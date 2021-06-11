Gaurav Goomer of MyLifeWell: “Music is another important tool that can be used in many unique ways to help us grow”

Music is another important tool that can be used in many unique ways to help us grow. We all know from experience, as well as studies, how impactful music is on our moods and it’s amazing to see it used as a form of therapy. It has the potential to be transformational and healing for so many people. I love the quote, “Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent” by Victor Hugo. The power of music is undeniable and finding music that speaks to me and utilizing it to center and focus helps me immensely. I particularly enjoy yoga and mediation sessions that use soothing music and always feel refreshed afterwards.

Gaurav Goomer was born and raised in India, where he witnessed the power of living a wellness-based lifestyle firsthand. As a young adult, he worked in a high-profile corporate job in the United States, where he experienced chronic health issues and like migraines and back pain. As he searched for a solution, he realized that there was no single place he could turn to for everything he needed to live a healthier lifestyle — and this is how the idea of MyLifeWell, a comprehensive resource for people of all walks of life to explore, lead and maintain a healthy lifestyle — was born.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Mumbai, India, home of Bollywood and a bustling city that many liken to the New York of India. I was a shy kid who excelled academically but always dreamed of being a star cricketer. I loved playing sports and daydreaming of being a cricket star was a common distraction while doing homework. I have a younger sister who now lives in New York. As the firstborn son, there were a lot of expectations for me to achieve academically and take over the family business. My Dad comes from a small town and after moving to Mumbai at a young age, he started out selling tea on the street. Over time, he built a successful auto accessory business from the ground up and modeled the hard work it takes to be an entrepreneur. My Mom stayed home to take care of us and together she and my Dad made a great team that sacrificed a lot to give my sister and I the opportunities that led us to where we are today. They always prioritized family and kept us grounded and I’m so grateful for them!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There were three main sources of inspiration that I can pinpoint that led me to start Mylifewell.

The first is certainly developing an entrepreneurial mindset while growing up in a family business setting. My Dad taught me how important discipline and determination are…and to just never give up.

Secondly, wellness is a part of life in India on a day-to-day basis, so it was an influence in launching this business as well. Indian culture takes a very holistic approach to wellness that incorporates food, activity, spirituality, and other components into a wellness lifestyle. I found the approach to wellness more fragmented in the West and I knew that an integrated platform that could support someone in all these areas was needed and would help so many people. Also, Mumbai is a city of ambition and dreams…maybe I soaked a bit of that narrative up as a kid because I’ve always dreamed big and haven’t been afraid to take risks.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it was born out of necessity. I had been working in the corporate world for a few years and had undergone three reorganizations within a short timespan. At home, my wife and I were growing our family and venturing into the uncharted territory of sleepless nights and toddler tantrums. I, like so many others, was simply struggling to practice self-care while juggling professional and personal expectations. After it took me hours of research to find the type of retreat I was searching for, I knew there was a need for a central platform that made it easy to find personalized wellness solutions. That is when the idea for Mylifewell was born and I knew immediately that it was going to be life changing.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

This will seem like an odd answer at first, but the first person who comes to mind is Rafael Nadal. I have followed his career extensively and he has always pushed me to believe that nothing is impossible. He has overcome so many injuries and against all odds comes back to claim the #1 spot in the world. I view him as the ultimate fighter in sports and his spirit of determination and grit inspire me. I don’t have a naturally fierce personality, but he makes me want to fight with everything I have in me for the things I love.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have three examples that I’ll share quickly that taught me the most valuable lesson in life: Everything is out of my control but don’t give up!

The first business I launched in India was for exclusive distributorship rights to Mitsubishi air conditioning units, the leading brand in the country. A few months after I bought it, India passed a law banning the R22 gas that was emitted from these units due to which we had to shut down the business.

