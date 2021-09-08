Gary Wheeler: “Your career will largely come down to managing expectations”

“Your career will largely come down to managing expectations.” I think this is true in all industries but certainly true in the film industry. Try very hard to manage the expectations of everyone you work with. This goes back to the point about communication as well.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Gary Wheeler.

Gary Wheeler is a multi-award-winning film producer, director and screenwriter. As a member of the Producer’s Guild of America, he has directed and/or produced more than thirty motion pictures and television programs. He currently serves as Vice President of Original Scripted Programming for the INSP television network.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. I was born in New York, but I really grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina in the ’70s and ’80s. I was kind of a latchkey kid and spent a lot of my time playing sports and watching television. From my earliest memories, I had a fascination with television and movies. I used to watch classic TV shows and memorize all the cast members’ names. I started doing this when I was really, really little. I grew up watching and loving a wide array of classic TV shows like The Lone Ranger, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Batman, The High Chapparal, Good Times, The Big Valley, Happy Days, I Love Lucy, Rawhide etc. I remember with the first paycheck I received, while in high school, I went and bought a VCR for the house, and I started watching a couple of movies every day that summer.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, I’ve always loved film but becoming a filmmaker didn’t really seem reachable as a kid in North Carolina. But I remember when I was about 16 or 17 years old, I picked up a book called SCREENPLAY by Syd Field. I think I read it in one or two sittings and for some reason, something clicked, and I thought I could do this for a living. The book was very practical and suddenly film seemed attainable. So, I decided to go to college at Appalachian State University and study Broadcasting and English. It was the place that I felt gave me the greatest opportunity to begin exploring the medium of film as quickly as possible.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

My business is filled with interesting people, and I’ve had the great opportunity to work with so many people I have watched over the years. It’s always exciting for me to work with someone I grew up watching. Recently, we just finished shooting a movie called County Line: No Fear. Don Most, who played Ralph Malph on Happy Days, is in the cast. I remember the first day when I met him, he gave me this really big smile and he looked just like he did on Happy Days! Instantly, I was transported back to being a kid again. It was such a great experience and one I’ve had time and time again. I hope my excitement at working together translates to the cast as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have so many mantras and quotes that I say all day but one that I’ve said over and over again related to filmmaking is “actor availability dictates schedule.” What this means is that you create a film production schedule in a vacuum, and you have the absolute perfect way you SHOULD shoot the film. But…that all changes when you find an actor who you love and really want in the film, but they are only available on certain days of the shoot for any number of reasons. At that point, you change the schedule to work with the actor. This happens all the time. I did a movie called The Trial, with Matthew Modine. Matthew was our #1 choice for the lead, and he was in almost every scene. Well, he was finishing a play in Los Angeles and couldn’t be to our set until Day 3. So, we changed the schedule and shot every single scene he wasn’t in during the first two days, and it was worth it. The same thing happened on our film The Warrant with Neal McDonough. He was working on Yellowstone at the time and couldn’t be to us the first couple of days. Even though he was the lead, we changed the schedule to make it work. I think the overall point is to be flexible and take things as they come.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We have several films coming out later this year — Romance in the Wilds, Christmas in the Pines, Christmas in the Wilds and Christmas in the Rockies. They will all be out on various platforms in 2021. We also just completed principal photography on two sequels to our film County Line called County Line: All In and County Line: No Fear, which will be released in 2022.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Great question. Here are some thoughts.

“Spend less than you make,” I asked one of the Executive Producers on the first movie I made what business advice would he give me, and this is what he said. It’s simple but it’s true. “Do the hard thing first.” So many times, we want to avoid difficult conversations or tasks. We procrastinate or get distracted while it constantly weighs on our minds. Just do it. Make the call. Do the hard thing. Start your day with the hardest thing and it gets easier from there. “Become a life-long learner.” One of the greatest things anyone can do for themselves is to keep learning. Keep growing. Every year I set reading goals for myself, and I journal about every book I’ve read. I started this about 18 years ago and it’s been one of the greatest gifts. “Communication is the key to everything.” So many problems can be chalked up to misunderstandings and miscommunications. Do your best to communicate clearly and remember “good fences, make good neighbors”. “Your career will largely come down to managing expectations.” I think this is true in all industries but certainly true in the film industry. Try very hard to manage the expectations of everyone you work with. This goes back to the point about communication as well.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

That’s another great question!!! I’ve had the pleasure to meet so many great people over the years. I’m also a huge Atlanta Braves fan so I will pick someone from the Braves. I’d say Freddie Freeman or Tom Glavine. My favorite current player and favorite former Braves player.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I’m on Instagram at @garywheelerfilm.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!