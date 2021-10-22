Gemma Bonham-Carter of ‘The Passive Project’: “Value before the sale”

Value before the sale. You want to begin any email marketing campaign or launch by offering incredible value for your subscribers. The more you create consistent email content that is helpful, funny, entertaining, or useful, the more they will get used to hearing from you and wanting to open up those emails. Once that happens, they will be your VIP fans who want to buy every product or offer you put out to market.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gemma Bonham-Carter.

Gemma Bonham-Carter is an online course strategist and digital marketer who has helped over 5,000 entrepreneurs and hundreds of students launch and scale their businesses. She believes in simplicity, with a focus on building scalable, sustainable digital businesses with a long-term vision and effective strategies that don’t rely on traditional working hours or social media fame. With her two signature programs, Course Creator School and The Passive Project, Gemma coaches clients on how to monetize their ideas using online courses and digital products. Her core business principles include: sharing your story and skills, doing good in the world, building a business that supports your version of a dream life, and making money while you sleep. Her model allows for freedom and using business as a vehicle to spread awareness and support causes you care about. Gemma also hosts her own YouTube channel and podcast, The Passive Project, which is a no-fluff, action-packed show that pulls back the curtain to truly show listeners what it takes to create, launch, and grow a successful digital product business. Gemma’s online career started with one of her many creative side gigs, a DIY home decor blog, which she monetized, spoke about at a number of conferences, and was featured in many of Canada’s top publications, including a 6-part series in The Globe & Mail. She graduated with a master’s in public health, studying global health initiatives in both Canada and abroad in England. When she’s not building her latest training or coaching inside of her student communities, you’ll find her chasing after her two young kids, traveling, or tackling her next room makeover.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After my undergraduate degree, I got my Master’s in Public Health. I envisioned devoting my entire life to international charitable organizations, but after five years of working in that field, I realized that what I thought was my dream didn’t provide the flexibility and lifestyle I wanted.

It all came to me in one powerful moment. I had just worked a 40-hour work week in the office, and I was sitting in my car nine months pregnant with my first daughter with sweat dripping down my face in the July heat. There I was in that traffic jam, and it just hit me — I don’t want this to be my life anymore. I didn’t want to have a baby and then go back to a career I wasn’t in love with. I told myself, “I’m going to create a different story.”

From that moment on, I knew that I wanted to figure out a way to make entrepreneurship work for me. I had already been dabbling with a side hustle as a home decor blogger and knew I had everything it took to turn it into a full time career.

I tried a lot of different avenues, from interior decorating, blogging, starting an online shop, selling handmade products locally, designing weddings, and building out websites for small businesses.

It wasn’t until I launched my first online course in late 2016 that I found “my thing”. I knew I was meant to teach and help others navigate entrepreneurship.

Fast forward eight years from that traffic jam lightbulb moment, and I have now built a wildly successful company that teaches and empowers other ambitious go-getters how to create incredible businesses leveraging online courses and digital products. I have made my own version of a dream life come true, and that’s what I get to help others now do, too.

It’s the most rewarding career I ever could have asked for.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I don’t really believe in mistakes. I think every wrong turn is just a lesson that we can learn from. What’s funny to me now is just looking back at all the different things I tried and businesses I started, which in some way or another, all helped me shape what I eventually built. I have done everything from selling handmade crafts at local markets, to decorating weddings, to building websites for small businesses… you name it, I’ve tried it!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have a rather unexpected person to thank for giving me the fire, drive, and sheer determination to build my business, and that is my daughter. When she was born, I knew I didn’t want to go back to my traditional 9 to 5 career in public health. She was the catalyst for me to really make that leap. I wanted a thriving business that allowed me to be in control of how I spent my days, and that’s exactly what I built.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the things that makes us different in this space is that we not only provide the education, strategy, and tools to help you have success in the online course space, but we’re right there with you inside of an incredible community and providing real-time coaching to make it happen. Even though I’m the founder, I’m still inside our student communities and answering questions every week on live calls. I know what a powerful difference it makes to be coached by someone who has been in your shoes and to leave feeling inspired with a jolt of confidence that you can truly create your own success story.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’ve come to notice a pattern among the students and clients I’ve worked with who have had a lot of success with their businesses. They often share a few really key qualities:

Ambition and drive → There are inevitably going to be bumps in the road, and if you don’t have the determination to keep moving forward, particularly when it feels hard, you won’t make it as an entrepreneur. The business owners at the top of their game are the ones who had a vision of where they wanted to go and kept putting in the work, even when the results didn’t happen overnight.