After returning to India after completing my MBA in the United States, I launched another company with promising, seemingly unlimited potential. I acquired the exclusive license to distribute Huper Optik products in India. Huper Optik is a global company that produces premium window tints and the market in India and the demand was growing rapidly for these products at the time. However, 10 months into the business, the government again passed a law that effectively outlawed the sale of these window tints and shut down my business overnight.

The third time was after quitting my job at Kellogg’s and launching Mytripwell.com, an online platform to search for wellness travel packages and retreats. Two weeks after the site went live in March 2020, COVID-19 shut down the global travel industry as a whole and left us reeling.

Some may have seen these as a sign to give up. Instead, I laugh at the irony and I find peace in knowing that in spite of everything I do or don’t do…I am not in control. I believe God is in control and that everything happens for a reason. Those forced failures led me to where I am now and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It made me more resilient and, oddly enough, less fearful. I am confident in moving forward, knowing that there is a reason for every closed door and that exciting things are yet to come when a new one opens.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, it’s called “How to Think Like a Millionaire” by Charles-Albert Poissant. The intention behind reading it had less to do with becoming a millionaire and more to do with an enjoyment of true stories of successful people. The twists and turns of people who end up as success stories are often intriguing and inspiring. This book has the autobiography of 10 millionaires from the 19th century and tells the stories of their lives and struggles. The theme that emerges from these stories is the importance of resilience and that resonates with me and inspires me to keep going. The one that really resonated with me was the story of KFC. At the age of 65 years, when most people are retired, Colonel Sanders, who was living on $105 a month social security benefits, launched KFC, which now is the world’s second largest restaurant chain. It basically tells you that anything is possible, do not give up!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“It’s not about how many times you fall, but how many times you get back up.” — Abraham Lincoln. This quote resonates with me because in my own personal life I have gone through many ups and downs and as I mentioned earlier, in some cases the failure wasn’t even my own wrongdoing. In which case, staying down and resigning to the cause seems an easy choice. This quote is what reminds me that no matter what happens, we need to still get up and keep putting our best foot forward.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

MyLifeWell.com is an all-encompassing project for me right now! It has so much potential to grow in different directions. I created the company to be a one-stop-shop health and wellness platform that offers a variety of solutions ranging from individual consumers to corporate wellness accounts. We have three core pillars: Livewell, Travelwell, and Shopwell. They are integrated to provide the best customer experience and consolidate information and offerings into one central location. Through our offerings we target mental, physical, emotional and social well-being in order to provide a well-rounded approach to health. This saves people so much time and encourages a healthy lifestyle. We strongly believe that MyLifeWell will help many people get on the right track to a healthy lifestyle by making it easy to access all the information they need in one location as well as maintain and build momentum from those healthy choices.

We just launched the first all-in-one health and wellness app and are working on launching a wellness travel club soon. We have also created an in-house program called “The 3M’s of Wellness: Meditation, Mindfulness and Movement,” targeted towards the business and corporations where we share the tools and techniques on each area to enhance employee productivity.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Mental wellness is all about living in the present. Half the time people are stressed about the things in the past or about the events that might occur in the future. You can’t change the past, and almost 80% of the time the future events never happen. I love the quote from Kungfu Panda that says, “the past is history, future is mystery but today is a gift and that’s why it’s called ‘present.’” Personally, the greatest tool for maintaining my mental health is staying in the moment as much as possible. I find that playing tennis helps me to do that because it requires immediate focus and blocking out distractions.

Practicing gratitude on a daily basis is another habit that is extremely powerful. It can be in the form of a short prayer, of spending time with loved ones and really enjoying their presence, or so many other little things. There is extensive research that links the importance of daily gratitude with happiness and it is interwoven into our emotional, spiritual, physical and mental health. To give an example of how these habits play off each other, I sometimes will just mentally acknowledge how grateful I am that my body is able to perform during a workout and that action enhances the power of being present in the moment as well.

