Gary Saitowitz on helping the youngsters in adapting to isolate during Covid-19

When youngsters feel excited about summer and spring, the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has canceled or postponed various events. It has limited their favorite activities, including sports, parties, and spending time with friends. Hence, teenagers are feeling angry, bored, and depressed due to these happenings. The way they respond is natural, as stated by Gary Saitowitz.

Authorities have reported that the growing number of anxiety cases among adolescence is a leading reason behind suicide, family tension, and quarrel. The responsibility to look after the teenagers lies with their parents and guardians. You have to help them with the processes of dealing with the disappointment emanating from postponement and cancellation of their favorite events.

How can parents and guardians help the teenagers during Covid, as illustrated by Gary Saitowitz?

As stated earlier, there is no alternative but to stay at home during the pandemic scenario. It is here that the role of parents and guardians comes into play. They must take the following points seriously

• Support the new structure: according to experts, the new routine of staying at home and limiting your movement needs keen attention. Teenagers cannot be aimless individuals and waste their time when they are indoors. It is the responsibility of parents to help them with their new schedule. By including exercise sessions, participation in social connections while taking care of social distancing standards, you will help your children with a new routine.

• Limit the screen time: since people get confined to four walls, their entertainment avenues are limited. Teenagers, on the other hand, love their tablets and phones. And now, since they are always at home, they are stuck to their devices. However, it may lead to strain on their eyes and central nervous system. As a parent, it is your responsibility to guide your child with screen time constructively.

• Set boundaries and provide them with purpose: as parents, you have to convince your child that the pandemic does not mean that they should remain inactive. Help them deal with their fears and anxieties by engaging the teenagers in the daily course and family work. It is a productive way of keeping them on track. Even when you push them for grocery shopping, take care of their safety precautions.

• Discuss critical facts regarding Covid-19: the increasing access to the Internet and active presence on the social media platform has opened teenagers to a wide range of information. They are continuously reading about the pandemic situation and Coronavirus. Parents must ensure that their kids are getting the correct data. Hence, you have to sit with them and discuss reliable input regarding Coronavirus.

Conclusion

In addition to this, you have to recognize their hidden anxieties and monitor their mental health. By taking care of their balanced diet, sleep schedule, regular physical exercise, you will be able to monitor their mental wellbeing. Keep in mind that the rising number of anxiety and depression cases is because of isolation. Remember that these are situations when you can spend quality time with your near and dear one.