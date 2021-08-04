Gary Nash, Now A Leader And Mentor, Shows That Nothing Is Impossible After Overcoming Illness To Rebuild His Life

What differentiates a leader from the crowd? What makes them stand out and take charge? What are the characteristics needed in order to fill in a leadership position and inspire others?

There seems to be diverse opinions about what it takes, enough to write multiple books about the subject. A quick search online and you’ll be faced with thousands of books about the topic. The most common theme that all these theories have in common is that a leader is someone who expects the best of themselves and helps others rise up to be their best version as well. They are focused on the success of the team and those around them instead of rising to the top alone. It is not about looking good or boasting rights, but rather collective success.

Leadership is about inspiration and solidarity.

Gary Nash, founder of Genius Investing Academy, fits into this category. Overcoming a critical illness, he rebuilt his life and worked hard to be where he is today. With a love for fitness, he pushed himself beyond his limits and even entered the American Ninja Warrior competition, showing the world that nothing is impossible. With his grit and determination, he came a long way from his beginnings. Jumping past obstacles in his way, he also pursued another passion of his, entrepreneurship.

A leading authority in high-profit real estate investment strategies, he has over forty years of experience fixing and flipping properties, with a well proven track record of proven success in both real estate and design-build construction. His credentials speak for themselves. He currently has over fifty employees, completes over eight million in gross revenue annually, won over thirty-five contractor of the year awards and is listed as one of the top fifty contractors in the country by Remodeling Magazine.

“Leadership to me is to lead, guide, motivate and inspire individuals to get them to where they want to be” he says

He is the definition of an expert and is now looking to share his knowledge with others through his new venture.

The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. Leaders adjusts their sails, is a quote that he holds near and dear to his heart.

Genius Investing Academy is there to provide the structure needed to start in the world of real estate. The goal is simple: acquire confidence and mastery in the art of buying, fixing and flipping properties and improving margins on wholesales.

As a mentor, he lays down the foundation and provides his students with the tools they need to start their own journey.

“I now enjoy a freedom most investors only dream about. I share this with you not to brag but to illustrate if someone like me who began as a bricklayer can do this, I know you can as well!” comments Nash.

His main goal is to empower just about anyone he can help. He wants people to realize their potential and feel confident about their skills.

By being empowered with knowledge and support, the opportunities are endless – because getting in the game isn’t difficult when you’re part of a team dedicated to helping each other.

“If you think you will fail, you will! If you know you will succeed you will. The mind is not only a receptor it is a transmitter as well. What are you transmitting?”