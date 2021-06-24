GEF Feminist Action for Climate Justice and Joanita Babirye

Note: Today’s newsletter is an excerpt from The InfluencHER Project’s newsletter. Click here to view their website.

This week we continue to highlight the work of the Generation Equality Action Coalition Leaders in advance of next week’s Generation Equality Forum in Paris, June 30 – July 2. Your organization can join them by making a commitment to advancing gender equality.

Our biggest motivation for becoming an Action Coalition Leader was to make our first-hand experiences of climate change in Uganda heard beyond borders and explore solutions on a global level. Becoming a Leader and sitting at the same table as government representatives, civil society leaders, and philanthropists means that we are visible, and that people recognize how essential youth voices are to achieving change. I hope a main outcome of the Forum is that the intergenerational gap is bridged. We need to work together to achieve a just world by tapping into the expertise of the older generation and applying new experiences and solutions from the young.

Empowering young women and girls to become climate leaders is an essential part of provoking action. Women and girls should be able to demand climate justice, but this is only possible when they are equipped with the tools and knowledge to hold everyone accountable and to break the barriers that are hindering their access to resources. Therefore, the action defined by our Coalition that speaks to me the most focuses on the development of climate leadership and knowledge hubs. This action drives transformation by making women and girls fully aware of the issues surrounding climate change and to be leaders in building the solutions.

Commitments that enhance learning and capacity building for women and girls are catalytic, as they increase the ability of different individuals to take climate action and advocate for justice. They are based on the recognition that taking action is key, even if that action is small. For example, if you decide you are going to start walking to work every day that is a good contribution and will have positive effects for marginalized or rural communities in the long run.

Being involved in the Action Coalitions has opened up a diverse space where everyone is pushing for the same goal. This gives me the feeling that we are in the fight together, that we stand for the same cause, and that we believe in creating something that represents the voices of the highly marginalised. Together we are creating goals, commitments and actions that will work for our communities and meet the ambitious vision for change that we all share.

Joanita Babirye

Guest Editor

Joanita Babirye is the co-founder of the Girls for Climate Action, an organization that has stepped up as a Leader of the Generation Equality Action Coalition on Feminist Action for Climate Justice.

PopSugar: What You Should Know About Ecofeminism, a Feminist Approach to Saving the Planet

“Ecofeminism is often defined as a philosophical or political movement that’s focused on how women, nature, and oppression are interconnected. It may not be conventional to think about topics of women’s rights and feminism in the same realm as environmental issues, but as someone who practices and studies ecofeminism, it’s become obvious to me that issues in nature almost always occur alongside the oppression of women.”

ClimateLinks: Climate Change is Not Gender Neutral

Climate change is not just a story of impending disaster—it affects people every day and comes at a high cost to communities around the world, often paid by women and girls in the form of their future, safety, well-being, dignity, and lives.

Grist: The Climate Crisis Needs a Feminist Response, Not a Military One

Climate is being defined as a national security issue, but ‘security’ doesn’t have to mean violence. In this piece for Grist – a website worth exploring for anyone looking to learn more about climate change and its implications – Yifat Susskind explores the danger in legitimizing militarized responses to the crisis.

Prevention Web: What Women Want: To Map Vulnerability to Climate Change

In her ongoing exploration of the priorities and needs of women living in informal settlements and tenements, and particularly those exacerbated by COVID-19, Sheela Patel explains why women are ideally placed to map vulnerability to climate changein their community and city.

The Guardian: How Women Can Save the Planet by Anne Karpf Review – Clear and Invigorating

Looking to go deeper on climate and its intersection with gender? How Women Can Save the Planet from journalist Anne Karpf “draws attention to how the politics of gender is intermingled with” the climate crisis. Start with this review in The Guardian from Rebecca Liu.

ClimateXChange: Women’s Leadership is Central to the Climate Fight

In case you missed this piece from ClimateXChange, Maria Virginia Olano gives credit to some of the innovative, courageous women on the frontlines of climate solutions. “While women bear disproportionate burdens when it comes to climate impacts, they play a critical role in crafting the solutions,” she writes.