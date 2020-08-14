Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Gen X and Proud

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I am Generation X and proud! While age bias is real, it’s time us 40+ year olds flip this script and talk about the advantages of being 40+ as we lived life before it was automated.

I remember life before the internet and watched Google, Amazon and Apple rise from nothing.

I didn’t have Google during my school days… we were still reading books and used the library for research. Creativity was alive and well.

I watched analogue turn digital and all the creativity that took.

I was part of an original Salesforce pilot when they were nothing more than a mere startup during my days as an Account Rep at RL Polk & Co. I was part of the Polk team when we purchased Carfax now both owned by IHS markit.

I watched the rise + fall of the pets.com sock puppet.

I lived through 9/11 and watched the devestating blow to Detroit; the former Big 3 – Ford, GM and Chrysler were offering 0% loans for 72 months along with government bailouts as the automotive industry blew up and left thousands of people jobless with upside down mortgages. Abandoned homes were the new norm as people bailed out of MI in search of new opportunites in a new state.

In these troubled times, being 42 years old is a competitive advantage! 
#resilence  #culturefirst  #ageism #bias 

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

My husband of 18 years is also my very best friend. Together, we have two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community along with three dogs, two fish tanks and a lizard.

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family + dogs, running, reading and health.

