12, 18, 24 months. But long-term, things will be fine and right now stocks are on sale.” I think the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down to 6,000 or 7,000. I also said, “You know what, it’s the right thing to do to buy stocks and support America.” And in retrospect, it worked out great. As a business owner (and personally), I had saved enough money that I could make good choices myself and for the firm. I could also go out on a limb and tell our clients, based on their goals and time horizon, to keep investing.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these, how would you define resilience and what do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resiliency gives us the ability to continue with important tasks in the face of challenges. Resilient people not only have a long-term plan but they have confidence in it, despite the highs and the lows of being an entrepreneur. Resilient people have goals that make sense. They understand “the why” behind those goals. This clarity makes it easier to experience some of those highs and lows.

You’ve got to have confidence that in those low periods what you’re doing makes sense. As you come out of that low period, that’s what really builds resilience. If you stick to your habits if you stick to the things that got you that far, even if the outcome is not what you think it’s going to be, those habits will help you make good things happen. You just have to give it time. It’s almost like a recipe, to use a cooking analogy. It’s going to take a little while for the perfect “dish” things to form.

Did you have experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? And will you share a story?

I loved basketball a lot as a kid. But I was fairly short and hadn’t grown yet. I was not quick, but one of the things I did when I got bored or to blow off steam when I got frustrated was to sit outside and shoot at our basketball goal and just work things out.

I developed a shot and then I kind of grew into myself. I had physically matured and had taken a lot of shots when I needed some time to get my mind right. At one point, I was one of the best players on our high school team.

It goes back to forming good habits and doing what you enjoy to build resiliency. If you’re doing something you don’t like, then that helps. In this case, if I didn’t love basketball, I wouldn’t have gone out and shot and work things out.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situation and what helps you do that?

I tend to keep a positive attitude. I don’t go get too high, nor get too low. What helps me do that is physical exercise, which is a huge part of my life. It makes me feel better. It’s also my time to sort out my thoughts, like when I was shooting baskets as a kid. It’s also my time to get my stuff together. I typically work out every day. The adrenaline, the endorphins, are the best drug in the world. I just have a clear mind, particularly when I exercise in the morning. Everything gets better throughout the day when I exercise, and it allows me to have a positive attitude.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and on their team? Please share an example or a story about you.

A positive attitude can be infectious. When I come into the office, after I’ve gone for a run early in the morning, I can just walk in and see the best in people.

I see the best in our firm. I see that we’ve done the right things with our strategic planning. Things are going really well here. That positive attitude is absolutely infectious because we all have days where we’re not having a good day, or something just doesn’t happen. If I inspire confidence because I believe in that person, and in our plan, and in our team, then that gives somebody a little bit of “spring in their step.” They may not think they can do it, but I think they can do it.

We had a partner who’s no longer with our firm. I was at Jazz Fest in New Orleans having a great time and enjoying myself with my friends and family. I got a call from this partner’s wife, which was unusual, and she related the details of the partner behaving inappropriately in public. The rest of the day, I remember getting a couple of other calls from referral sources, clients, and so forth. The situation was not good. When I returned, the other partners and I decided to sit down and give the partner an opportunity for improvement. We sat down together and were honest and transparent and said, “Here’s where we are. We’re not going to throw you to the curb. We’ve got a difficult situation here that not only impacts us, but it impacts other members of our team that is looking to us for leadership on this.” And it was very difficult because we could have kicked this person to the curb, but that wasn’t our style.

Unfortunately, he was not able to make the changes that were necessary, and we had to terminate that relationship, but it sent a message to the rest of the team that everybody makes mistakes. We have to bring some humanity to how we operate a business, to how we operate our lives; but that humanity only goes so far. Sometimes tough decisions need to be made.

What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? And can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Yes. The Man in the Arena. Here it is: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Teddy Roosevelt said that. And wow, to me this quote is really about an entrepreneur because an entrepreneur is very brave. Entrepreneurs want to get in there and give it a shot. And if they succeed, that’s fabulous. If they fail, it’s not so fabulous, but they gave it a shot. So it’s not so much about success or failure. It’s about what drives you and what makes you get in the game and that you’re brave enough to accept failure if it comes your way.

So how is that quote relevant to me in my own life? It’s giving it a shot and doing that triathlon and pushing to succeed in my freshman year at college after a dismal start. It’s really a test, and I like a test.

There’s a half Ironman Triathlon in Augusta that’s the second-largest in the world. I serve on a hospital board. Another one of my mentors, who was, before his passing, about 20 years my senior, served on the hospitality board with me. We both attended Clemson where he played offensive line in the late 60s, early 70s. When we served on the board together, we just hit it off and he told me he was doing the half Ironman. At the time, he was 70 years old, and he said, “If I can do it, you can do it.”

So, we ended up training together a lot and it was not so much about doing the half Ironman. It was a test to see if I could do it. And I loved the test. I loved what went into the test and testing my metal. But I was willing to accept if I didn’t complete the test. That was okay. It was, as Teddy Roosevelt said, being “in the arena” that mattered.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!