Gary Saitowitz Discusses Some Effective Wellness Tips to Maintain Mental Well-Being despite COVID-19 Social Distancing or Social Isolation

The last few months have been a learning experience for all of us as we understand how it feels to be quarantined or to stay indoors during extended lockdowns implemented in towns and cities across the globe as a precautionary measure to keep COVID-19 under control.

Gary Saitowitz
The last few months have been a learning experience for all of us as we understand how it feels to be quarantined or to stay indoors during extended lockdowns implemented in towns and cities across the globe as a precautionary measure to keep COVID-19 under control. All of us have found social distancing to be emotionally disturbing and incredibly distressing. We’ve been experiencing emotions such as anger, anxiety, fear, and confusion as well as feeling overpowered by resulting boredom. Hence, it’s almost mandatory at this time to try and boost overall mental health and promote emotional stability.

The mental health of both kids and adults alike have been adversely impacted by social distancing or quarantine. According to findings from various studies, the average test scores of children who were quarantined and are presently experiencing post-traumatic stress seems to be four times higher than kids not quarantined. Among the parents, about 28 percent of quarantined parents reported critical symptoms of mental health issues relating to psychological trauma in comparison to just 6 percent of moms and dads who were not quarantined.

As per https://www.cnbc.com, the psychological influence of social distancing or isolation could prove to be leading towards a broad spectrum of mental health issues ranging from anger and anxiety to depression, sleep disturbances, and PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder. Individuals prone to depression or anxiety are normally more vulnerable to serious psychological concerns when they’re going through social distancing or quarantine during COVID-19 lockdown. Below are a few useful tips provided by Gary Saitowitz to help you maintain your sanity and emotional equilibrium despite social distancing.

Be Aware of Your Personal Risk Factors

It is quite natural for your anxiety and tension to go haywire when you are constantly exposed to more and more data and information relating to the negative and scary aspects of COVID-19. You need to keep in mind that a lot of fake news or misinformation is also circulating. In order to steer clear from all of this, you should gather information solely from highly-reliable and credible sources. Your aim is only to get a precise and clear picture of health risks. You should identify all the risk factors associated with mental health and emotional stability. Equipping yourself with sound knowledge of the pandemic can help you tackle mental concerns positively and effectively.

Gary Saitowitz Wants You to Avoid Watching News All the Time

Even though it is of pivotal importance to stay updated regarding the current COVID-19 scenario, watching the news across a host of news networks proves to be quite stressful at times. Watching the same depressing news a dozen times per day can be a futile and exasperating exercise. It is best to watch the news only once a day to stay updated and to maintain mental stability and overall wellness.

Indulge in Meditation & Other Relaxation Techniques

You can pursue a hobby to effectively manage your stress levels. Try relaxation techniques such as meditation, listening to music, watching movies, yoga, etc. These outlets can help you mentally transport to a new world, helping you stay away from COVID-19 fears.

Conclusion

Try to follow all the wellness tips provided above and remember to consume a healthy diet and maintain a proper sleep schedule so you are well-equipped to cope with stress. You should stay active to boost your mood and overall vitality. If you are finding it difficult to cope with ever-mounting COVID-19 anxiety, it is best to get in touch with a qualified and experienced psychiatrist or psychologist to improve your mental wellness.

