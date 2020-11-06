Gautam Daswani: “Deliveries on time”

Disruptive Digital Marketing: Digital Marketing is one of the key aspects of the success of any retailer. Adapting marketing to current needs helps develop an effective digital strategy in times of uncertainty. There is notable success in retailers who have chosen to use disruptive marketing to communicate different messages that impact our new shopping habits to attract new customers (and retain customers). Messages are based on solving their needs during the crisis and that makes the brand a “helping hand” in difficult times.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gautam Daswani, Senior Marketing Executive at Talos Digital, a global software development headquartered in Miami with offices in NYC, Montreal, and several cities in Colombia specializing in eCommerce platforms, software development and custom mobile development.

A relationship building, results orientated leader applying 20+ years of marketing, management and sales experience. He enjoys engaging and conversing with both clients and customers to hone the balance between creativity, analytics and delivery. Continuously driving innovation, testing new approaches, content and channels for optimal execution.

Prior to Talos, held positions as Managing Director and Marketing Director for a Caribbean based retailer showcasing the world’s finest luxury items.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always considered myself passionate about sales and customer service, so from very early I began to enter this world. I started my career over 20 years ago in brick and mortar luxury retail where the company sold the world’s finest watches and jewelry. Fortunately, that first experience was very satisfactory, so with great passion I have continued on the same path all these years.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There were many interesting stories especially around satisfying client requests to attain the rarest items in the shortest period of time surrounded by absolute luxury as I’m sure you can imagine. The main take away is expertise, service and being the go to source for your client because of the way you operate….I’ll fast forward to my latest endeavor which includes marketplaces, platforms and all things ecommerce still focusing on luxury. The main points are the same. Clients want to feel, have certainty around and ensure their expectations are met from all angles especially on product and services. The key is to do it digitally and in a non face to face environment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I received a client request for a one of a kind piece and coincidentally, a few weeks before I was discussing personalization and unique pieces with a brand I was working with. Great I thought, all can be easily connected. Mind you, we’re talking about extremely high ticket items and high client expectations. Little did I know, the piece could only be personalized within a very narrow range and this range was not what the client wanted. None the less, the brand made an exception, we absolutely satisfied the client and he went on to become not only a great client but a personal friend. The lesson I learned was confirm before you promise but always push the envelope. Nothing is achieved by staying in the same place.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on a couple really exciting projects connecting people with products in cutting edge digital environments while honing in on the data and analytics side of the equation assisting both the buyer and seller of those items. That’s all I can really say at the present time….as people lead busy lives managing schedules, family, work, fun, etc. time is the key factor we never have enough of. We still have wants and needs and to satisfy both how and where we want them to be satisfied. Whether aspirational or essential, there are luxury items we want however we have to feel great about getting them, especially in today’s day and age since there are many options. We are bringing time back to your table while providing absolute luxury in the environment you want to be…even if its just more time spent how you really want to spend it. Stay tuned…

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Its really all the stuff we know but don’t focus on because they may be too obvious. There the key points that if you do really really well, your more that 60% of the way there — Know your stuff, conduct the actively in the correct manner and over deliver. Most importantly, follow up!

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share five examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

It is quite clear that online sales increased enormously during the pandemic, however traditional commerce and e-commerce itself had to transform as well. The ideas that have had the most success are those oriented towards the new consumer, the one who at the beginning of the pandemic had that need to obtain the essential elements for the fight against Covid-19 and everything necessary to work remotely, these types of things was all people wanted to have.

Omnichannel customer service: First of all, I think that the most successful retailers during the pandemic have stood out for providing omnichannel customer service that allows shoppers to quickly resolve their questions and purchase the product they so badly need (there are a lot who understood that).

Deliveries on time: This added to a second key factor such as the issue of deliveries. Target, for example, created a contactless curbside collection system in all of its stores, making these types of deliveries for this retailer grow by 734% during the second fiscal quarter (until August 1). This guarantees the customer that he can have the product when he wants.

Provide confidence at the health level: Without a doubt, the issue of safety at the health level became the most important thing for buyers. Many retailers adapted to that need and transformed their packaging and delivery methods, this is a recurring customer.

Disruptive Digital Marketing: Digital Marketing is one of the key aspects of the success of any retailer. Adapting marketing to current needs helps develop an effective digital strategy in times of uncertainty. There is notable success in retailers who have chosen to use disruptive marketing to communicate different messages that impact our new shopping habits to attract new customers (and retain customers). Messages are based on solving their needs during the crisis and that makes the brand a “helping hand” in difficult times.

Solid platforms: If something that will make you lose sales during the pandemic, it is an unpleasant website or application built with inefficient technology. The most successful eCommerce stands out for offering solid platforms, which can support thousands of users and which guarantee users security in every way. A good platform must guarantee usability, support, speed, and accessibility from multiple devices. That in addition to providing all the necessary security when making online installment. These aspects have the power to make you gain or lose the trust of a user who is interested in your products.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

Of course, they will continue to exist, we are still decades away from the commerce industry being 100% digital, and I’m not really sure that will ever happen; unless something completely strange limits our social life forever. We must understand that although it is two completely different experiences. Like eCommerce, physical stores continue to evolve to provide a good experience for people with pleasant spaces, complementary activities to the action of buying, and other details that go beyond simply obtaining a product. These online platforms greatly simplify things and make shopping easier, but without a doubt, the physical experience will always give us a more human experience that can even be enjoyed in the company of friends and loved ones. I think that in the future it is possible that physical spaces will become the extension of a “VIP” experience for clients.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

During the pandemic, more than 17 North American retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection, demonstrating that the closure of physical stores has had great implications for businesses that did not adapt quickly to change. The great lesson that this leaves for other retailers is that in this era every business must join the digital transformation and constantly evolve along with it. This not only guarantees them to be prepared for difficult times like the one we are living in ancient times, but it also allows them to be more competitive and to be able to reach an audience that they had never imagined before. Innovating with disruptive solutions and leveraging technology is what has made the world’s leading retailers great.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

In this scenario, you not only compete with lower prices than the competition. Quality and good service must be the main value of your brand, and once you make sure that this is the DNA of your company, it is time to rethink the costs of the processes to offer the end customer the lowest possible price. Let us always remember that a satisfied customer is the best ally for any business, so that if a person acquires the cheapest product on the market but the experience has not been good, they most likely will not recommend your business, or worse, make bad comments about the company.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I consider myself an altruistic and caring person. I would definitely love to lead an inclusive social service movement to support the underprivileged. I think the world would be so much better if each person did their part to help those in need in any way they can. We all have something to give back to the world, it would be amazing if we did.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I’m active on LinkedIn, feel free to connect with me or send a message through my profile: Gautam Daswani https://www.linkedin.com/in/gautamdaswani/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!