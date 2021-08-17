Gary Goldberg of SquadLocker: “Practice active empathy”

Practice active empathy. And by that I mean lead with love in the things you think, say and do. Consider how your actions will impact others and shape your strategy accordingly. Most people think of this in terms of their personal lives, but empathy — and the respect and trust it fosters — is just as important to professional relationships. Examples include giving people your full attention during conversations or in meetings, acknowledging the valuable points in an expressed opinion, suggestion or formal proposal even if you don’t agree with the overall direction and providing colleagues with constructive feedback that focuses on behavioral or procedural improvements and not personal traits.

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gary Goldberg.

Gary Goldberg is a regarded thought leader and serial entrepreneur with a passion for elevating others through mentorship and responsible leadership.

As CEO and founder of SquadLocker, Gary leads a team of best-in-class, dedicated professionals who share his vision to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams and schools design and purchase customized gear including uniforms, spirit wear and other apparel.

Since its founding in 2007, SquadLocker has partnered with global brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Champion, Russell Athletic, Mizuno and more, and continues to expand its reputation as a go-to technology and apparel partner in the tight-knit community that is youth and recreational sports. In 2020, Gary successfully raised 20 million dollars in a Series C funding round, one of the largest institutional funding rounds in Rhode Island in recent years.

In 2020, Gary launched the OTWhistle podcast, which features both amateur and professional athletes, teachers and coaches who join Gary for an in-depth discussion on topics related to youth sports, including the positive impact and effect of mentorship in helping everyone reach their full potential.

Gary, a multiple patent holder, proudly carries the torch of a third-generation textile scientist and has used his unique knowledge and love of the craft throughout his career to design and manufacture high-performance fabrics. In 2009, Gary founded Clearbrands and patented a first-of-its-kind technology that blocks harmful toxins consumers encounter while sleeping on select mattresses and pillows. Prior to Clearbrands, Gary founded Case the Music, a custom guitar and musical instrument case company that eventually evolved into the holding company CTM, LLC.

Gary earned his Bachelor of Science degree in economics at Brandeis University. He is a member of and thought leadership contributor to the Rolling Stone Culture Council and also currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the Moses Brown School, a Quaker institution he credits for shaping much of his worldview through its mission to inspire the inner promise of each student and instill the utmost care for learning, people, and place. A lifelong New England resident, Gary resides with his family in Providence, Rhode Island.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood backstory is not very long or complicated. I grew up in a loving home where education was prioritized. I was always on the smaller side, and I was young for my class, so my dynamic was always about using my intellect. Since I wasn’t overly physical, I did have an early sense of Emotional Intelligence to work things out instead of barreling through. But just like it is for so many of us, that was a journey for me, and I got a lot of support along the way.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father was the person with the greatest influence on my career. Not so much in terms of inspiration — it was more like passing on our family textile legacy to me. In my teens and early twenties, I spent the majority of my employment and free time in the presence of my father and his company. What I didn’t realize at the time was I was learning a trade. It wasn’t formal technical training; it was spending time around textile technologies with some of the best minds in the world. It piqued my interest, and I became confident in my knowledge. I learned to love all the chemistry and machinery and working gearboxes and the magic of it. Wrapped up in all of that was my love and admiration for my dad and this passion we shared. So, in a way it snuck up on me, that this thing that occupied my heart had also given something to my mind. It was a powerful realization to have a trade and a talent that I would carry with me through my life.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been lucky to have had a lot of really interesting and unusual or unlikely mentors in my life. Two, in particular, helped shape me in different ways.

The first was a bandmate named Ted. He helped me question conformity, but in a constructive way. Through Ted I came to understand that not conforming doesn’t mean you don’t love or don’t admire what you have and the people behind it. It just means you explore your freedom of thought and recognize that individualism is a gift bestowed upon all of us and no one should interfere with that gift. That was a really powerful idea for me at a young age and probably helped stoke my entrepreneurial spirit.

The other was Frank, the HR director at my dad’s company. He was the first person I saw demonstrate Emotional Intelligence in a live situation. There was a driver who’d been waiting at the dock for someone to unload his truck, but it’d been some time and he needed to get back on the road. As Frank and I were walking past on the dock the trucker charged us a bit aggressively, demanding to see a manager. Instead of immediately getting up his ire like I would have done, Frank calmly asked the man how he could help, stalled him in his subsequent rant long enough to acknowledge his distress, and assured him that he would do everything he could to help if the man would slow down and share the details so Frank could do a better job at putting things right. To me it was like magic how Frank demonstrated strength while maintaining a calm demeanor and mid-tone voice. I’d never seen someone have such a powerful interaction with someone that de-weaponized that person’s anger without demonstrating their own. It had a profound impact on my understanding of the power in different modalities of communication.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early in my career I developed a manufacturing facility in rural Mexico under the NAFTA agreement. I was in the process of selling its services to large textile brands in the United States and lucked into an appointment with Eddie Bauer to discuss the possibility of making backpacks for them.

