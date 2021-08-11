Gary Reeves has served 25 years as a social impact business advisor to some of today’s must celebrated cultural influencers from sports, tv, film and the philanthropic world. In addition, he is an Emmy Award winning television and film producer with business partner Hollywood actor, author and philanthropist Blair Underwood.

1) Thank you so much for your time! I know you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what early experiences brought you to your specific career path?

I have always felt a natural calling to serve people. I attended church as a young child with my mother and grandmother every Sunday. This experience planted a seed that gave me comfort in celebrating others’ gifts and needs. In addition, as I grew older, I realized the silver lining with all spiritual practices is to love people and forgive people.

So when I decided to choose a professional career in community service, I thought it was important to bring my kids along to help them realize that service is important, and that there is no space in life that they don’t belong because of race, socioeconomic differences, or other cultural preferences. My first service job was working as a spiritual advisor for the Golden State Warriors at 19 years old. That experience confirmed my belief in social equality.

2) Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career or education?

My tenure with the Golden State Warriors shaped my world view that all people are interconnected and that the only socioeconomic separation is culturally created. Therefore, all spaces are inclusive, as long as you spiritually feel you belong. This reality became my core practice and propelled me into pursuing a career in social impact business endeavors.

This resulted in me becoming a spiritual dreamer. I was fearless in what I thought was possible, because I knew people create their own limitations. My early professional lesson was learning not to put my emotions first, which is not always best practice in sustaining a business. That approach had to change quickly. After a few missteps, I was able to pivot and establish better socially responsible business choices.

3) Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting out on your career? What lesson did you learn from that?

Those prior lessons learned allowed me to land where I am today. I never really looked at those experiences as failures, but self-teaching moments demonstrating the fact that our imperfections allow God to show up. We need to balance the cultural demand for excellence to assist people with holding themselves accountable to their potential. Hopefully, this approach could heal our culture from looking outside of ourselves for approval. Trusting our own healthy intentions is our culture’s biggest challenge.

This journey of producing content and social impact community programming has been fulfilling to me because it consistently opens people’s eyes to the benefits of being fearlessly kind, forgiving, graceful, and inclusive. Plus, more importantly, it allows me to provide my kids and loved ones with experiences that they can hold onto for life. Hopefully, they can continue to practice these characteristics on their own and realize their own peace.

I would say the Golden State Warriors selecting me to be a spiritual advisor at the age of 19 years old was an eye-opener and life changing experience.

4) What are some of the most interesting and exciting community projects are you working on now?

Advocating for under-resourced community service providers.



Introducing alternative educational programs to assist students with their academic outcomes.



Creating media content that inspires people to be kinder and more service-driven.

5) What are 5 things you would tell your younger self?



1. Don’t try to be perfect.



2. Pay close attention to whom you choose to empower with your trust.



3. Wisdom is more sustainable than knowledge.



4. Kindness will always open doors to new possibilities.



5. Stand by your spiritual truth.

6) You are a successful person. Can you share some tips on how young people today can get ahead?

Surround yourself with people who believe in your dreams.



Always practice being kind to people.



Understand that your biggest competitor is your potential.



Honor your truth.



Wake up each day having gratitude for your gifts.

7) Connecting one’s education with a future career path is the spirit of “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” and something to which I’m very committed. Can you tell us how businesses, community leaders, educators, and parents can help our society educate children best?

It’s important to give your child a look into what their parents do every day when they are away. Plus, in my case, it helps them to see the emotional benefits of my work.

8) Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

“Love” by Leo Buscaglia. This book taught me about the power of love. It also helped me understand that most religions are built around the characteristics of love.

9) Because of the role you play in the community, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire “good news” what would be your headline and 3 talking points?

1. How should we celebrate each other?



2. If we all socialized with our eyes closed, what would our energy attract?



3. How do you practice being kind?

10) How can people connect with you?

[email protected]

11) What is a 50 word bio on you?

Gary Reeves has served 25 years as a social impact business advisor to some of today’s must celebrated cultural influencers from sports, tv, film and the philanthropic world. In addition, he is an Emmy Award winning television and film producer with business partner Hollywood actor, author and philanthropist Blair Underwood.



