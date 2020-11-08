Gary Saitowitz Advises Doctors on Ways to Stay Safe despite Providing COVID-19 Care

The primary modes of transmission for COVID-19 are respiratory droplets, as well as, contact with surfaces that have been contaminated already. According to the World Health Organization at https://www.who.int, you could be exposed to this virus during your commute, at your workplace, or when you are traveling to any area that has already reached the community transmission stage of the disease.

The meteoric increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide has been a cause for concern for everyone, but especially the frontline workers, doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who are getting exposed to it. They fear that they could carry it home to their families. Indeed, this is certainly, a real and potent risk for anyone who has exposure to the virus. Even if you have a mild case or are entirely asymptomatic, you could pass on the virus to anyone you come in contact with, and they could potentially fare much, much worse against it.

Gary Saitowitz Discusses What Doctors Can Do to Keep Their Families Safe

While doctors are aware of general protocol when dealing with infectious entities, this pandemic is unprecedented. It has caused great consternation among the medical fraternity regarding disinfection and isolation procedures they should follow to give their families and loved ones the best shot at avoiding infection.

Several doctors have taken to social media to share the steps they believe are prudent, and they range from stripping down and taking a shower before even greeting or coming in contact with their families, to living away from home for a while and only contacting their loved ones via video call. Here are the best practices for which a consensus has been reached.

Minimize the Probability of Exposure

Hospital and medical center administrators must lead the way in ensuring that their facilities employ all necessary practices and follow all necessary policies and standards to minimize exposure to all pathogens, especially the novel coronavirus. These standards may be followed stringently and they should be implemented at every stage of a patient’s interaction with the facility- before, during, and after their stint in this setting.

Take the Necessary Precautions

Doctors should focus on following standard precautions. CDC advises everyone to take it for granted that every individual is infected potentially or colonized potentially with a pathogen that has greater chances of being transmitted from person to person in a healthcare setting. It is of pivotal importance to pay complete attention while you are getting trained regarding disposing of protective equipment for personal use and also about proper donning and doffing. Gary Saitowitz reiterates that all doctors and other healthcare professionals who are attending to COVID-19 positive patients must follow standard airborne and contact precautions and that may include using eye protection as well.

Focus on Efficiently Managing the Access & Movement of Visitors

Concentrate on introducing procedures for constantly monitoring, training, and managing visitors. For suspected and infected COVID-19 patients, visitors should have restricted access to the patients.

Conclusion

During these dire circumstances, a doctor’s family or his near and dear ones pay utmost attention to boost and encourage optimal mental health and overall wellness. Today doctors and healthcare professionals are constantly encountering COVID-19 uncertainties at various nursing homes, hospitals, small practices, and health systems. They are treating patients selflessly and helping them fight against the deadly coronavirus. Their safety and well-being are of pivotal importance to wage a successful war against COVID-19.