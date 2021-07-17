Gary Revel of ‘They Slew the Dreamer’: “My book will bring great relief to many people”

My book will bring great relief to many people, learning that one can trust God and still go on with their life, finding complex avenues to travel and adventures to experience. God’s protection will follow those who purpose themselves to do good.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing special investigator Gary Revel. For the first time ever, Gary Revel is available for media interviews regarding his inquiry into the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The fascinating story of Revel’s investigation and what he unearthed became the inspiration for the original song, “They Slew the Dreamer,” Now, his remarkable journey is being developed into a motion picture, They Slew the Dreamer: MLK-The Gary Revel Story.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Born in Florala, Alabama. Graduated in Bonifay, Florida, from Homes County High School. Enlisted in US Navy soon after high school. Formed my first rock and roll band when I was 15 years old.

2 years in Navy, during Vietnam War. Became a Sonar Technician and covert operative via US Naval Intelligence and the Pentagon’s DIA. Played and sang in some bars and nightclubs during this time as well.

Honorable Discharged and off to Hollywood, California, then New York City, Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. Was spotted one night in a club, singing and playing guitar, by an agent from Hollywood, gave me his card and said, “Come see me when you get out of the Navy.”

In 1977 associated with attorney Jack Kershaw’s representation of James Earl Ray: US Government in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. This led to my association with House Select Committee on Assassinations and their investigations of the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

I ran an independent investigation of the entire matter and found that neither Lee Harvey Oswald nor James Earl Ray were guilty of the crimes they were suspected of.

More is found in my book, To Live or Maybe Not .

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

The book that inspired me most was the Bible. I read the book of John one night, in bed, when I was about 12 years old and it had an impact on me, that has lasted all my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Refusing to sign with Capitol Records shortly after I got out of the Navy and had come to Hollywood. I didn’t learn from that until later in life, when it no longer made a difference.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

My book will bring great relief to many people, learning that one can trust God and still go on with their life, finding complex avenues to travel and adventures to experience. God’s protection will follow those who purpose themselves to do good.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

That would be a number of experiences in Hollywood. Since there are several I can’t put them all here.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

In 2006 I found my name had been printed in a book published by the US Government. It was a transcript of meetings the HSCA had with James Earl Ray at Brushy Mountain Prison in Tennessee. I had been told by Chief Counsel Richard Sprague that my work, as an investigator on the case, would be covert and my name would never be released unless I released or gave the government permission to release it. The book was transcripts of the case of the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. It was published in 1979 or thereabouts. When I got copies of the pages that showed my name I realized that my cover have been blown and started understanding some of the bizarre events I had experienced. I then decided to begin the process of writing a book, developing my true story for film and bringing the truth to the world.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are many who might say I have helped them but I would not want to bring attention to them just now.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

One thing the US Government could do is pay me for the work I did for the House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1977. To this day I have never been paid. The deal given me was that I would work independently and in association with the law office of Jack Kershaw, and be paid expenses that I would present to the committee after the work was done. When I called to send in expense reports in late 1977, I was told by the person answering the phone that the committee was having trouble getting new funding and that I would most likely not be paid. Although the committee did get new funding, I never got paid.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is simple the quality of a person that causes others to willingly follow them. Others should be able to see the good that comes from a person’s efforts and want to do good as well, thus giving them the desire to follow.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish, when I was growing up, someone had told me that because the government is run by people and not all people are good, sometimes terrible, even criminal and deadly actions are taken against good, innocent people by some in government. I wish, someone had told me how to sign with Capitol Records in Hollywood, California, and still keep my personal liberty and creative expression from being infringed upon. I wish, someone had told me, in New York City, how to work with top entertainment and book publishing executives and still be able to hang out in some of the clubs in Harlem and experience down to earth, humanity. (I was a white boy from Alabama and it was frowned upon for me to do that. I was told it was too dangerous for me.) I wish, someone had told me, in Memphis, how to stay in tight with Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Sun Records-Phillips Family and Memphis musicians and continue to investigate the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. I wish, someone had told me, in Nashville, Tennessee, how to stay tight with Roy Acuff, Wesley Rose, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, the Grand Ole Opry, etc. and continue to investigate the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my published quotes is — “One little truth is more powerful than all the lies in the world.” This is something I learned investigating the assassinations of JFK, MLK, and RFK.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

President Biden.

