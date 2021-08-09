Gayatri Jolly of MasterG: “Every day will have multiple moods”

Every day will have multiple moods. One moment you might feel like it will all fall apart, and the in next few hours a positive development could flip the day completely

Gayatri Jolly is the CEO and founder of MasterG, India’s first all-woman ecosystem for the global apparel industry. She is a qualified fashion designer from Parsons, New York, and a business graduate from Babson College, Boston. Having worked with companies like Armani, and Diane Von Furstenberg, she has gained experience in design and management in the fashion industry. She has designed MasterG’s Breaking Patterns Pedagogy and wants to make it an ideological tool to inspire systemic and generational changes. She is driven to democratise the power of making patterns and provide affordable training to individuals who aspire to, but lack the access to tools to realise their fullest potential. She is also an INK, Unltd India, SonderConnect and Acumen Fellow.

Since 2015 over 2000 women hailing from the marginalized neighborhoods have enabled their potential by breaking out of patterns of disparity. With 7 active Training Centers, we are partaking in building resilient communities across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path? Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I always feel fortunate and blessed to have the journey that I had, without which MasterG or I wouldn’t be what we are today. The hardest time is usually the slope that one discovers going from inspiration to execution. It requires relentless effort and positive energy to carve out the business model, and the harder is to keep the launched business afloat while still figuring out the model and zeroing down to the absolutes. And, MasterG could not follow a typical format where there is a product, a way to sell the product with a fixed profit margin. There wasn’t any template in-place in the existing market and we had to chart our own path, and we are still doing that. It was and is harder to convince people that the business and its format makes sense. The only thing keeping me motivated was my own belief in this new template that I was creating.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The success of individual women helped in seeing the value of the initial hard work to get the ball rolling. We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us and our role is in bridging the gap between what came before and what will come after us, but we are a critical link to ensure women get emancipated.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

The definition of success needs to be more perceptive. We need to view success differently than what it entails in the traditional sense. Falling in the illusion of those parameters, MasterG would’ve never have felt successful. These parameters being the profit and the rate of growth, expansion etc. We feel successful because of what our efforts have contributed to shifting the needle in terms of social issues and normalizing the visual of the female pattern-maker in India. In bringing a new thought process in regions where women weren’t expected to have a livelihood. Our benchmarks of success are very different and that understanding has helped form our grit and resilience. Along the way we have gained our cheerleaders who really believe in our vision, and are able to see things the way we see them. It is really helpful to have their support and belief.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on when I started MasterG I decided to buy an android phone and switch over from my iphone as I used to travel a lot in the field and spend a lot of time in the training centers. Many times I didn’t have my phone charger with me, so I thought it would be really nice to just borrow a charger from everyone and as android phones were much more cheaper and accessible. So, the fact that I’ll be able to share my charger with the girls will be something on which we connect. What I didn’t realize was that because I ended up buying a high-end android phone, the charger was actually different from that of everyone else.

Here, I used to feel sort of disconnected from the communities I was working in due to my privilege, from the kind of environment I was born and brought up in, the kind of atmosphere I had always been surrounded in. I started feeling conscious and almost ashamed of my privilege. But over the years, several things amidst the journey has made me realize that privilege is not something to be ashamed of but it’s my reality in the same way that their reality was the lack of it. The lesson learnt was that the best thing I could have done for them and they could’ve done for me is to bring our authentic selves forward and to utilize what we had and what we were given to the benefit of the ecosystem.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The culture and environment of openness and authenticity with employees is our USP, I would say. At MasterG each one is encouraged to pursue different things and in departments they think they will be suitable. Employed for one job role, employees gain a tendency to acquire more expertise and handle more responsibilities. For example, alumni who started out at MasterG as seamstresses, have now become a part of curriculum designing team, reporting team, GScore assessors and involved in drawing community architecture. They come a full circle from starting as a student and ending up contributing to the training itself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Plan plenty of me time in your days everyday and don’t put it off only when you will take a clean break for work once or twice a year. Travel and get out of your comfort zone, try new things and enjoy yourself while you are in this journey of building something incredible.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My parents and sister who gave me the support I needed at home to go ahead with my idea. All the girls who trusted me and joined the company and training centers before we had any recognition at all. My early employees believed in the vision when it was merely an idea and a thought.

