Gary Saitowitz Offers Food and Nutrition Guidelines to Keep COVID-19 at Bay

As nations across the globe are taking proactive steps and stronger measures for containing the transmission of COVID-19, temporary shuttering of businesses and self-quarantine may impact usual food-related practices. Everybody is trying to maintain social distancing and numerous people are working from home. Everybody including people with demonstrating symptoms of acute respiratory disease is being asked to self-isolate and stay at home. In many countries across the globe certain fresh food items are out of stock or are not readily available. Moreover, take-away joints and restaurants are being restricted to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Gary Saitowitz points out that good nutrition is critical for boosting good health especially in times of COVID-19 when your immune system may need to have the extra power and strength to combat the infection. Restricted access to certain fresh food items could be compromising your opportunities to go on consuming varied and healthy meals. It may even culminate in a boost in consumption of not-so-healthy processed foods that may be high in sugars, fats, and salts. However, keep in mind that even with a few ingredients; you could carry on eating a nourishing diet that promotes overall wellness.

Gary Saitowitz Provides a Perfect Nutrition Guide

Craft and Stick to a Plan

With the announcement of lockdowns, self-quarantine, and social distancing, there has been panic buying throughout the world. You need to realize that panic buying often triggers negative consequences like an upsurge in food prices, unequal product distribution, and overconsumption of food. You need to examine what food items you are already having in your stock at home. Accordingly, plan your intake.

You may be tempted to buy huge quantities of food; however, it is a better idea to use up whatever food you are stocking in your pantry. Focus on using up the food items that have a relatively shorter shelf-life. This is a perfect way of avoiding wastage of food and giving opportunities to others to have easy access to the food they require.

Focus on Stocking Healthy Snacks

As per https://www.unicef.org, kids often require eating some snacks during the curse of the day for keeping them on their toes. Instead of feeding kids salty or sugary snacks, choose healthier options such as cheese, nuts, yogurt, dried or chopped fruits, or even boiled eggs, etc. These snacks could prove to be more filling, nutritious, and go a long way in building healthy eating habits.

Use Ingredients Strategically & Give Top Priority to Fresh Products

Focus on using fresh ingredients. Give top priority to using up all food items that have shorter shelf-life to avoid unnecessary wastage. Opt for fresh foods if they are readily available. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and low-fat dairy products.

Try Making Home-Cooked Meals

Due to the usual hectic schedules, many of you do not have the luxury of time to make home cooked meals. However, now that most of you are working from home, you may be having a little time to spare for preparing fresh meals at home. You may have easy access to numerous delicious and healthy recipes online.

Conclusion

You can combat the deadly coronavirus infection by eating healthy and building immunity. Follow the above-discussed guidelines. Moreover, stay hydrated at all times. Reduce your alcohol consumption. Maintain good hygiene while handling cooked food to prevent the spread of food-borne diseases.