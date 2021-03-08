Gary Saitowitz on the interrelation of Covid-19 and alcohol consumption

When facing the Coronavirus pandemic, countries worldwide are taking decisive actions to halt its spread. In these tedious circumstances, everyone must get access to reliable information related to health hazards and risks. It will help them to stay healthy and safe by taking safety measures. Many experts want individuals to know facts regarding Covid-19 and alcohol consumption. It would help if you stayed away from misinformation spread across social media and other channels.

General facts about Covid and alcohol consumption, as illustrated by Gary Saitowitz

Ethanol or ethyl alcohol is a product in alcoholic beverages responsible for damages that emanate from their consumption. The general facts that you must know about alcohol consumption and its interrelation with your health are as follows

• Alcohol has both long-term and short-term effects. Every organ of the body is affected by alcohol. There is no safe limit when it comes to alcoholic beverages.

• Heavy use of alcohol weakens the immune system. It further reduces its capacity to cope with diseases, including Covid, as upheld by Gary Saitowitz.

• A small quantity of alcohol is also responsible for causing many types of cancers.

• Alcohol changes your judgment, thoughts, and decision-making process.

• A small proportion of alcohol is a risk to unborn children when consumed during any stage of pregnancy. It increases the risk of perpetration of interpersonal violence, like sexual violence, partner violence, youth violence, and violence against children.

Prevailing myths related to Covid-19 and alcohol

There are various misconceptions when it comes to alcohol and Covid-19. Misunderstandings like consuming alcohol will destroy the virus, which causes Covid-19. Moreover, drinking healthy alcoholic beverages will kill the virus in the air which you inhale. In addition to this, alcohol stimulates resistance to the virus and immune system.

However, the real facts behind these are that consuming alcohol does not destroy the virus. Its consumption increases health risks when ingested in high proportion. Moreover, its consumption will also not kill the virus in the inhaled air. It has harmful effects on the immune system, which further reduces its ability to fight the virus.

What are the dos and don’ts related to alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic?

As stated earlier, the widespread myths related to Coronavirus and alcohol consumption needs property evaluation in light of the evidence. Apart from this, experts provide the following do’s and don’ts that you must keep in mind

• Avoid alcohol to improve the functioning of the immune system. It does not help in fighting the disease.

• Staying sober is crucial for remaining vigilant, acting quickly, and making a sound decision.

• Even if you drink, keep the limit minimum and thereby avoid getting intoxicated.

• Ensure that the youths and young individuals do not get access to alcoholic beverages.

In addition to this, open discussion with children regarding the problems associated with alcoholism and Covid-19 is crucial. Never mix alcohol with the regular medicines you take. Even if it is herbal or otherwise, it can have a harmful effect on your system.