Jacqueline Novogratz, who came to witness our work first hand a few years ago in Delhi and initiated the investment we have from her Social Impact Investment fund called Acumen Fund today. She gets it in ways few others do. She wrote in her book, “Gayatri devised in MasterG an inclusive business model that refuses to see the world as separated by us and them, profit and purpose. Indeed, the urgent challenge for our times is to reimagine capitalism as a tool to enable our wholeness rather than to reinforce our separation.” (Pg. 120, Manifesto for a Moral Revolution: Practices to Build a Better World by Jacqueline Novogratz)

Many strangers and friends who meandered in and out of my life to influence me in ways they may never know that has shaped me into who I am today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Success means power. The perception of this power is myriad and has to come to associate itself with selfish reasons. With each step forward, a business gains mettle and power. We use this power to change what has been accepted from centuries ago and help the society and communities evolve out of an orthodox mindset. We have used our success to stand against all unethical and exploitative practices in the apparel industry as well as in women’s personal life. We aim to use this success further to bring change in individual and collective lives.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

That you will not always know what questions to ask and you have to be uncomfortable for long periods of time. That you will have to pivot repeatedly before you find the right product market fit, so don’t get attached to your first product or first idea. We started out with physical centers in northern India, and our training model was based on in-class training. Given the change in circumstances after covid-19 pandemic we came up with an online model and hybrid model of learning. We have customized our courses to suit the needs of our different customers and even have modules in several regional languages. Given that there were solution to the problem we cater to, but not one templatized for a solution like ours. That I’ll pioneer something absolutely different from any of the several skilling companies, vocational education centers and even formal education institutions. That some days will be lonely and only you will believe in the vision. Every day will have multiple moods. One moment you might feel like it will all fall apart, and the in next few hours a positive development could flip the day completely

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Ritu (name changed for the sake of anonymity), completed the MasterG course four years ago. She had left the abusive house she was married into and joined the course to become financially independent. During the training she completed an internship but couldn’t continue due to an all male staff and resulting safety and societal issues. She resolved to open her own boutique. She’s now earning well since 2016 and is independent. Between all this she was married off again which again turned out to be a tortuous marriage, but she came out of it, got a divorce preventing physical and emotional abuse that she had endured in her earlier marriage. In a world where such realities exist, I wanted to be on the side of change and work lifelong to bring to them resources of courage and hope. On the day she was pushed out of her abusive home, she packed her bags and came directly to the MasterG centre in the morning and said, ‘’I’ll figure out where to sleep at night later, but right now I want to attend today’s class at MasterG.” Her stories and stories like these of girls who train and get an education with us change something inside me. It puts forth the ugly face of the world, of the uncertainties it entails, and all the dangers. Initially I grew paranoid but due to being on this journey of founding MasterG, the nervous energy converted into hard resolve. I became prepared to face such realities with tools in my hands to change rather than succumb into it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I filed a petition to have a minimum 1 female pattern maker per garment factory or fashion house in India.

Women are confined to sewing machines and estranged from the power to make their own decisions and use their creativity. It is so difficult to bring them up to the pattern making tables, where they would be viewed as authority figures. But when they do become pattern makers, they are not hired by the industry due to the bias and lack of training that exists in the industry for women in this role.

Without any women pattern makers as role models, women have not been able to claim any dignified space at their place of work, in their homes, or even in their communities. We keep the campaign active by feeding it regular updates and have gained more than 37k signs and support from renowned names of our and other industries. We need support to reach the 1,00,000 mark to be able to have a conversation with the policy makers about concrete, systemic change.

We are in the process of planning another campaign that will make each question the status quo and help normalise the figure of female pattern makers. I can only disclose so much about this upcoming campaign but hopefully it’ll soon be in the public domain.

