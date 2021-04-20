GEDINA: “Be UNSTOPPABLE”

Be UNSTOPPABLE. — Accept that you are the only you in the entire world and that your story is a gift.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Gedina.

Pop sensation Gedina is releasing new music in 2021, beginning with her upcoming single “North Star,” available to stream NOW. “North Star” serves as the third attraction from Gedina’s upcoming album, “Out of My Shell,” set to premiere later this year. Gedina’s self-proclaimed “mermaid pop” sound can be described as music that transcends the traditional pop genre– with notes of electronic, feel good beats and rhythms, as well as lyrical messages meant to inspire, transform and offer words of deeper affirmation for listeners. Gedina is also the Founder and CEO of 4th Door Records, her own record label founded in this type of transformational music and artists.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/8c4423e3d18cbd36dfc12fa373f6a36f

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I can remember putting on my little mermaid dress at 5 years old and standing on the couch belting “Vision of Love” by Mariah. My dad, who raised me feverishly clapping and applauding asking me “what’s the next one!?” Growing up in Santa Cruz, we lived paycheck to paycheck, working to be able to go to the beach and surf. Holidays were reserved for the ocean. I loved school and my after school hangouts with Kelly Kapowski and Martha Stewart while I did my homework with music always tethering me between dream state and reality.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

About five years ago, I bottomed out in relationships. Always pushing music and attempting to balance a personal life… one pushed the other, sometimes effectively but most times ineffectively. In the moment of breakdown, I set down my own music, to learn to love myself and others in an authentic way. And as I listened to other music while in my healing journey — I found there was such a little amount of music that fell into the category of emotionally intelligent music or what I now call “Affirmation Pop.” So, I decided to write it. Over time, I developed a framework for the music and a business model that has artists/entrepreneurs in the driver’s seat.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2015, a company I met a business brunch asked me if I wanted to pitch a demo of a song to Coca Cola. My producer Drew Kapner and I looked at each other and said, what the heck, let’s take a stab at it. So a few hours later we shot over a quick sketch and they liked it. Not but a few months later this tiny little demo, that was only slated for 3 countries went viral turning into the most Shazammed song that month. I remember when I got the call from a girlfriend who said “hey G, ugh, I think I’m hearing you in Ross right now.” Such an epicly cool moment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It was sixth grade and I was invited to sing our National Anthem for the boys little league championship. I practiced and practiced and practiced… I was ready (or so I thought). It didn’t help my nerves that I had a crush on the pitcher of the home team. I remember walking up to the plate and starting to sing and after the first two or three words, my brain decided to pull out a whole new set of lyrics that we’re definitely NOT a part of the original song. I did my best to pull it together and it was kind of a massively cute 6th grade train wreck. I can belly laugh about it now, but it haunted me for years as young person. What I learned is that humans will make mistakes and these mistakes can either define us or support us in growing. Today I choose to see moments that aren’t in excellence as an opportunity to grow and create gratitude.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

This month we are launching “WAVES: Energy Shifting Mentality Cards”! These cards are a branch out of the music. They work in tandem with the songs from the album so that people who listen can have an extension that takes the ideas and concepts into their own lives in an active way. Make sure to check them out and get your oracle deck here: www.gedina.com. PS: The mermaids in my deck have all different skin tones so all our community members can truly see themselves physically while they’re finding themselves spiritually within the product.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

When diversity is represented, our children learn that we are all equal.

When diversity is represented, we maximize the yumminess that is created in all races and cultures.

When diversity is represented, we revolutionize an outdated system that never served the greatest and highest good.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Have a plan. — Whether you’re an opportunity creating machine, or you get a once in a lifetime opportunity — know what you want, how you want to create it, and what impact you want to make in the world!

Know your WHY! — Be clear on your Vision for the world and what has you wake up in the morning and hit the ground running.

Build a Team. — Going alone will only get you so far. Build an ecosystem of individuals that are enrolled in your Vision for the world… specifically those who aren’t like you. Make sure all voices are heard.

Be consistent. — Consistency is KING in this world.

Be UNSTOPPABLE. — Accept that you are the only you in the entire world and that your story is a gift.

Compare and despair is the thief of joy so be clear that your path and what YOU have been through is valuable. Be yourself and trust that your journey will change lives!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Yes, self-care is all the rage right now. It’s trendy and hip but it only got me so far if my mental, emotional, and spiritual game weren’t up to par. I can take a bubble bath and still be checked out. I can get a massage and still be thinking about the emails I haven’t responded to. The true burn out prevention for me is the intention behind it all. If I choose to love up on myself, it can’t just be on a “to do” list, it has to come from a true place of refilling my cup.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The tools of emotional intelligence get to be in ALL schools… taught to kids at a young age. The ability to create a secure attachment as a young person, I believe will transform our world into people loving people vs being run by fear.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

All the emotionally unavailable people who I have attracted along the way. My mirrors are my greatest teacher. And doing the work to be seen, present, and in service to the world is the reward. It is because of these relationships that I am humbled to stay the course in spiritual work!

Also, my team, friends, and family. I wouldn’t be where I am without my community.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Keeping the Vision above all else and knowing who is on the journey keeps life streamlined and focused!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Meghan Markle. I’d imagine a brunch where we co-created a plan of how we can inspire a world of women to own their voices from responsibility. A wave of mermaids who choose to keep their voice, power, and have the results they want too.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.gedina.com // @iamgedina

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!