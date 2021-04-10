Gayneté Jones of Best Periodt: “Be mindful of what you consume”

Be mindful of what you consume, not just food and drink wise, but also the things you’re reading and watching on social media. It all impacts us.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gayneté Jones.

When it comes to outside-of-the-box thinking and helping her community prosper, Gaynete’ Jones always stands on the frontline. This is no different as she launches her new menstrual cup brand Best, Periodt. to help users have their best period experience, periodt. Gayneté Jones has dedicated her time to doing thorough research on menstrual cups, periods and ensuring she worked with the best in the industry to create her U.S.A. made, OBGyn approved and recommended, FDA registered, Best Periodt cup, which was created in an ISO 13485 certified environment. This cup is changing the game for menstruators all over the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

As an entrepreneur, I’m always looking for the best ways to solve common problems to create better experiences. I’m a podcaster, keynote speaker, business consultant, e-course creator, and author. In all of these pursuits, I keep my audience and customer top of mind at all times. This was no different when coming out with my Best Periodt cup. I’ve known for years now that menstrual cups are better for our bodies, the environment and our pockets, saving us money as they’re reusable, but I just couldn’t find one I was satisfied with and I tried so many different brands. I finally decided to create my own solution to all the problems that I found others had.

The menstrual cups I tried in the past just didn’t do the job that they promised to do. They leaked and didn’t have enough capacity for my heavy-flow days. Many people don’t know this, but Blacks on average tend to have heavier flows and are 2–3 times more likely to have fibroids. For this reason, I wanted to ensure that my menstrual cup could comfortably handle any type of flow — heavy or light.

In addition to holding more, the Best Periodt cup has a 1-of-a-kind base and stem for easy insertion and removal, a hygienic counter-cute case instead of the lint-producing baggies others come with and is an education-focused brand so I wanted to ensure it came with a thorough booklet-style user guide that truly assisted users. I also wanted a strong giveback component from the start, so included two.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I have so many interesting (and often times awkward) stories since starting this journey. Like that time TSA security pulled my carry-on to the side for having something with metal detected. Very soon the gentleman found out that metal thing in my bag was a vaginal anatomy for cup demonstrations. It was funny because I’ve never seen someone so embarrassed and close up a bag so fast!

But on a more serious note, it has to be the conversations we are creating leading to the normalization that’s happening around menstruation — something almost half the world will deal with at some point. It’s such an uncomfortable topic for many as society has taught us to keep our period troubles and questions to ourselves as it’s a private matter.

It’s also amazing to read through the reviews we’ve been getting on the cup on a daily basis through our Instagram DMs @best.periodt so soon after launch. Many users have shared how the brand has changed their lives, led to more freedom due to fewer changes and how they’ve never felt so in control of their period before.

We had one lady reach out to us recently who suffers from fibroids. She normally has to change a super plus tampon and an overnight pad on an hourly basis at the start of her period, and with our cup she was able to keep it in for four hours at a time during the first days and not have any leaks. Later on in the week, she was able to wear it for up to ten hours at a time without any accidents. It improved her confidence and made a miserable time for her so much more enjoyable. That’s what I do it for. For the transformations others have. It’s really never about me as the business owner.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Building my first product based-business had many challenges. Especially because I decided to build mine as soon as the pandemic began. There were a lot of delays as a result of COVID, and just the manufacturing process of a custom mold in general is a slow process. I made a mistake by creating tight deadlines, leading me to have to push back the launch of our cup a few times. I’ve learned to trust the process and let go of that which I have no control over, and to focus instead on the things that I do have control over. When building a quality product, it will take time and that is okay.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has been a great support from day one for this business and all of my others as well. Thanks Dean (I know he’s reading)!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In so many ways! Aside from assisting menstruators to have better period experiences and normalizing the conversation around menstruation, we also have two core give-backs with our brand.

For each Best Periodt cup purchased, 1 dollar goes towards putting an end to child trafficking. Annual donations will be made to anti-child trafficking charities that cup purchasers help us to select. We also play a role in ending period poverty with a “Donate a Cup” option on our website. Not being able to afford period products (something so many need on a monthly basis) is very real on everyone’s shores around the world.

Lastly, because our cups can be used for up to ten years, we also have a major impact on the environment. Twenty Billion one time use menstrual products end up in landfills annually in the USA alone. We help to cut some of that waste and destruction.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Oh for sure.

Consider reusable menstrual products, of course! Our cups are healthier for the environment, the body, save money and dave time (a result in fewer changes with our high capacity cup) — a win all around Be mindful of what you consume, not just food and drink wise, but also the things you’re reading and watching on social media. It all impacts us. Clean up your timeline. If anything on your social timeline makes you stressed or anxious, consider muting or unfollowing altogether. And the key here is to then look to replace it with more uplifting content. Drink more water. This one goes without saying but we need it, periodt. ha! Journal. Even if just a sentence or two. Getting your thoughts and desires out on paper is quite therapeutic and is great to look at in the future to see just how far you’ve come / how much you’ve grown.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m in the process of doing it right now with Best, Periodt. Menstrual cups are only the beginning for us. I keep saying that this is more than just a product launch, but rather the genesis of a mega brand that will create real, meaningful change in the world.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

“It will take longer than expected, and that’s ok.” To get to this point, we launched just a few weeks ago, took us almost a year. We often want things to happen fast, but the great things take some time to unfold. “You will have many uncomfortable conversations. Embrace them.” Discomfort isn’t always an issue, sometimes it’s through discomfort that growth occurs. “Buckle up, you’re in for a wild ride.” This journey already has been so amazingly fulfilling and has brought about some exciting moments and we’re not even a month in! “Dream big, do bigger” There are no limits to what you can create or the impact you can have on the lives of others “It will get tough at times. Stick it out.” Every journey has its challenges, but when doing things that bring you joy and shake this world for the better, it’s all worth it.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

There is no one more important to me than the other — truly they can all impact one another. Each are important, along with many other pressing issues like race relations, sexism and trafficking.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

We are at @best.periodt on Instagram and at Best Periodt on Youtube.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!