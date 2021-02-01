Gary Saitowitz suggests keeping patients safe during the pandemic

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Health experts suggest that people suffering from chronic illnesses require utmost care and attention. Their safety is the highest priority. During the global pandemic, the health sector is trying its best to provide a reliable, safe place for receiving care. During the heightened pandemic, clinics are temporarily pausing their services. Moreover, people are feeling unsafe to step out of their houses. In this scenario, the health sector is trying to update its tools and equipment for providing patients with high-quality care.

The different ways to keep the patients safe, as stated by Gary Saitowitz

The internationally respected infection prevention experts,CDC or the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, suggests several steps to ensure the standard of service as well as control measures are up to the mark. It ensures that the hospital facility remains safe so that patients receive high-quality care.

  • In-person procedures and appointments –Most patients are comfortable with the scheduled or in-person method for safety issues. The health sector is committed to providing patients with the care that they require. Moreover, from the time to safety to convenience, everything has become their prime focus. Moreover, keep in mind that every patient has individual circumstances that need further evaluation. According to Gary Saitowitz, you must determine the type of care and the level of attention required.
  • Restricting visitors –The temporary visitor policy imposes a restriction on visitors for reducing the chances of contemplating the virus. The risk of exposure gets intertwined with the number of visitors coming to the health sector. From the staff to the other individuals, everyone is posing a threat to the patients. Hence, it is essential to understand and appreciate the safety and security measures.
  • Safety precautions –It comes without saying that mask and hand sanitizer has become an inseparable part of human life. Masks not only for the patient but also for the staff is crucial. Moreover, the kind of masks that staff members wear determines the type of care they provide. The best practice is to use a disposable mask. Also, patients are requested to wear face coverings while they are in the health care facility. In addition to this, the use of hand sanitizers in the absence of water and soap is crucial. Sanitizing the hand at regular intervals helps in reducing the risk of virus.
  • Testing and screening –Screening not only for COVID-19 symptoms but also regular temperature checks are crucial. The health industry is using modern equipment for screening the patients as well as visitors. Also, testing the patients admitted to the hospital for the symptoms of COVID-19 has become an inseparable part of the medical activities.

In addition to this, reorganization, cleaning, and check-in options get provided by the health sector. From the exam room to the common area, everything requires sanitization to ensure the patients’ safety. Keep in mind that the safety precautions are like a guiding light that directs you to lead an everyday life.