Music is another important tool that can be used in many unique ways to help us grow. We all know from experience, as well as studies, how impactful music is on our moods and it’s amazing to see it used as a form of therapy. It has the potential to be transformational and healing for so many people. I love the quote, “Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent” by Victor Hugo. The power of music is undeniable and finding music that speaks to me and utilizing it to center and focus helps me immensely. I particularly enjoy yoga and mediation sessions that use soothing music and always feel refreshed afterwards.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I have a daily routine that includes basic stretches, traditional yoga positions and breathwork. I practice Sun salutations, Cat pose and Cobra pose for stretches and Kapalabharti, Anuloma Viloma (alternate nostril breathing) and deep inhalations through nose and exhalation through mouth for breathwork exercises. It’s a very traditional practice and I find it relaxing.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Sleep is absolutely imperative to everyone’s journey to good health! Lack of sleep can make it nearly impossible to lose weight, increases stress levels, and makes it difficult to live in a state of equilibrium because your body is always playing “catch up.” This is one of the foundational habits that is imperative to physical wellbeing, as well as mental and emotional wellness.

We are creatures of habit and it’s easier to repeat an activity that you enjoy — we often see people stop exercising because they simply do not enjoy what they are doing. The key is to find a healthy activity that you like to do, and stick with it. Routines also help and finding a time that fits well into your schedule is key. If you are naturally a night owl, early morning workouts might not be the best way to start! And if you hate high impact cardio, try biking or swimming. Don’t be afraid to mix it up! If you jettison the fear of failure, it’s fun to try new things and make the ones you enjoy a part of your routine.

Eating at regular intervals is also very important. Metabolism is a fire that has to be fed every two to three hours. Giving your body the right foods consistently every couple of hours ensures that it can burn the most calories throughout the day — and that puts you on the path to the optimal physical shape in combination with consistent workouts.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I do! I do not believe that dieting as we know it is healthy. Cutting out things that are bad for your body is great, but completely depriving yourself of food you enjoy often leads to a shame cycle when you finally break down and “indulge.” I’ve found the best relationship to have with food is simply a practical approach of being self aware of why you reach for that chocolate bar or those potato chips…and make a game plan of what you will replace that with. Understanding the real reasons you are eating junk food is the first part to solving the problem, but equally important is how you will retrain yourself to react. Are you stress eating? Is it because you didn’t prep healthy meals and are out of time? Have you been drinking enough water? These are all things that play into it. Find the root cause, not the next Hollywood diet.

The main deterrent, I believe, is not prioritizing your own health and wellness. And this behavior stems from the mindset that “I am fine right now.” In many cases, people don’t adopt a healthier lifestyle until they are forced to due to an illness or sickness. The excuses come in multiple forms: I’m too busy, I don’t know how, I’m too tired, etc. What it comes down to is making a choice to prioritize your health and value yourself. I always try to remind myself — “prevention is better than cure.”

The solution to those roadblocks is simple: a combination of internal and external motivation. At MyLifeWell, we are building a community of people with a passion for wellness that will fuel that internal fire as much as possible. We have a variety of groups that target certain challenges where you can find people who are going through the same struggles — and find accountability to help you stay on track. You are statistically much more likely to succeed at accomplishing a goal if you have others holding you accountable. As an external motivator, we have rewards and incentives for those who finish certain health challenges and continue on their wellness journey. We have nutrition tracking built into our app and offer customized meal plans that can also help you reach your goals. This year has been particularly hard on everyone and we know that now more than ever, we need each other.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I know I’ve mentioned this before, but gratitude is essential. It sounds cliche but when you flush it out, it is connected to every part of our life. People who practice gratitude are healthier, more empathetic, and generally have less conflict in their lives. A “don’t sweat the small stuff” attitude is easier to adopt when you are genuinely grateful to be living life. It relates beautifully to another important practice, which is to empty your expectation box. You carry these boxes of hopes, dreams, and expectations into romantic, work, friend, and family relationships and it is always destructive. No one owes you anything. And as soon as you expect something from someone, you kill gratitude. They are simply fulfilling their obligation to deliver on the expectation you set for them in the relationship, right? So, a grateful heart tends to thrive with an ownership mentality, and die with expectations. I have to give credit to the podcast “Your Move with Andy Stanley” for clarifying the connection between gratitude and expectations…it really made me realize how interconnected they are and to be more aware of how I approach all of my relationships.