I flew all the way from Rhode Island to Seattle before discovering that the details I’d written down for our meeting were insufficient. I had the day, the time, the address. But I didn’t have the woman’s last name or telephone extension. I had thought at first this wouldn’t be an issue, but it turned out there were thousands of people in their headquarters building. This was in the time when cell phones and email were in their infancy. I could only give the receptionist my contact’s first name and department. Except of course the department where this woman worked had hundreds of people in it.

I sweated it out for about 20 minutes before I was finally able to connect with her, but it was an eye-opener. First about maturity. When you’re young you just don’t know what you don’t know. I had made assumptions and was lucky that things worked out in that particular instance. But the lesson I took away from that was that as a business professional I never wanted to be so organizationally illiterate again.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

My first piece of advice would be don’t follow anyone else. Be yourself. You’re the person working toward your goal, and as you look for support along the way you need to inspire people with your passion and the authenticity of your vision. My second piece of advice is don’t undertake something with the goal of reaching the traditional idea of “success” — fortune, fame, etc. — you’ll be chasing something that’s never “enough.” Focus on your idea for how you can change things for the better, then enjoy the journey and how it helps you grow: learn from the lows and celebrate the highs.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The “Invest Like the Best” podcast, hosted by Patrick O’Shaughnessy. It explores different topics related to investing, business leadership and optimizing performance. I particularly like the discussions around how value is created. In a lot of ways, I think it mirrors the SquadLocker story.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In addition to running SquadLocker, I host the OT Whistle podcast. I talk with athletes, coaches, trainers and teachers about their experiences and together we share stories about leadership, mentorship and perseverance. My goal with the podcast is to give voice to the mentors, teachers and coaches in the world that are investing in each child’s ability to reach their full potential. That’s something I’m passionate about because it will lead to making the world a better place.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

I think my background — my family, my education, the people in my life and the experiences I’ve had traveling and following my passions — has contributed to the development of my Emotional Intelligence. So much so that I developed a leadership model, a framework to shape the culture at my company, that encompasses four principles: integrity, discipline, respect and empathy. The ideas build on each other within a circular construct that encourages you to be continually in tune with yourself and what’s going on around you, and act appropriately in accordance with those cues. It’s something I practice and hope to inspire others to practice, and believe it’s a concept that’s highly intertwined with the principles of Emotional Intelligence.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Being intelligent about the power of emotion and when and how to use it effectively. I’m not trying to be flippant with that answer, but I think it encapsulates the more specific ideas associated with Emotional Intelligence around recognizing our own emotions; picking up on positive and negative cues for the emotions of those around us; seeing those emotions for what they are, particularly in context; and then finding a way to harness the power of those emotions to guide our thoughts and behaviors in overcoming barriers and achieving authentic connections and truths.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

Intelligence is mostly a brain-defined outcome while Emotional Intelligence includes our hearts.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Emotional Intelligence keeps us grounded and connected to ourselves and to others. When we can achieve a level of trust and sharing that moves us forward, we all benefit. That synergy is important to our understanding of what we’re doing and why, our place in the world and how we relate to others. And, I think, how we can help each other reach our full potential.

Here’s an example of a situation where I think Emotional Intelligence is important. I volunteer at a prep school and one of the parents was talking about the new emphasis on DEI and wondering if the kids who attended for free appreciated what was given to them. It struck me that in so many instances we frame things in abundance versus scarcity with this zero-sum mindset. My suggestion was to practice active empathy — were that child’s basic needs being met? Did they feel safe and part of the community? Obliging someone to be grateful when you don’t know how or even whether they’re being heard and respected and valued negates the opportunity to view the world through a shared lens. We can’t get to the same place if we’re looking in different directions.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

Honestly, there are too many stories to share because Emotional Intelligence is such an innate part of my communication style. I use EQ to forge connections all the time, which I always find to be a great help in life. But I’ll relate something that happened recently.

I was in a meeting where someone said something to an employee that was meant to be kind but wasn’t taken that way. I noticed that the exchange upset the employee’s mentor and followed up with her afterward to confirm my perception and ask how I could support her in supporting her mentee. I could have left her to deal with the situation herself — there were so many other things I could have prioritized over the situation, but taking the time to strengthen my connection with her and help foster her connection with that employee was important.

It’s something I view as a deposit in a “trust bank.” Every day offers opportunities for you to add to your investment. And you never know when you might need to make a withdrawal or how large that withdrawal will be. But if you make the time to actively practice EQ, you’ll always have equity to draw on.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

It really comes down to taking full advantage of your options. If you’re restricting your approach to how you run your business, you’re capping your own success. Emotional Intelligence can help you tap into more effective ways to communicate. That helps you not only build better relationships and teams but support them more fully and help drive them (and you) to better performance. It helps you approach problems from different angles, with results that benefit a broader group of stakeholders. That might include employees, board members, investors or customers. Particularly important in the wake of last year, it helps you better understand what people are going through, what they need and how you can step in with a sustainable solution and not just a product-forward push. Increasingly, business is becoming more about the community, so Emotional Intelligence gives you a view that goes beyond the transactional to something that will be more broadly supported and sustainable.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