The belief that you will be successful → Having an unwavering belief in your ability to figure it out and create that successful business is key. If you let yourself get overwhelmed by imposter syndrome or negative thoughts about how “maybe you can’t do this”, you will get stuck in it. Entrepreneurs that see failures as lessons and use those lessons to give them clues about what next move to make are the ones who rise to the top.

Data driven decision making → I see this a lot: Entrepreneurs have a course that flops or something that they deem as unsuccessful in their business and they scrap that idea. They get wounded emotionally and let that emotion drive their decision making. Do you think the CEO of a huge corporation like Target lets one bad refund request dictate their next moves? Absolutely not. You need to step into your CEO shoes and make decisions in your business based on real, true data and numbers. It will help you stay focused on profit, ROI, and growth.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, we are actively bringing service providers, coaches, and consultants into our Course Creator School program. If you’re ready to leverage the online course business model, there isn’t a better program to show you exactly how to do it. We have entrepreneurs from all different industries — photography, health and wellness, marketing, dog behaviour, mental health, and so many more — stepping into their shoes as a thought leader and mentoring others inside of courses and group programs. It’s incredibly inspiring and rewarding!

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

There are a few foundational mistakes I see entrepreneurs making in the digital marketing space.

The first is not deeply understanding the problem you solve. You need to have a very clear idea of the transformation your product or service provides for people. Speaking to that “before” and “after” and getting into the deeper desires your client wants is crucial to having success with your copy, creative, and landing pages. Without it, the copy, targeting, and entire sales process will flop — every time.

The other thing I see entrepreneurs doing is not differentiating themselves from others in the marketplace. Look at the landscape of your industry and ask yourself how you stand out. What does your company do differently? What opinions or thought provoking content can you share? How can you weave stories and values into your content to differentiate yourself from what else is already out there? The more you can come out with some polarizing content to kick off your campaign, the easier the right leads will connect with it and flow in.

Lastly, not knowing your ideal client is a big problem. If you don’t know exactly the type of person you are looking to reach with your campaign, you’re going to waste a lot of time and money trying to reach everyone. Get niched. Understand who your people are, where they hang out, what content they interact with, and figure out how to get in front of them.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

In our company, a successful digital marketing campaign starts with great copy and creative. It’s so important that we stand out in the crowded marketplace with a strong opinion and some entertainment value to spark people’s interest. That gets us a great response, and then once that person becomes a lead in our email system, we nurture them with incredibly valuable content — things like video trainings, downloadable PDFs, and helpful emails that are all automated for them to consume when they want to. Inside of that ecosystem, we give them opportunities to work with us in a paid capacity. It’s a system we have used for years and just continues to perform and scale.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Despite the ongoing changes, we still continue to have success using the Facebook and Instagram platforms to drive leads and sales into our business. Our target audience loves to hang out on these social media platforms and our message really resonates with them.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Well written, thought provoking copy that will make people truly stop the scroll Creative (graphics and/or video) that are well designed and entertaining Optimized landing pages that will get your lead to take action (the click is great, but we want them to actually join our email lists or purchase the product!)

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Oh, email marketing. It’s my absolute favourite tool and channel for connecting with my community. I can attribute a huge portion of our annual revenue solely to our email list.