Practicing gratitude and emptying your expectation box both influence the ultimate indicator of emotional wellbeing: the quality of your relationships. I think Esther Perel says it best, “The quality of your life ultimately depends on the quality of your relationships . . . which are basically a reflection of your sense of decency, your ability to think of others, your generosity.”

Set out to cultivate your most important relationships by practicing the disciplines of selflessness, generosity, and empathy…and I promise you that a feeling of rich connectedness will follow. Deep, authentic connections with those closest to us are at the heart of every emotional need.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I believe that emotional wellness is the ability to accept ALL emotions, without trying to coat over the less desirable with false feelings of happiness. There is value in every feeling we are capable of…so I don’t adhere to the “fake it til you make it” approach of going through life feeling the need to glue on a smile. However, how you react to situations is a choice. I have seen people who are facing adversity choose to find the joy in life in spite of the hardship and are able to genuinely smile through the dark times, as well as people who react in the opposite manner and focus on the pain. Without doubt, emoting and sharing that hope and brightness with others through a simple smile makes them emotionally stronger and more resilient.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Serving others is one of the most important ways to strengthen your spirituality. A friend once told me that if you want to learn to love someone, to serve them. Let’s face it, there are some people you need to really work at loving! But with that attitude of selflessness and servanthood, I’ve found you can cultivate an appreciation and love for anyone. Mother Theresa is an incredible example of that type of service. Another is in my religion of Sikhism — after our weekly services, we serve a meal to anyone who comes and wants to eat. Everyone takes turns serving food and drinks, equals with each other regardless of place in life.

I pray on a daily basis. Gratitude is a part of this as well…being thankful for what I have, those around me, and acknowledging that everything I have is because it’s been given to me by God. Trusting that there is a reason for current circumstances and a plan for our future is what keeps me going. I know from experience that it may not make sense at the time, but there is a reason for every season of life and that provides a great sense of peace.

Lastly, respecting others and demanding equality for all is a part of spirituality. We are all created equal and should be treated that way…in every part of the world there are still struggles against inequality due to racism and sexism. Exercising our spiritual beliefs such as equality acts to strengthen our spirituality as a whole and guides us to a better way of life.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Regardless of your spiritual beliefs, everyone agrees that nature and spirituality are interwoven in a mysterious, beautiful way. We are calmed by greenery even as infants, soothed by the sound of ocean waves. We often use landscapes to describe a season of our spirituality and we see the rhythm of life taking place all around us in a visual cycle. It’s truly incredible. I feel the most peaceful, rested, and happy when I’m in nature and away from electronic devices and other distractions. I intentionally set aside time to go once a month to a nature path and walk as I need that day to quiet my mind. Personally, that is when I feel the most connected to myself in that quiet state and those times are essential to my spiritual wellness.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Assume positive intent as you go through life. We all tell ourselves narratives about our relationships, work environment and even the cashier or waiter whom we encounter on a daily basis. How we frame those mental stories of what is happening is extremely powerful. If we could replace the blame and indignation that often overwhelms those mental stories we tell ourselves, with grace and confidence in that person having a good reason for their actions, I believe it would go very far in bettering the world in which we live. Because the reality of the situation is truly how we choose to perceive it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’ve been a fan of the Tim Ferriss show for years now and have learned so much from his podcast. I love that he has an eclectic group of guests and always great take-aways. I admire how vulnerable he has been about his struggles with anxiety and that has helped me be more understanding of those in my life who have similar challenges. He just seems like a cool guy that would be a lot of fun to sit down and talk with about life and business!