Relationships, whether personal or professional, live and die by communication. But we don’t always take the time to think about how what we’re communicating is being received by others. Sometimes it’s an innocent oversight and other times it’s a disregard for how we’ve manipulated our words to get what we want. Emotional Intelligence can help people communicate honestly, building trust that’s central to every functional relationship. It also makes people more attuned to cues that can help unearth hidden stressors or resentments and address them before they damage the relationship.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

I think we all have a new appreciation for mental health after the events of 2020 and that continued fallout. Mental health has been brought into the light and stripped of some of its stigma and the idea that it’s only an issue for a small population of people. The recent incident with Naomi Osaka highlights the pressure and toll relentless, unfeeling scrutiny takes even on people who are trained for physical and mental strain. I think this is where Emotional Intelligence can play a role in helping us express our needs, fears and/or struggles in a way that’s understood and actionable. As organizations try to determine their next steps for workplace environments, Emotional Intelligence can play an important role not only in listening to what employees need and want in making those decisions but in how leaders can effectively lead whether people are in the office, working remotely or navigating a hybrid workplace.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

Practice active empathy. And by that I mean lead with love in the things you think, say and do. Consider how your actions will impact others and shape your strategy accordingly. Most people think of this in terms of their personal lives, but empathy — and the respect and trust it fosters — is just as important to professional relationships. Examples include giving people your full attention during conversations or in meetings, acknowledging the valuable points in an expressed opinion, suggestion or formal proposal even if you don’t agree with the overall direction and providing colleagues with constructive feedback that focuses on behavioral or procedural improvements and not personal traits. Focus on “what” not “why.” Don’t automatically ascribe motivation to the words or actions of others — figure out what’s going on in their world. The first step is to examine and be honest about your own actions. How clear was your communication? What were the tone and words you used? Have you dismissed previous concerns or issues raised by this person? How did you frame the request, assignment or expectations for this person? Once you have some answers, activate any needed changes. Then look at the person’s workload or stressors and available resources or capabilities. How can you better support them for the benefit of you both? Don’t dismiss your gut. Objective decision making and instinct are often placed at odds with each other. You can use data and emotion to come up with a better solution. In fact, studies show that emotions impact and sometimes even drive our decisions in everyday life. Tapping into your own emotions, particularly for decisions affecting a consumer or other stakeholder, can help you determine if they’ll react the way you want them to or if you need to adjust your approach. Be ok with being vulnerable. Many people think they have to appear brave and unflappable to be respected as a leader. But over the past year we’ve all seen a different side of each other, and the understanding we’ve gained from that is important. Particularly now as so many organizations determine how employees work moving forward, affirm your company culture by modeling the behavior that has served you best in the toughest of times. If that means sharing your own concerns or obstacles, do it. People rally around something or someone because they feel a connection and emotional investment. That kind of support and teamwork is what will carry you over hurdles and keep you ready to weather future disruptions. Ask hard questions. This relates to all of the other suggestions here. Without sufficient information you’re doing yourself and those around you a disservice. Confirm what you think you’re seeing or hearing with follow-up questions to help grow your skills of perception. To be clear, this is about being intentional. Instead of asking “how are you?” be more specific. “I noticed in Situation X that you said/did/looked like Thing Y. Tell me about that. What was going on?” It’s much easier to start with something small and build trust and mutual respect from there.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

I believe education is the ultimate liberator/equalizer and can play an important role in helping to cultivate Emotional Intelligence. But I also believe it’s not the sole responsibility of education to do that. If we send people out into the world and we haven’t made societal changes that support Emotional Intelligence, that education goes dormant. It’s like learning a foreign language and then never having the opportunity to use it. It has to be a two-pronged approach, where we actively work to model/demonstrate/normalize Emotional Intelligence in everyday settings so we have examples to share as part of our education about what it is, why it’s important and how you can apply it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be around reaffirming the purpose of leadership, and that is to serve the people who choose to follow you or your ideas. The opportunity to serve our fellow humans is the single greatest gift we have and can give each other. It means being more selfless than we’re usually shown — giving more than we receive. And it starts a chain reaction. In my life I’ve been mentored by leaders and through those experiences was given the gift of belief in myself. I try to turn that around at every opportunity to give back to others and help them discover and cultivate their own capabilities. The world becomes a much better place and we become stronger as a whole when we recognize our interconnectedness and we take that responsibility seriously.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

One person I would like to meet is Mark Cuban. First, I admire his business acumen. Second, I love the way he demonstrates care for the entrepreneurs who appear on Shark Tank, even above his personal interests. It’s obvious that he understands the emotion and energy that go into these ventures. I also know he’s enthusiastic about youth sports and professional sports and athletes. I would love to learn about his journey and I think he’d enjoy learning about the SquadLocker story.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I welcome people to connect with me on LinkedIn and to look for OT Whistle wherever you normally find your podcasts or at onthewhistle.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.