Here are some of my lessons learned on successful email campaigns:

Value before the sale. You want to begin any email marketing campaign or launch by offering incredible value for your subscribers. The more you create consistent email content that is helpful, funny, entertaining, or useful, the more they will get used to hearing from you and wanting to open up those emails. Once that happens, they will be your VIP fans who want to buy every product or offer you put out to market. Consistency. If you work hard to get subscribers to sign up to your email list, but then never follow it up with regular content, they will forget your company exists (and promptly send that email to the trash folder when you do decide to email them). Make it a habit to email your subscribers at least once a week. This creates connection and builds trust. Story-based emails. Everyone is entertained by great storytelling. This doesn’t mean you need to write a novel every time you want to send an email, but think about how you can sell your products and services using more story. It works — every time.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

From a software perspective, I’m a huge user of the following tools:

Convertkit or ActiveCampaign for email marketing that include many features like automations and segmentation that are incredibly useful!

LeadPages for beautiful landing pages that are optimized to convert.

Canva for designing eye-catching imagery and creative pieces.

Zapier for automating a lot of tasks in the back-end of the business and acting like the “glue” that brings all the pieces together.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A highly successful career as a digital marketer comes down to a few key things:

Understanding the niched problem you solve for people. We’ve talked about this already, but one of the mistakes I see struggling entrepreneurs making is not being clear enough about the problem or pain point that their product or service solves for people. Once you narrow in on what that one thing is, it becomes much easier to become known for it in the marketplace. Let’s walk through an example. If you wanted to help people learn how to do great copywriting, you would have a difficult time trying to get any traction within that competitive landscape. But if you narrowed in on writing “abandoned cart” email copy for eCommerce businesses, well you’ve just become so much more niched and you will become known for that one specific thing. The ideal clients will start flocking to you with ease. Networking. I can’t tell you how valuable it is to start networking within your industry. Some of the most incredible opportunities can come from the community you build. When I was first starting out, I had the opportunity to speak at a conference because I had purposefully been active in a few communities. That speaking opportunity not only established my credibility as an expert in my field, but catapulted my first online course launch and founding audience. Real results. Do you know what stands out much more than fancy graphics, a great website, or other flashy tactics? Case studies and testimonials showing real results from clients. If you want to be successful in digital marketing, focus on getting results for your clients and everything else will be easier. When you buy something from Amazon what’s the first thing you do? Scroll down and check the reviews. You need to stack up your own reviews! Data-driven. As a digital marketer, following the data and numbers is incredibly important. When you let your emotions or gut reactions guide your decision making, it’s really difficult to make CEO-level decisions. In my own business, we have a “CEO Day” where we review data and metrics from the previous month. Doing this allows us to see what was working and what wasn’t, and shows us how to improve the following month. It’s a constant exercise in incremental improvement. Consistency and time in the marketplace. Often I see entrepreneurs try something out, but then when the success doesn’t happen right away, they give up. If you want to be successful in the digital marketing space, you need to put in your time in the market and grow your brand awareness reputation. It doesn’t happen overnight. Keep showing up, getting visible, and offering value, and the rest will follow.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I regularly buy marketing and personal development books at my local bookstore. It’s my favourite way to consume information in an easy, passive kind of way.

Courses and group coaching programs are my other go-to method of learning a skill in the quickest, most effective way possible. If I can learn from a mentor who has experience in that field, it can usually catapult my way to success much faster than trying to learn it myself.

I keep podcasts for non-business topics. Glennon Doyle, Brene Brown, and Dax Sheppard are current faves!

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Gosh — what a question! I have seen the incredible effects of giving people — women in particular — the tools to build the business and life they desire. That in itself creates more happiness, more satisfaction, more time, and an innate drive to fight for change in the world. The ripple effect is incredible. If I could start any movement, it would be to have more of that. People who build their own future and then use their excitement and ambition to then drive change in the areas they feel passionate about — whether that’s health, climate change, vulnerable children, or something else. It’s hard to play a part in creating change when you are stressed, unhappy, and worn down from an unfulfilling and low-paying job.

How can our readers further follow your work?

If you’d like to learn more about how to turn what you know into a successful online course business, here is an invitation to a free video training that will show you how: http://gemmabonhamcarter.com/course-class

You can also find me…

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!