Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Gary McSween – To live a life of high achievement, you must fully believe in yourself and your ability

To live a life of high achievement, you must fully believe in yourself and your ability. Find me an extremely successful person who doesn’t greatly believe in themselves. It’s not going to happen. Steve Jobs, Martin Luther King, Jr., Michael Jordan, Elon Musk and Mark Cuban are just a few highly successful individuals who benefited greatly from […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Gary McSween
Gary McSween

To live a life of high achievement, you must fully believe in yourself and your ability. Find me an extremely successful person who doesn’t greatly believe in themselves. It’s not going to happen. Steve Jobs, Martin Luther King, Jr., Michael Jordan, Elon Musk and Mark Cuban are just a few highly successful individuals who benefited greatly from this confidence. However, it’s not their levels of success that I want to talk about. It’s their willingness to get up again and again when they failed or experienced a setback while in pursuit of creating the life of their dreams.

Some people say it’s resources, luck, background or connections that create successful people. Whereas I surely agree that all these and many other factors influence the path of every individual, the most contributing factor to achieving something significant is self-belief. Without this key ingredient, there’s not a lot that could help you said Gary.

Gary McSween is empowering the lives of many. He has been a leadership coach at iBelieveVentures. Gary loves impacting others, helping them to see that anything is possible through the “POWER OF BELIEVING.” Gary always had his doubts about motivational tactics and the inspiration people could find in motivational speakers.

His mentorship from David Imonitie has been the key to success. Without this excellent mentorship, Gary would have kept on doing what for a longer time. Instead, he found an excellent mentor who helped him through the bumps on the road to success. He got farther in life than he could have ever imagined.

Most people are all about creating a better life for themselves. While building a better life may be individually satisfying, making an extraordinary impact on others is even more impressive. Gary’s goal this year is to impact 20 thousand families through my current opportunity. Gary is continuing to focus on his business as well as expand to some new things. As a family man with two kids, Gary hopes to help families as his next project.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Gary Michelson

by Adam Mendler
Community//

Get Your Mojo Working

by Gary Ryan Blair
Courtesy of Unuchko Veronika / Shutterstock
Community//

13 Books That Changed My Life

by Chris Rackliffe

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.